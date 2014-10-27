openbase logo
asterisk.io

by Zugravu Eugen Marius
0.1.1

node.js asterisk pbx io

Readme

asterisk.io

node.js asterisk pbx io

1. Install

npm install asterisk.io

2. How to use

var aio = require('asterisk.io'),
    ami = null,   // see ami section
    agi = null;   // see agi section

2.1 AMI

Read more at asterisk wiki for: actions, events.

2.1.1 Actions

A list of actions that can be send to asterisk pbx can be found at asterisk wiki page.

IMPORTANT: The list of actions depends of your asterisk version installed.

Send an action and get the response in a callback function.

var aio = require('asterisk.io'),
    ami = null;

ami = aio.ami(
    'ip_or_hostname',   // Asterisk PBX machine

    5038,               // the default port number setup
                        // in "/etc/asterisk/manager.conf"
                        // in "general" section

    'admin',            // manager username

    'admin'             // manager password
);

ami.on('error', function(err){
    throw err;
});

ami.on('ready', function(){

    // connected && authenticated

    ami.action(
        'Originate',
        {
            Channel: 'SIP/101',
            Context: 'default',
            Priority: 1,
            Async: 'false',     // set Async to 'false' to
                                // get response in the callback function
            Exten: '102'
        },
        function(data){
            if(data.Response == 'Error'){
                console.log('Originate', data.Message);
                return;
            }
            console.log('Originate', data.Message);
        }
    );

});

2.1.2 Events

A list of events from asterisk pbx can be found at asterisk wiki page.

IMPORTANT: The list of events depends of your asterisk version installed.

Catch all events from asterisk ami with eventAny. Example:

var aio = require('asterisk.io'),
    ami = null;

ami = aio.ami(
    'ip_or_hostname',   // Asterisk PBX machine

    5038,               // the default port number setup
                        // in "/etc/asterisk/manager.conf"
                        // in "general" section

    'admin',            // manager username

    'admin'             // manager password
);

ami.on('error', function(err){
    throw err;
});

// this catch any event from asterisk pbx
ami.on('eventAny', function(data){
    console.log(data.Event, data);
});

Catch specific event from asterisk ami with eventXYZ. Example:

var aio = require('asterisk.io'),
    ami = null;

ami = aio.ami(
    'ip_or_hostname',   // Asterisk PBX machine

    5038,               // the default port number setup
                        // in "/etc/asterisk/manager.conf"
                        // in "general" section

    'admin',            // manager username

    'admin'             // manager password
);

ami.on('error', function(err){
    throw err;
});

// Bridge event
ami.on('eventBridge', function(data){
    console.log('eventBridge', data);
});

// Hangup event
ami.on('eventHangup', function(data){
    console.log('eventHangup', data);
});

2.2 AGI

Documetation for agi commands on asterisk wiki page.

var aio = require('asterisk.io'),
    agi = null;

agi = aio.agi(14000); // port and host
                      // if host is missing then
                      // '0.0.0.0' is used as host

agi.on('error', function(err){
    throw err;
});

agi.on('listening', function(){
    console.log('listening on port 14000');
});

agi.on('close', function(){
    console.log('close');
});

agi.on('connection', function(agiHandler){

    // all variables (key, value pairs) are
    // avaiable in agiHandler
    // example: agiHandler.agi_network
    //          agiHandler.agi_network_script
    //          agiHandler.agi_channel
    //          agiHandler.agi_xyz

    agiHandler.on('hangup', function(){
        console.log('hangup');
    });

    agiHandler.on('error', function(err){
        throw err;
    });

    agiHandler.on('close', function(){
        console.log('close');
    });

    // answer the channel
    agiHandler.command('Answer', function(code, result, data){

        // say date with "unix_timestamp" and "" as escape digits
        agiHandler.command('Say Date "1414330073" ""', function(code, result, data){

            // say time with "unix_timestamp" and "" as escape digits
            agiHandler.command('Say Time "1414330073" ""', function(){

                agiHandler.command('HangUp', function(){
                    // hangup the channel, this will raise hangup and close event
                });

            });

        });

    });

});

3. TODO

  • ARI
  • AGI - IVR (Interactive Voice Response) from JSON object
  • UI: real time user interface

