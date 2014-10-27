node.js asterisk pbx io

1. Install

npm install asterisk .io

2. How to use

var aio = require ( 'asterisk.io' ), ami = null , agi = null ;

2.1 AMI

Read more at asterisk wiki for: actions, events.

2.1.1 Actions

A list of actions that can be send to asterisk pbx can be found at asterisk wiki page.

IMPORTANT: The list of actions depends of your asterisk version installed.

Send an action and get the response in a callback function.

var aio = require ( 'asterisk.io' ), ami = null ; ami = aio.ami( 'ip_or_hostname' , 5038 , 'admin' , 'admin' ); ami.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); ami.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { ami.action( 'Originate' , { Channel : 'SIP/101' , Context : 'default' , Priority : 1 , Async : 'false' , Exten : '102' }, function ( data ) { if (data.Response == 'Error' ){ console .log( 'Originate' , data.Message); return ; } console .log( 'Originate' , data.Message); } ); });

2.1.2 Events

A list of events from asterisk pbx can be found at asterisk wiki page.

IMPORTANT: The list of events depends of your asterisk version installed.

Catch all events from asterisk ami with eventAny. Example:

var aio = require ( 'asterisk.io' ), ami = null ; ami = aio.ami( 'ip_or_hostname' , 5038 , 'admin' , 'admin' ); ami.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); ami.on( 'eventAny' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.Event, data); });

Catch specific event from asterisk ami with eventXYZ. Example:

var aio = require ( 'asterisk.io' ), ami = null ; ami = aio.ami( 'ip_or_hostname' , 5038 , 'admin' , 'admin' ); ami.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); ami.on( 'eventBridge' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'eventBridge' , data); }); ami.on( 'eventHangup' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'eventHangup' , data); });

2.2 AGI

Documetation for agi commands on asterisk wiki page.

var aio = require ( 'asterisk.io' ), agi = null ; agi = aio.agi( 14000 ); agi.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); agi.on( 'listening' , function ( ) { console .log( 'listening on port 14000' ); }); agi.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); agi.on( 'connection' , function ( agiHandler ) { agiHandler.on( 'hangup' , function ( ) { console .log( 'hangup' ); }); agiHandler.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); agiHandler.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); agiHandler.command( 'Answer' , function ( code, result, data ) { agiHandler.command( 'Say Date "1414330073" ""' , function ( code, result, data ) { agiHandler.command( 'Say Time "1414330073" ""' , function ( ) { agiHandler.command( 'HangUp' , function ( ) { }); }); }); }); });

3. TODO