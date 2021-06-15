Asterisk Manager API

For a project of mine I needed a low level interface to the Asterisk Manager API. I looked around and found https://github.com/mscdex/node-asterisk . While it was a good starting point, it had too many abstractions for my taste. Which is why I based my version on it an then radically refactored it. In the end there now is very little in common with it.

So this is basically a different piece of work, but since there is a shared DNA and I got a good start by depending on Brian's work, I feel like giving credit is appropriate.

Install

npm install asterisk-manager

Usage

var ami = new require ( 'asterisk-manager' )( 'port' , 'host' , 'username' , 'password' , true ); ami.keepConnected(); ami.on( 'managerevent' , function ( evt ) {}); ami.on( 'hangup' , function ( evt ) {}); ami.on( 'confbridgejoin' , function ( evt ) {}); ami.on( 'response' , function ( evt ) {}); ami.action({ 'action' : 'originate' , 'channel' : 'SIP/myphone' , 'context' : 'default' , 'exten' : 1234 , 'priority' : 1 , 'variable' :{ 'name1' : 'value1' , 'name2' : 'value2' } }, function ( err, res ) {});

License

Copyright (C) 2012 - 2017 by Philipp Dunkel abroweb Igor Escobar Tekay Kofi Hagan Hugo Chinchilla Carbonell Nick Mooney Asp3ctus Christian Gutierrez bchavet Joserwan Joseph Garrone

