Asterisk AMI Client for NodeJS (ES2015)

Full functionality client for Asterisk's AMI. Support any data packages (action/event/response/custom responses) from AMI; With this client you can select you'r own case of programming interactions with Asterisk AMI.

If you like events & handlers - you can use it!

If you like promises - you can use it!

If you like co & sync-style of code - you can use it!

Install

$ npm i asterisk-ami-client

NodeJS versions

support >=4.0.0

Usage

It is only some usage cases.

Example 1:

Listening all events on instance of client;

const AmiClient = require ( 'asterisk-ami-client' ); let client = new AmiClient(); client.connect( 'user' , 'secret' , { host : 'localhost' , port : 5038 }) .then( amiConnection => { client .on( 'connect' , () => console .log( 'connect' )) .on( 'event' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'data' , chunk => console .log(chunk)) .on( 'response' , response => console .log(response)) .on( 'disconnect' , () => console .log( 'disconnect' )) .on( 'reconnection' , () => console .log( 'reconnection' )) .on( 'internalError' , error => console .log(error)) .action({ Action : 'Ping' }); setTimeout( () => { client.disconnect(); }, 5000 ); }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Example 2:

Receive Asterisk's AMI responses with promise-chunk.

const AmiClient = require ( 'asterisk-ami-client' ); let client = new AmiClient({ reconnect : true }); client.connect( 'username' , 'secret' , { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 5038 }) .then( () => { return client.action({ Action : 'Ping' }, true ); }) .then( response1 => { console .log(response1); }) .then( () => { return client.action({ Action : 'Ping' }, true ); }) .then( response2 => { console .log(response2) }) .catch( error => error) .then( error => { client.disconnect(); if (error instanceof Error ){ throw error; } });

or with co -library for sync-style of code

Example 3:

Receive Asterisk's AMI responses with co .

const AmiClient = require ( 'asterisk-ami-client' ); const co = require ( 'co' ); let client = new AmiClient({ reconnect : true }); co( function * ( ) { yield client.connect( 'username' , 'secret' , { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 5038 }); let response1 = yield client.action({ Action : 'Ping' }, true ); console .log(response1); let response2 = yield client.action({ Action : 'Ping' }, true ); console .log(response2); client.disconnect(); }).catch( error => console .log(error));

Example 4:

Listening event and response events on instance of client.

const AmiClient = require ( 'asterisk-ami-client' ); let client = new AmiClient({ reconnect : true , keepAlive : true }); client.connect( 'user' , 'secret' , { host : 'localhost' , port : 5038 }) .then( () => { client .on( 'event' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'response' , response => { console .log(response); client.disconnect(); }) .on( 'internalError' , error => console .log(error)); client.action({ Action : 'Ping' }); }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Example 5:

Emit events by names and emit of response by resp_${ActionID} (if ActionID is set in action's data package).

const AmiClient = require ( 'asterisk-ami-client' ); let client = new AmiClient({ reconnect : true , keepAlive : true , emitEventsByTypes : true , emitResponsesById : true }); client.connect( 'user' , 'secret' , { host : 'localhost' , port : 5038 }) .then( () => { client .on( 'Dial' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'Hangup' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'Hold' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'Bridge' , event => console .log(event)) .on( 'resp_123' , response => { console .log(response); client.disconnect(); }) .on( 'internalError' , error => console .log(error)); client.action({ Action : 'Ping' , ActionID : 123 }); }) .catch( error => console .log(error));

More examples

For more examples, please, see ./examples/* .

Docs & internal details

Events

connect - emits when client was connected;

- emits when client was connected; event - emits when was received a new event of Asterisk;

- emits when was received a new event of Asterisk; data - emits when was received a new chunk of data form the Asterisk's socket;

- emits when was received a new chunk of data form the Asterisk's socket; response - emits when was received a new response of Asterisk;

- emits when was received a new response of Asterisk; disconnect - emits when client was disconnected;

- emits when client was disconnected; reconnection - emits when client tries reconnect to Asterisk;

- emits when client tries reconnect to Asterisk; internalError - emit when happens something very bad. Like a disconnection from Asterisk and etc;

- emit when happens something very bad. Like a disconnection from Asterisk and etc; ${eventName} - emits when was received event with name eventName of Asterisk and parameter emitEventsByTypes was set to true . See example 5;

- emits when was received event with name of Asterisk and parameter was set to . See example 5; ${resp_ActionID} - emits when was received response with ActionID of Asterisk and parameter emitResponsesById was set to true . See example 5.

Client's parameters

Default values:

{ reconnect : false , maxAttemptsCount : 30 , attemptsDelay : 1000 , keepAlive : false , keepAliveDelay : 1000 , emitEventsByTypes : true , eventTypeToLowerCase : false , emitResponsesById : true , dontDeleteSpecActionId : false , addTime : false , eventFilter : null }

reconnect - auto reconnection;

- auto reconnection; maxAttemptsCount - max count of attempts when client tries to reconnect to Asterisk;

- max count of attempts when client tries to reconnect to Asterisk; attemptsDelay - delay (ms) between attempts of reconnection;

- delay (ms) between attempts of reconnection; keepAlive - when is true , client send Action: Ping to Asterisk automatic every minute;

- when is , client send to Asterisk automatic every minute; keepAliveDelay - delay (ms) between keep-alive actions, when parameter keepAlive was set to true ;

- delay (ms) between keep-alive actions, when parameter was set to ; emitEventsByTypes - when is true , client will emit events by names. See example 5;

- when is , client will emit events by names. See example 5; eventTypeToLowerCase - when is true , client will emit events by names in lower case. Uses with emitEventsByTypes ;

- when is , client will emit events by names in lower case. Uses with ; emitResponsesById - when is true and data package of action has ActionID field, client will emit responses by resp_ActionID . See example 5;

- when is and data package of action has ActionID field, client will emit responses by . See example 5; dontDeleteSpecActionId - when is true , client will not hide generated ActionID field in responses;

- when is , client will not hide generated ActionID field in responses; addTime - when is true , client will be add into events and responses field $time with value equal to ms-timestamp;

- when is , client will be add into events and responses field with value equal to ms-timestamp; eventFilter - object, array or Set with names of events, which will be ignored by client.

Methods

.connect(username, secret[, options]) - connect to Asterisk. See examples;

- connect to Asterisk. See examples; .disconnect() - disconnect from Asterisk;

- disconnect from Asterisk; .action(message) - send new action to Asterisk;

- send new action to Asterisk; .write(message) - alias of action method;

- alias of method; .send(message) - alias of action method;

- alias of method; .option(name[, value]) - get or set option of client;

- get or set option of client; .options([newOptions]) - get or set all options of client.

Properties

Getters

lastEvent - last event, which was receive from Asterisk;

- last event, which was receive from Asterisk; lastResponse - last response which was receive from Asterisk;

- last response which was receive from Asterisk; isConnected - status of current connection to Asterisk;

- status of current connection to Asterisk; lastAction - last action data which was transmitted to Asterisk;

- last action data which was transmitted to Asterisk; connection - get current amiConnection.

Tests

Tests require Mocha.

mocha ./tests

or with npm

npm test

Test coverage with Istanbul

npm run coverage

License

Licensed under the MIT License