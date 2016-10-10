A javascript client (node) for a Meteor backend.
2.x.xis out, find out what changed in the CHANGELOG
Meteor is an awesome framework for building real-time APIs. Its canonical
front-end framework however is not very flexible. Adopting other front-ends
comes with the cost of having to work around the limitations of meteor's build
tool, which makes it very difficult, for instance, to use other tools like
webpack, or to manage dependencies via
npm.
Asteroid is an isomorphic/universal javascript library which allows to connect to a Meteor backend from almost any JS environment.
With Asteroid you can:
npm install --save asteroid
import {createClass} from "asteroid";
const Asteroid = createClass();
// Connect to a Meteor backend
const asteroid = new Asteroid({
endpoint: "ws://localhost:3000/websocket"
});
// Use real-time collections
asteroid.subscribe("tasksPublication");
asteroid.ddp.on("added", ({collection, id, fields}) => {
console.log(`Element added to collection ${collection}`);
console.log(id);
console.log(fields);
});
// Login
asteroid.loginWithPassword({username, email, password});
// Call method and use promises
asteroid.call("newUser")
.then(result => {
console.log("Success");
console.log(result);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log("Error");
console.error(error);
});
Mixins are used to extend Asteroid's functionalities. You add mixins by passing
them to the
createClass function.
A mixin is an object with a set of enumerable function properties. Those
functions will all be mixed into
Asteroid.prototype. The special function
init won't end up the in
prototype. Instead it will be called on
instantiation with the arguments passed to the constructor.
ddp: establishes the ddp connection
methods: adds methods for invoking ddp remote methods
subscriptions: adds methods for subscribing to ddp publications
login: adds methods for logging in
password-login: adds methods for password logins / user creation
After cloning the repository, install
npm dependencies with
npm install.
Run
npm test to run unit tests, or
npm run dev to have
mocha re-run your
tests when source or test files change.
Contributions are as always very welcome. If you have written a mixin for asteroid, feel free to make a PR to add it to this README.
Create the
Asteroid class. Any passed-in mixins will be added to the default
mixins.
mixins Array< object > optional: mixins you want to use
The
Asteroid class.
Creates a new Asteroid instance (which is also an
EventEmitter).
On instantiation:
ddp mixin will automatically connect to the Meteor backend
login mixin will try to resume a previous session
options object required:
endpoint string required: the DDP endpoint to connect to, e.g.
ws://example.com/websocket
SocketConstructor function optional [default:
WebSocket]: the
class to be used to create the websocket connection to the server. In node,
use
faye-websocket-node's
Client. In older browsers which do not support
WebSocket, use
sockjs-client's
SockJS
autoConnect boolean optional [default:
true]: whether to
auto-connect to the server on instantiation. Otherwise the
connect method
can be used to establish the connection
autoReconnect boolean optional [default:
true]: wheter to
auto-reconnect when the connection drops for whatever reason. This option
will be ignored - and the connection won't be re-established - if the
connection is terminated by calling the
disconnect method
reconnectInterval number optional [default: 10000]: the interval in
ms between reconnection attempts
An Asteroid instance.
Provided by the
ddp mixin.
Establishes a connection to the ddp server. No-op if a connection is already established.
None.
Nothing.
Provided by the
ddp mixin.
Terminates the connection to the ddp server. No-op if there's no active connection.
None.
Nothing.
Provided by the
methods mixin.
Calls a server-side method with the specified arguments.
method string required: the name of the method to call
param1, param2, ... ...any optional: parameters passed to the server
method
A promise to the method return value (the promise is rejected if the method throws).
Provided by the
methods mixin.
Same as
call, but using as array of parameters instead of a list.
method string required: the name of the method to call
params Array< any > optional: an array of parameters passed to the
server method
Same as
call, see above.
Provided by the
subscriptions mixin.
Subscribes to the specified publication. If an identical subscription (name and parameters) has already been made, Asteroid will not re-subscribe and return that subscription instead (subscriptions are idempotent, so it does not make sense to re-subscribe).
name string required: the name of the publication
param1, param2, ... ...any optional: a list of parameters that are
passed to the publication function on the server
A subscription object. Subscription objects have an
id, which you can
later use to unsubscribe, and are
EventEmitter-s. You can listen for the
following events:
ready: emitted without parameters when the subscription is marked as
ready
by the server
error: emitted with the error as first and only parameter when the server
signals an error occurred on the subscription
stopped: emitted when the subscription stops
Provided by the
subscriptions mixin.
Unsubscribes from a publication.
id string required: the
id of the subscription
Nothing.
Provided by the
password-login mixin.
Creates a user and logs him in. Does not hash the password before sending it to the server. This should not be a problem, since you'll probably be using SSL anyway.
options object required:
username string optional
email string optional
password string required
Note: you must specify either
options.username or
options.email.
A promise which resolves to the
userId of the created user when the creation
succeeds, or rejects when it fails.
Provided by the
password-login mixin.
Logs the user in using username/email and password. Does not hash the password before sending it to the server. This should not be a problem, since you'll probably be using SSL anyway.
options object required:
username string optional
email string optional
password string required
Note: you must specify either
options.username or
options.email.
A promise which resolves to the
userId of the logged in user when the login
succeeds, or rejects when it fails.
Provided by the
login mixin.
Log in the user.
params object required: params to pass for login with a custom
provider
A promise which resolves to the
userId of the logged in user when the login
succeeds, or rejects when it fails.
Provided by the
login mixin.
Logs out the user.
None
A promise which resolves to null when the logout succeeds, or rejects when it fails.
Asteroid events
connected (emitted by the
ddp mixin)
disconnected (emitted by the
ddp mixin)
loggedIn (emitted by the
login mixin)
loggedOut (emitted by the
login mixin)