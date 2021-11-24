Astring

🌳 Tiny and fast JavaScript code generator from an ESTree-compliant AST.

Key features

Contents

Installation

⚠️ Astring relies on String.prototype.repeat(amount) and String.prototype.endsWith(string) . If the environment running Astring does not define these methods, use string.prototype.repeat , string.prototype.endsWith or babel-polyfill .

Install with the Node Package Manager:

npm install astring

Alternatively, checkout this repository and install the development dependencies to build the module file:

git clone https://github.com/davidbonnet/astring.git cd astring npm install

Import

Import it from Deno's third party module repository:

const { generate } = await import ( 'https://deno.land/x/astring/src/astring.js' )

With JavaScript 6 modules:

import { generate } from 'astring'

With CommonJS:

const { generate } = require ( 'astring' )

A browser-ready minified bundle containing Astring is available at dist/astring.min.js . The module exposes a global variable astring :

< script src = "astring.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var generate = astring.generate </ script >

API

The astring module exposes the following properties:

generate(node: object, options: object): string | object

Returns a string representing the rendered code of the provided AST node . However, if an output stream is provided in the options , it writes to that stream and returns it.

The options are:

indent : string to use for indentation (defaults to "␣␣" )

: string to use for indentation (defaults to ) lineEnd : string to use for line endings (defaults to "

" )

: string to use for line endings (defaults to ) startingIndentLevel : indent level to start from (defaults to 0 )

: indent level to start from (defaults to ) comments : generate comments if true (defaults to false )

: generate comments if (defaults to ) output : output stream to write the rendered code to (defaults to null )

: output stream to write the rendered code to (defaults to ) generator : custom code generator (defaults to GENERATOR )

: custom code generator (defaults to ) sourceMap : source map generator (defaults to null )

: source map generator (defaults to ) expressionsPrecedence : custom map of node types and their precedence level (defaults to EXPRESSIONS_PRECEDENCE )

GENERATOR: object

Base generator that can be used to extend Astring.

EXPRESSIONS_PRECEDENCE: object

Mapping of node types and their precedence level to let the generator know when to use parentheses.

NEEDS_PARENTHESES: number

Default precedence level that always triggers the use of parentheses.

baseGenerator: object

⚠️ Deprecated, use GENERATOR instead.

Benchmark

Generating code

Operations per second for generating each sample code from a pre-parsed AST:

code sample (length) escodegen astring uglify babel prettier tiny code (11) 1,257,527 7,185,642 129,467 156,184 333 everything (8532) 1,366 8,008 0 346 64

Parsing and generating code

Operations per second for parsing and generating each sample code:

code sample (length) acorn + astring meriyah + astring buble sucrase tiny code (11) 92,578 864,665 25,911 575,370 everything (8532) 706 1,425 132 1,403

Examples

The following examples are written in JavaScript 5 with Astring imported à la CommonJS.

Generating code

This example uses Acorn, a blazingly fast JavaScript AST producer and therefore the perfect companion of Astring.

var code = 'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;

' var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion : 6 }) var formattedCode = astring.generate(ast) console .log(code === formattedCode ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…' )

Generating source maps

This example uses the source map generator from the Source Map module.

var code = 'function add(a, b) { return a + b; }

' var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion : 6 , sourceType : 'module' , locations : true , }) var map = new sourceMap.SourceMapGenerator({ file : 'script.js' , }) var formattedCode = generate(ast, { sourceMap : map, }) console .log(map.toString())

Using writable streams

This example for Node shows how to use writable streams to get the rendered code.

var code = 'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;

' var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion : 6 }) var stream = astring.generate(ast, { output : process.stdout, }) console .log( 'Does stream equal process.stdout?' , stream === process.stdout)

Astring supports comment generation, provided they are stored on the AST nodes. To do so, this example uses Astravel, a fast AST traveller and modifier.

var code = [ '// Compute the answer to everything' , 'let answer = 4 + 7 * 5 + 3;' , '// Display it' , 'console.log(answer);' , ].join( '

' ) + '

' var comments = [] var ast = acorn.parse(code, { ecmaVersion : 6 , locations : true , onComment : comments, }) astravel.attachComments(ast, comments) var formattedCode = astring.generate(ast, { comments : true , }) console .log(code === formattedCode ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…' )

Extending

Astring can easily be extended by updating or passing a custom code generator . A code generator consists of a mapping of node names and functions that take two arguments: node and state . The node points to the node from which to generate the code and the state exposes the write method that takes generated code strings.

This example shows how to support the await keyword which is part of the asynchronous functions proposal. The corresponding AwaitExpression node is based on this suggested definition.

var customGenerator = Object .assign({}, astring.GENERATOR, { AwaitExpression : function ( node, state ) { state.write( 'await ' ) var argument = node.argument if (argument != null ) { this [argument.type](argument, state) } }, }) var ast = { type : 'AwaitExpression' , argument : { type : 'CallExpression' , callee : { type : 'Identifier' , name : 'callable' , }, arguments : [], }, } var code = astring.generate(ast, { generator : customGenerator, }) console .log( code === 'await callable();

' ? 'It works!' : 'Something went wrong…' , )

Command line interface

The bin/astring utility can be used to convert a JSON-formatted ESTree compliant AST of a JavaScript code. It accepts the following arguments:

-i , --indent : string to use as indentation (defaults to "␣␣" )

, : string to use as indentation (defaults to ) -l , --line-end : string to use for line endings (defaults to "

" )

, : string to use for line endings (defaults to ) -s , --starting-indent-level : indent level to start from (defaults to 0 )

, : indent level to start from (defaults to ) -h , --help : print a usage message and exit

, : print a usage message and exit -v , --version : print package version and exit

The utility reads the AST from a provided list of files or from stdin if none is supplied and prints the generated code.

Example

As in the previous example, these examples use Acorn to get the JSON-formatted AST. This command pipes the AST output by Acorn from a script.js file to Astring and writes the formatted JavaScript code into a result.js file:

acorn --ecma6 script.js | astring > result.js

This command does the same, but reads the AST from an intermediary file:

acorn --ecma6 script.js > ast.json astring ast.json > result.js

This command reads JavaScript 6 code from stdin and outputs a prettified version: