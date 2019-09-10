Flow types for the Javascript AST. Based off of benjamn/ast-types.

Usage

First install ast-types-flow via npm, then you can import any of the types that are exported.

import type {Node} from 'ast-types-flow' ; function getName ( node: Node ): string { switch (node.type) { case 'Identifier' : return node.name; case 'ClassDeclaration' : return node.id.name; case 'FunctionDeclaration' : return node.id.name; case 'FunctionExpression' : if (node.id) { return node.id.name; } else { return 'Unknown' ; } case 'Literal' : return node.name; } return 'Unknown' ; }

How it works

A notion of "extends" is added to the Flow syntax via comments. A transform is included that will compile the source code into useful disjoint union types based on how the different types extend each other. For example:

type Node = { common : string, }; type Foo = { foo : string, }; type Bar = { bar : number, };

Will be transformed into:

type Node = { type : 'Foo' , _Foo : void , common : string, foo : string, } | { type : 'Bar' , _Bar : void , common : string, bar : number, }; type Foo = { type : 'Foo' , _Foo : void , common : string, foo : string, }; type Bar = { type : 'Bar' , _Foo : void , common : string, bar : number, };

A few things to note: