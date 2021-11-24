🌳 Tiny and fast JavaScript code generator from an ESTree-compliant AST.
⚠️ Astring relies on
String.prototype.repeat(amount)and
String.prototype.endsWith(string). If the environment running Astring does not define these methods, use
string.prototype.repeat,
string.prototype.endsWithor
babel-polyfill.
Install with the Node Package Manager:
npm install astring
Alternatively, checkout this repository and install the development dependencies to build the module file:
git clone https://github.com/davidbonnet/astring.git
cd astring
npm install
Import it from Deno's third party module repository:
const { generate } = await import('https://deno.land/x/astring/src/astring.js')
With JavaScript 6 modules:
import { generate } from 'astring'
With CommonJS:
const { generate } = require('astring')
A browser-ready minified bundle containing Astring is available at
dist/astring.min.js. The module exposes a global variable
astring:
<script src="astring.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var generate = astring.generate
</script>
The
astring module exposes the following properties:
generate(node: object, options: object): string | object
Returns a string representing the rendered code of the provided AST
node. However, if an
output stream is provided in the
options, it writes to that stream and returns it.
The
options are:
indent: string to use for indentation (defaults to
"␣␣")
lineEnd: string to use for line endings (defaults to
"\n")
startingIndentLevel: indent level to start from (defaults to
0)
comments: generate comments if
true (defaults to
false)
output: output stream to write the rendered code to (defaults to
null)
generator: custom code generator (defaults to
GENERATOR)
sourceMap: source map generator (defaults to
null)
expressionsPrecedence: custom map of node types and their precedence level (defaults to
EXPRESSIONS_PRECEDENCE)
GENERATOR: object
Base generator that can be used to extend Astring.
EXPRESSIONS_PRECEDENCE: object
Mapping of node types and their precedence level to let the generator know when to use parentheses.
NEEDS_PARENTHESES: number
Default precedence level that always triggers the use of parentheses.
baseGenerator: object
⚠️ Deprecated, use
GENERATORinstead.
Operations per second for generating each sample code from a pre-parsed AST:
|code sample (length)
|escodegen
|astring
|uglify
|babel
|prettier
|tiny code (11)
|1,257,527
|7,185,642
|129,467
|156,184
|333
|everything (8532)
|1,366
|8,008
|0
|346
|64
Operations per second for parsing and generating each sample code:
|code sample (length)
|acorn + astring
|meriyah + astring
|buble
|sucrase
|tiny code (11)
|92,578
|864,665
|25,911
|575,370
|everything (8532)
|706
|1,425
|132
|1,403
The following examples are written in JavaScript 5 with Astring imported à la CommonJS.
This example uses Acorn, a blazingly fast JavaScript AST producer and therefore the perfect companion of Astring.
// Make sure acorn and astring modules are imported
// Set example code
var code = 'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;\n'
// Parse it into an AST
var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion: 6 })
// Format it into a code string
var formattedCode = astring.generate(ast)
// Check it
console.log(code === formattedCode ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…')
This example uses the source map generator from the Source Map module.
// Make sure acorn, sourceMap and astring modules are imported
var code = 'function add(a, b) { return a + b; }\n'
var ast = acorn.parse(code, {
ecmaVersion: 6,
sourceType: 'module',
// Locations are needed in order for the source map generator to work
locations: true,
})
// Create empty source map generator
var map = new sourceMap.SourceMapGenerator({
// Source file name must be set and will be used for mappings
file: 'script.js',
})
var formattedCode = generate(ast, {
// Enable source maps
sourceMap: map,
})
// Display generated source map
console.log(map.toString())
This example for Node shows how to use writable streams to get the rendered code.
// Make sure acorn and astring modules are imported
// Set example code
var code = 'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;\n'
// Parse it into an AST
var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion: 6 })
// Format it and write the result to stdout
var stream = astring.generate(ast, {
output: process.stdout,
})
// The returned value is the output stream
console.log('Does stream equal process.stdout?', stream === process.stdout)
Astring supports comment generation, provided they are stored on the AST nodes. To do so, this example uses Astravel, a fast AST traveller and modifier.
// Make sure acorn, astravel and astring modules are imported
// Set example code
var code =
[
'// Compute the answer to everything',
'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;',
'// Display it',
'console.log(answer);',
].join('\n') + '\n'
// Parse it into an AST and retrieve the list of comments
var comments = []
var ast = acorn.parse(code, {
ecmaVersion: 6,
locations: true,
onComment: comments,
})
// Attach comments to AST nodes
astravel.attachComments(ast, comments)
// Format it into a code string
var formattedCode = astring.generate(ast, {
comments: true,
})
// Check it
console.log(code === formattedCode ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…')
Astring can easily be extended by updating or passing a custom code
generator. A code
generator consists of a mapping of node names and functions that take two arguments:
node and
state. The
node points to the node from which to generate the code and the
state exposes the
write method that takes generated code strings.
This example shows how to support the
await keyword which is part of the asynchronous functions proposal. The corresponding
AwaitExpression node is based on this suggested definition.
// Make sure the astring module is imported and that `Object.assign` is defined
// Create a custom generator that inherits from Astring's base generator
var customGenerator = Object.assign({}, astring.GENERATOR, {
AwaitExpression: function (node, state) {
state.write('await ')
var argument = node.argument
if (argument != null) {
this[argument.type](argument, state)
}
},
})
// Obtain a custom AST somehow (note that this AST is not obtained from a valid code)
var ast = {
type: 'AwaitExpression',
argument: {
type: 'CallExpression',
callee: {
type: 'Identifier',
name: 'callable',
},
arguments: [],
},
}
// Format it
var code = astring.generate(ast, {
generator: customGenerator,
})
// Check it
console.log(
code === 'await callable();\n' ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…',
)
The
bin/astring utility can be used to convert a JSON-formatted ESTree compliant AST of a JavaScript code. It accepts the following arguments:
-i,
--indent: string to use as indentation (defaults to
"␣␣")
-l,
--line-end: string to use for line endings (defaults to
"\n")
-s,
--starting-indent-level: indent level to start from (defaults to
0)
-h,
--help: print a usage message and exit
-v,
--version: print package version and exit
The utility reads the AST from a provided list of files or from
stdin if none is supplied and prints the generated code.
As in the previous example, these examples use Acorn to get the JSON-formatted AST. This command pipes the AST output by Acorn from a
script.js file to Astring and writes the formatted JavaScript code into a
result.js file:
acorn --ecma6 script.js | astring > result.js
This command does the same, but reads the AST from an intermediary file:
acorn --ecma6 script.js > ast.json
astring ast.json > result.js
This command reads JavaScript 6 code from
stdin and outputs a prettified version:
cat | acorn --ecma6 | astring