AST Types

This module provides an efficient, modular, Esprima-compatible implementation of the abstract syntax tree type hierarchy pioneered by the Mozilla Parser API.

Installation

From NPM:

npm install ast-types

From GitHub:

cd path / to /node_modules git clone git://github.com/benjamn/ast- types .git cd ast- types npm install .

Basic Usage

import assert from "assert" ; import { namedTypes as n, builders as b, } from "ast-types" ; var fooId = b.identifier( "foo" ); var ifFoo = b.ifStatement(fooId, b.blockStatement([ b.expressionStatement(b.callExpression(fooId, [])) ])); assert.ok(n.IfStatement.check(ifFoo)); assert.ok(n.Statement.check(ifFoo)); assert.ok(n.Node.check(ifFoo)); assert.ok(n.BlockStatement.check(ifFoo.consequent)); assert.strictEqual( ifFoo.consequent.body[ 0 ].expression.arguments.length, 0 , ); assert.strictEqual(ifFoo.test, fooId); assert.ok(n.Expression.check(ifFoo.test)); assert.ok(n.Identifier.check(ifFoo.test)); assert.ok(!n.Statement.check(ifFoo.test));

AST Traversal

Because it understands the AST type system so thoroughly, this library is able to provide excellent node iteration and traversal mechanisms.

If you want complete control over the traversal, and all you need is a way of enumerating the known fields of your AST nodes and getting their values, you may be interested in the primitives getFieldNames and getFieldValue :

import { getFieldNames, getFieldValue, } from "ast-types" ; const partialFunExpr = { type : "FunctionExpression" }; console .log(getFieldNames(partialFunExpr)); console .log(getFieldValue(partialFunExpr, "generator" ));

Two more low-level helper functions, eachField and someField , are defined in terms of getFieldNames and getFieldValue :

export function eachField ( object, callback, context ) { getFieldNames(object).forEach( function ( name ) { callback.call( this , name, getFieldValue(object, name)); }, context); } export function someField ( object, callback, context ) { return getFieldNames(object).some( function ( name ) { return callback.call( this , name, getFieldValue(object, name)); }, context); }

So here's how you might make a copy of an AST node:

import { eachField } from "ast-types" ; const copy = {}; eachField(node, function ( name, value ) { copy[name] = value; })

But that's not all! You can also easily visit entire syntax trees using the powerful types.visit abstraction.

Here's a trivial example of how you might assert that arguments.callee is never used in ast :

import assert from "assert" ; import { visit, namedTypes as n, } from "ast-types" ; visit(ast, { visitMemberExpression(path) { var node = path.node; if ( n.Identifier.check(node.object) && node.object.name === "arguments" && n.Identifier.check(node.property) ) { assert.notStrictEqual(node.property.name, "callee" ); } this .traverse(path); } });

Here's a slightly more involved example of transforming ...rest parameters into browser-runnable ES5 JavaScript:

import { builders as b, visit } from "ast-types" ; var sliceExpr = b.memberExpression( b.memberExpression( b.memberExpression( b.identifier( "Array" ), b.identifier( "prototype" ), false ), b.identifier( "slice" ), false ), b.identifier( "call" ), false ); visit(ast, { visitFunction(path) { const node = path.node; this .traverse(path); if (!node.rest) { return ; } n.BlockStatement.assert(node.body); const restVarDecl = b.variableDeclaration( "var" , [ b.variableDeclarator( node.rest, b.callExpression(sliceExpr, [ b.identifier( "arguments" ), b.literal(node.params.length) ]) ) ]); path.get( "body" , "body" ).unshift(restVarDecl); path.get( "rest" ).replace( null ); assert.strictEqual(node.rest, null ); } });

