Utilities for AST transformers.
$ npm install [--save] ast-util
# callArraySlice(scope, node[, begin, end])
Returns a call to
Array.prototype.slice with
node as the context and
begin and
end as the arguments to
slice.
# callFunctionBind(scope, fn, context[, args])
Returns a call to
Function.prototype.bind using either
call or
apply
depending on what the value of
args is. If
args is an expression then
apply is used. If
args is an array of expressions, then
call.
# callGet(scope, object, property, receiver)
The [[Get]] internal method on objects would look something like helpers/get.js.
# callGetOwnPropertyDescriptor(scope, object, property)
Returns a call to
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor with the given
object and
property.
# callGetPrototypeOf(scope, object)
Returns a call to
Object.getPrototypeOf with the given
object.
# callHasOwnProperty(scope, node, property)
Returns a call to
hasOwnProperty with
node as the context and
property as
the property to check.
# callSharedMethod(scope, callee, args)
Returns a call to the given
callee with
args as the arguments. If
callee
is a string then it is treated as a globally-accessible function such as
Object.defineProperty which will be stored in a unique temporary variable.
Subsequent calls to this function will re-use the same temporary variable.
# callSharedMethodWithContext(scope, callee, context, args)
Returns a call to the given
callee with
context as the method context and
args as the arguments. If
callee is a string then it is treated as a
globally-accessible function such as
Array.prototype.slice which will be
stored in a unique temporary variable. Subsequent calls to this function will
re-use the same temporary variable.
# getGlobals(ast)
Gets a list of identifiers referencing global variables anywhere within the
given
ast. Assuming the ast is for this code:
var a;
function b(){ return c; }
b(d);
Then
getGlobals will return two identifiers,
c and
d.
# identifierForString(string)
Generate a safe JavaScript identifier for the given string.
# injectShared(scope, name, expression)
Injects a shared variable with a unique identifier. Only the first call with
the same
scope and
name will result in a variable declaration being
created. The
expression passed in can either be an AST node or a function to
generate one. This function is generally used to inject repeatedly-used values
and prevent repeated execution.
# injectVariable(scope, identifier[, init])
Injects a variable with the given
identifier into the given
scope as a
var declaration with an optional initial value.
# isReference(path)
Determines whether the given
path is a value reference. For example,
a and
b are references, but
c is not:
a(b.c);
Only identifiers count as references.
# isUsed(scope, name)
Determines whether the given
name should be considered "used" in the given
scope. For a name to be used, it should either:
For example,
a,
b, and
d are used in the global scope of this example
while
c is not:
var a;
function b() {}
try {
a = b(d);
} catch (c) {
}
# sharedFor(scope, name)
Injects a shared variable by getting the named value from a dotted path. For example, this will return an identifier that can be used in place of the named expression:
sharedFor(scope, 'Object.defineProperty')
Subsequent calls to
sharedFor in the same scope will return the same
identifier.
# uniqueIdentifier(scope[, name])
Generates an identifier guaranteed not to collide with any others in the given
scope. This function will also never generate the same identifier twice for
any
scope whose global scope already got that identifier.
Called in a scope with no global references and no variables, the first time
this function is called it will return an identifier named
$__0.
When called with a name that name will be used with a prefix, "$__", if possible. If that name is already used then it will append incrementing numbers until it finds a name that isn't used.
These methods are useful to source transforms, such as transpilers or macros.
Such transforms often have to insert variables into scopes and replace
expressions. Using
injectVariable and
injectShared are specifically for
that purpose. In conjunction with
ast-types, here's how you'd write a simple
version of a
swap macro:
// var tmp;
var tmp = util.injectVariable(
this.scope,
util.uniqueIdentifier(this.scope)
);
this.replace(
b.sequenceExpression([
// tmp = left
b.assignmentExpression(
'=',
tmp,
left
),
// left = right
b.assignmentExpression(
'=',
left,
right
),
// right = tmp
b.assignmentExpression(
'=',
right,
tmp
)
])
);
See examples/swap-macro.js for a more complete example.
First, install the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then, try running the tests:
$ make test
If you're adding or editing code that injects helpers into a scope, you'll need to edit and run the Makefile to have it generate the files in lib/helpers from the files in helpers.
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Huge thanks to Ben Newman for ast-types, on which much of this library depends.