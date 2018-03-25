Full functionality client for Asterisk's AMI. Support any data packages (action/event/response/custom responses) from AMI; With this client you can select you'r own case of programming interactions with Asterisk AMI.
If you like events & handlers - you can use it!
If you like promises - you can use it!
If you like
co & sync-style of code - you can use it!
$ npm i asterisk-ami-client
support
>=4.0.0
It is only some usage cases.
Listening all events on instance of client;
const AmiClient = require('asterisk-ami-client');
let client = new AmiClient();
client.connect('user', 'secret', {host: 'localhost', port: 5038})
.then(amiConnection => {
client
.on('connect', () => console.log('connect'))
.on('event', event => console.log(event))
.on('data', chunk => console.log(chunk))
.on('response', response => console.log(response))
.on('disconnect', () => console.log('disconnect'))
.on('reconnection', () => console.log('reconnection'))
.on('internalError', error => console.log(error))
.action({
Action: 'Ping'
});
setTimeout(() => {
client.disconnect();
}, 5000);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
Receive Asterisk's AMI responses with promise-chunk.
const AmiClient = require('asterisk-ami-client');
let client = new AmiClient({reconnect: true});
client.connect('username', 'secret', {host: '127.0.0.1', port: 5038})
.then(() => { // any action after connection
return client.action({Action: 'Ping'}, true);
})
.then(response1 => { // response of first action
console.log(response1);
})
.then(() => { // any second action
return client.action({Action: 'Ping'}, true);
})
.then(response2 => { // response of second action
console.log(response2)
})
.catch(error => error)
.then(error => {
client.disconnect(); // disconnect
if(error instanceof Error){ throw error; }
});
or with
co-library for sync-style of code
Receive Asterisk's AMI responses with
co.
const AmiClient = require('asterisk-ami-client');
const co = require('co');
let client = new AmiClient({reconnect: true});
co(function* (){
yield client.connect('username', 'secret', {host: '127.0.0.1', port: 5038});
let response1 = yield client.action({Action: 'Ping'}, true);
console.log(response1);
let response2 = yield client.action({Action: 'Ping'}, true);
console.log(response2);
client.disconnect();
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
Listening
event and
response events on instance of client.
const AmiClient = require('asterisk-ami-client');
let client = new AmiClient({
reconnect: true,
keepAlive: true
});
client.connect('user', 'secret', {host: 'localhost', port: 5038})
.then(() => {
client
.on('event', event => console.log(event))
.on('response', response => {
console.log(response);
client.disconnect();
})
.on('internalError', error => console.log(error));
client.action({Action: 'Ping'});
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
Emit events by names and emit of response by
resp_${ActionID}
(if ActionID is set in action's data package).
const AmiClient = require('asterisk-ami-client');
let client = new AmiClient({
reconnect: true,
keepAlive: true,
emitEventsByTypes: true,
emitResponsesById: true
});
client.connect('user', 'secret', {host: 'localhost', port: 5038})
.then(() => {
client
.on('Dial', event => console.log(event))
.on('Hangup', event => console.log(event))
.on('Hold', event => console.log(event))
.on('Bridge', event => console.log(event))
.on('resp_123', response => {
console.log(response);
client.disconnect();
})
.on('internalError', error => console.log(error));
client.action({
Action: 'Ping',
ActionID: 123
});
})
.catch(error => console.log(error));
For more examples, please, see
./examples/*.
connect - emits when client was connected;
event - emits when was received a new event of Asterisk;
data - emits when was received a new chunk of data form the Asterisk's socket;
response - emits when was received a new response of Asterisk;
disconnect - emits when client was disconnected;
reconnection - emits when client tries reconnect to Asterisk;
internalError - emit when happens something very bad. Like a disconnection from Asterisk and etc;
${eventName} - emits when was received event with name
eventName of Asterisk and parameter
emitEventsByTypes was set to
true. See example 5;
${resp_ActionID} - emits when was received response with
ActionID of Asterisk and parameter
emitResponsesById was set to
true. See example 5.
Default values:
{
reconnect: false,
maxAttemptsCount: 30,
attemptsDelay: 1000,
keepAlive: false,
keepAliveDelay: 1000,
emitEventsByTypes: true,
eventTypeToLowerCase: false,
emitResponsesById: true,
dontDeleteSpecActionId: false,
addTime: false,
eventFilter: null // filter disabled
}
reconnect - auto reconnection;
maxAttemptsCount - max count of attempts when client tries to reconnect to Asterisk;
attemptsDelay - delay (ms) between attempts of reconnection;
keepAlive - when is
true, client send
Action: Ping to Asterisk automatic every minute;
keepAliveDelay - delay (ms) between keep-alive actions, when parameter
keepAlive was set to
true;
emitEventsByTypes - when is
true, client will emit events by names. See example 5;
eventTypeToLowerCase - when is
true, client will emit events by names in lower case. Uses with
emitEventsByTypes;
emitResponsesById - when is
true and data package of action has ActionID field, client will emit responses by
resp_ActionID. See example 5;
dontDeleteSpecActionId - when is
true, client will not hide generated ActionID field in responses;
addTime - when is
true, client will be add into events and responses field
$time with value equal to ms-timestamp;
eventFilter - object, array or Set with names of events, which will be ignored by client.
.connect(username, secret[, options]) - connect to Asterisk. See examples;
.disconnect() - disconnect from Asterisk;
.action(message) - send new action to Asterisk;
.write(message) - alias of
action method;
.send(message) - alias of
action method;
.option(name[, value]) - get or set option of client;
.options([newOptions]) - get or set all options of client.
Getters
lastEvent - last event, which was receive from Asterisk;
lastResponse - last response which was receive from Asterisk;
isConnected - status of current connection to Asterisk;
lastAction - last action data which was transmitted to Asterisk;
connection - get current amiConnection.
Tests require Mocha.
mocha ./tests
or with
npm
npm test
Test coverage with Istanbul
npm run coverage
Licensed under the MIT License