A tiny (1.01 kB) and fast utility to walk an AST without being led astray.
$ npm install --save astray
import { parse } from 'meriyah';
import * as astray from 'astray';
const AST = parse(`
const sum = (a, b) => a + b;
function square(a, b) {
return a * b;
}
function sqrt(num) {
let value = Math.sqrt(num);
console.log('square root is:', value);
return value;
}
`)
let ref, STATE = new Map;
// Walk AST and find `let value` reference
astray.walk(AST, {
Identifier(node, state) {
if (node.name === 'value') {
ref = node;
} else if (node.name === 'Math') {
state.set('Math', true);
}
},
FunctionDeclaration: {
enter(node, state) {
state.set('Math', false);
},
exit(node, state) {
console.log(`"${node.id.name}" used Math?`, state.get('Math'));
}
}
}, STATE);
//=> "square" used Math? false
//=> "sqrt" used Math? true
// What does `let value` see?
const bindings = astray.lookup(ref);
for (let key in bindings) {
console.log(`"${key}" ~> `, bindings[key]);
}
//=> "value" ~> { type: 'VariableDeclarator', ... }
//=> "sqrt" ~> { type: 'FunctionDeclaration', ... }
//=> "num" ~> { type: 'Identifier', ... }
//=> "sum" ~> { type: 'VariableDeclarator', ... }
//=> "square" ~> { type: 'FunctionDeclaration', ... }
Type:
Function
Returns:
Path<T> or
T or
undefined
Begin traversing an AST starting with
node and using the
visitor definition. You may optionally provide a
state data object that each of the
visitor methods can access and/or manipulate.
You may also define a
parent, if known, for the starting
node; however, this will likely be unknown most of the time.
If
node is falsey, then
astray.walk returns nothing.
If
node is not an object, then the
node itself is returned.
Otherwise, any other object/array value will be traversed and returned with an added
Path context.
Type:
any
The walker's starting
node. Its children will be traversed recursively against the
visitor definition.
Type:
Visitor
The defined behavior for traversal. See Visitors for more.
Type:
any
Required:
false
Any state data to be shared or manipulated during traversal. When defined, all Visitors will have access to this value.
Type:
any
Required:
false
The
node's parent, if known.
Note: You will likely never need to define this!
In fact,
astray.walkis recursive and sets/tracks this value as part of each node's Path Context.
Type:
Function
Returns:
Record<string, any>
Find all bindings that are accessible to this
node by scaling its ancestry.
While doing so, each parent context container (eg,
BlockStatement,
FunctionDeclaration, or
Program) is assigned its own cache of available bindings. See Path Context for more.
A dictionary of scopes are returned for the
node. This will be an object whose keys are the identifier names and whose values are references to the nodes that the identifier points to.
Note: The return object will always include the
nodeitself.
Type:
any
The starting point — the node that's interested in learning what's available to it.
Type:
string
Required:
false
An optional target value that, if found, will immediately exit the ancestral lookup.
This should be the name of an identifier that your
node is interested in, or the name of a parent container that you don't wish to exit.
Type:
Boolean
Any Visitor may return this value to skip traversal of the current node's children.
Important: Trying to
SKIPfrom an
exit()block will have no effect.
Type:
Boolean
Any Visitor may return this value to remove this node from the tree.
Important: When the visitor's
exit()block returns
REMOVE, the node's children have already been walked.
Otherwise, returning
REMOVEfrom
enter()or the named/base block will skip children traversal.
A "visitor" is a definition of behaviors/actions that should be invoked when a matching node's
type is found.
The visitor keys can be of any (string) value – it's whatever types you expect to see!
By default,
astray assumes you're dealing with the ESTree format (which is why the examples and TypeScript definitions reference ESTree types) but you are certainly not limited to this specification.
For example, if you want to target any
VariableDeclaration nodes, you may do so like this:
const STATE = {};
// via method
astray.walk(tree, {
VariableDeclaration(node, state) {
// I entered `VariableDeclaration` node
assert.is(state === STATE, true);
}
});
// via enter/exit hooks
astray.walk(tree, {
VariableDeclaration: {
enter(node, state) {
// I entered `VariableDeclaration` node
assert.is(state === STATE, true);
},
exit(node, state) {
// I exited `VariableDeclaration` node
assert.is(state === STATE, true);
}
}
});
As you can see, the object-variant's
enter() block is synonymous with the method-variant. (For simplicity, both formats will be referred to as the "enter" block.) However, an
exit may only exist within the object-variant, forcing an existing method-variant to be converted into an
enter key. When using the object-variant, the
enter and
exit keys are both optional – but at least one should exist, of course.
Regardless of the visitor's format, every method has access to the current
node value as its first parameter. This is direct access to the tree's child, so any modification will mutate the value directly. Additionally, if you provided
astray.walk() with a
state value, that
state is also passed to each visitor. This, too, allows you to directly mutate/modify your state object.
Anything that happens within the "enter" block happens before the node's children are traversed. In other words, you may alter the fate of this node's children. For example, returning the
SKIP or
REMOVE signals prevent your walker from ever seeing the children.
Anything that happens within the "exit" block happens after the node's children have been traversed. For example, because
state is shared, you can use this opportunity to collect any
state values/flags that the children may have provided. Again, since child traversal has already happened, returning the
SKIP signal has no effect. Additionally, returning the
REMOVE signal still remove the
node and its children, but still allows you to know what was there.
Any objects seen during traversal (
astray.walk), even those that had no matching Visitors, receive a new
path key. This is known as the "path context" – and will always have a
parent key.
In cases where a
node does not have a parent (eg, a
Program), then
node.path.parent will exist with
undefined value.
When scaling a
node's ancestry (
astray.lookup), additional keys are added to its parents' contexts:
boolean indicating that the
bindings dictionary is complete; aka, has seen all parents
Important: Only parent contexts contain scope information.
These include
BlockStatement,
FunctionDeclaration, and
Programnode types.
When using
astray.lookup(), path contexts may obtain scope/binding information.
These are records of what each parent container provides (
node.path.scoped) as well as what is accessible (
node.path.bindings) to this scope level. Additionally, if a node/parent's entire ancestry has been recorded, then
node.path.scanned will be true.
The records of bindings (including
astray.lookup's return value) are objects keyed by the identifier names. The keys' values are references to the node that included/defined that identifier. For example, this means that
VariableDeclarators will be returned instead of the
VariableDeclaration that contained them. You may still access the
VariableDeclaration via the
VariableDeclarators path context (
node.path.parent).
Here's a simple example:
import { parse } from 'meriyah';
import * as astray from 'astray';
const source = `
const API = 'https://...';
function send(url, isGET) {
console.log('method:', isGET ? 'GET' : 'POST');
console.log('URL:', API + url);
}
function Hello(props) {
var foobar = props.url || '/hello';
send(foobar, true)
}
`;
let foobar;
const AST = parse(source);
// walk & find `var foobar`
astray.walk(AST, {
Identifier(node) {
if (node.name === 'foobar') {
foobar = node; // save reference
}
}
});
// get everything `foobar` can see
const bindings = astray.lookup(foobar);
for (let key in bindings) {
console.log(key, bindings[key].type);
}
//=> foobar VariableDeclarator
//=> Hello FunctionDeclaration
//=> props Identifier
//=> API VariableDeclarator
//=> send FunctionDeclaration
Running on Node.js v10.13.1
Load Time
How long does it take to
require the dependency?
@babel/traverse: 174.038ms
estree-walker: 0.711ms
acorn-walk: 1.329ms
ast-types: 31.591ms
astray: 0.544ms
Walking
All candidates traverse the pre-parsed AST (ESTree format, unless noted otherwise) of
d3.min.js.
Each candidate must count the
Identifier nodes seen as a validation step.
Validation:
✔ @babel/traverse ≠ (41,669 identifiers)
✔ estree-walker (41,669 identifiers)
✘ acorn-walk † (23,340 identifiers)
✔ ast-types (41,669 identifiers)
✔ astray (41,669 identifiers)
Benchmark:
@babel/traverse ≠ x 12.25 ops/sec ± 5.46% (35 runs sampled)
estree-walker x 120.87 ops/sec ± 0.86% (79 runs sampled)
acorn-walk † x 81.49 ops/sec ± 0.76% (70 runs sampled)
ast-types x 4.77 ops/sec ±12.35% (16 runs sampled)
astray x 144.27 ops/sec ± 0.89% (81 runs sampled)
Notice:
Run
$ cat bench/fixtures/estree.json | grep "Identifier" | wc -lto verify the
41,669figure.
≠Babel does not follow the ESTree format. Instead
@babel/traverserequires that
@babel/parserbe used in order for validation to pass.
†Acorn does follow the ESTree format, but
acorn-walkstill fails to count all identifiers. All exported methods (simple, full, recursive) returned the same value. Results are taken using an
acornAST, although it fails using while traversing the ESTree fixture (
estree.json).
MIT © Luke Edwards