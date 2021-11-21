👟 A tiny and fast ESTree-compliant AST walker and modifier.
Install with the Node Package Manager:
npm install astravel
Alternatively, checkout this repository and install the development dependencies to build the module file:
git clone https://github.com/davidbonnet/astravel.git
cd astravel
npm install
The
astravel module exports the following items:
defaultTraveler
⬅️
traveler
⚠️ Deprecated in favor of ES6 class notation.
This object describes a basic AST traveler. It contains the following methods:
go(node, state): Travels through the provided AST
node with a given
state (an object that can be of any type) by recursively calling this method.
find(predicate, node, state) ➞ { node, state }?: Returns
{ node, state } for which
predicate(node, state) returns truthy, starting at the specified AST
node and with the provided
state. Otherwise, returns
undefined.
[NodeType](node, state): Method handler for a specific
NodeType.
makeChild(properties) ➞ traveler: Returns a custom AST traveler that inherits from
this traveler with its own provided
properties and the property
super that points to
this traveler.
makeTraveler()
➡️
(properties)⬅️
traveler
⚠️ Deprecated in favor of ES6 class notation.
This function is similar to
astravel.defaultTraveler.makeChild: it returns a traveler that inherits from the
defaultTraveler with its own provided
properties and the property
super that points to the
defaultTraveler object. These properties should redefine the traveler's behavior by implementing the
go(node, state) method and/or any node handler.
When redefining the
go method, make sure its basic functionality is kept by calling the parent's
go method to keep traveling through the AST:
const customTraveler = makeTraveler({
go: function (node, state) {
// Code before entering the node
console.log('Entering ' + node.type)
// Call the parent's `go` method
this.super.go.call(this, node, state)
// Code after leaving the node
console.log('Leaving ' + node.type)
},
})
To skip specific node types, the most effective way is to replace the corresponding node handlers with a function that does nothing:
import { makeTraveler } from 'astravel'
const ignore = Function.prototype
const customTraveler = makeTraveler({
FunctionDeclaration: ignore,
FunctionExpression: ignore,
ArrowFunctionExpression: ignore,
})
attachComments()
➡️
(ast, comments)⬅️
ast
This function attaches a list of
comments to the corresponding nodes of a provided
ast and returns that same
ast. The
ast is modified in-place and only the nodes getting comments are augmented with a
comments and/or a
trailingComments array property.
Each comment should be an object with the following properties:
type:
"Line" or
"Block"
value: Comment string value
start: Comment starting character offset number
end: Comment ending character offset number
loc: Location object with
start and
end properties containing one-based
line number and zero-based
column number properties.
The following examples show how to obtain a proper list of
comments of a given source
code and how to attach them on the generated
ast:
import { parse } from 'meriyah'
import { attachComments } from 'astravel'
const comments = []
const ast = parse(code, {
// Comments are stored in this array
onComment: comments,
})
// Attach comments on the AST
attachComments(ast, comments)
import { parse } from 'acorn'
import { attachComments } from 'astravel'
const comments = []
const ast = parse(code, {
// This ensures that the `loc` property is present on comment objects
locations: true,
onComment: comments,
})
attachComments(ast, comments)
The algorithm assumes that comments are not put in exotic places, such as in-between function arguments, and proceeds as follows:
comments property.
trailingComments to that code block.
In this example, the comments tell to which statement they are attached:
// Attached to the variable declaration just below
const point = {
// Attached to the property definition just below
x: 0,
y: 0, // Attached to the property definition on its left
}
/*
Attached to the function declaration just below.
*/
function add(a, b) {
/*
Attached to the function body because it is the first comment block.
*/
return a + b // Attached to the return statement on its left
// Trailing comment attached as such to the function body
}
// Trailing comment attached as such to the program body