Here's how you might use types.visit to implement a function that determines if a given function node refers to this :

function usesThis ( funcNode ) { n.Function.assert(funcNode); var result = false ; visit(funcNode, { visitThisExpression(path) { result = true ; this .abort(); }, visitFunction(path) { return false ; }, visitCallExpression(path) { const node = path.node; if ( this .isSuperCallExpression(node)) { result = true ; this .abort(); } this .traverse(path); }, isSuperCallExpression(callExpr) { n.CallExpression.assert(callExpr); return this .isSuperIdentifier(callExpr.callee) || this .isSuperMemberExpression(callExpr.callee); }, isSuperIdentifier(node) { return n.Identifier.check(node.callee) && node.callee.name === "super" ; }, isSuperMemberExpression(node) { return n.MemberExpression.check(node.callee) && n.Identifier.check(node.callee.object) && node.callee.object.name === "super" ; } }); return result; }

As you might guess, when an AbortRequest is thrown from a subtree, the exception will propagate from the corresponding calls to this.traverse in the ancestor visitor methods. If you decide you want to cancel the request, simply catch the exception and call its .cancel() method. The rest of the subtree beneath the try - catch block will be abandoned, but the remaining siblings of the ancestor node will still be visited.

NodePath

The NodePath object passed to visitor methods is a wrapper around an AST node, and it serves to provide access to the chain of ancestor objects (all the way back to the root of the AST) and scope information.

In general, path.node refers to the wrapped node, path.parent.node refers to the nearest Node ancestor, path.parent.parent.node to the grandparent, and so on.

Note that path.node may not be a direct property value of path.parent.node ; for instance, it might be the case that path.node is an element of an array that is a direct child of the parent node:

path.node === path.parent.node.elements[ 3 ]

in which case you should know that path.parentPath provides finer-grained access to the complete path of objects (not just the Node ones) from the root of the AST:

path.parentPath.parentPath === path.parent path.parentPath.value === path.parent.node.elements path.parentPath.value[ 3 ] === path.node path.parentPath.node === path.parent.node path.name === 3 path.parentPath.name === "elements" path.parent.node[path.parentPath.name][path.name] === path.node

These NodePath objects are created during the traversal without modifying the AST nodes themselves, so it's not a problem if the same node appears more than once in the AST (like Array.prototype.slice.call in the example above), because it will be visited with a distict NodePath each time it appears.

Child NodePath objects are created lazily, by calling the .get method of a parent NodePath object:

path.get( "elements" ).get( 3 ).value === path.value.elements[ 3 ] path.get( "elements" , 0 ).value === path.value.elements[ 0 ]

NodePath objects support a number of useful methods:

var fifth = path.get( "elements" , 4 ); fifth.replace(newNode); fifth.replace(newerNode); path.get( "elements" , 2 ).replace( b.identifier( "foo" ), b.thisExpression() ); path.prune(); path.get( "elements" , 3 ).replace(); path.get( "elements" ).unshift(a, b, c); path.get( "elements" ).shift(); path.get( "elements" ).push(d, e); path.get( "elements" ).pop(); var seventh = path.get( "elements" , 6 ); seventh.insertBefore(newNode); seventh.insertAfter(newNode); path.get( "elements" ).insertAt( 5 , newNode);

Scope

The object exposed as path.scope during AST traversals provides information about variable and function declarations in the scope that contains path.node . See scope.ts for its public interface, which currently includes .isGlobal , .getGlobalScope() , .depth , .declares(name) , .lookup(name) , and .getBindings() .

Custom AST Node Types

The ast-types module was designed to be extended. To that end, it provides a readable, declarative syntax for specifying new AST node types, based primarily upon the require("ast-types").Type.def function:

import { Type, builtInTypes, builders as b, finalize, } from "ast-types" ; const { def } = Type; const { string } = builtInTypes; def( "File" ) .bases( "Node" ) .build( "name" , "program" ) .field( "name" , string) .field( "program" , def( "Program" )); finalize(); const main = b.file( "main.js" , b.program([ b.functionDeclaration(b.identifier( "succ" ), [ b.identifier( "x" ) ], b.blockStatement([ b.returnStatement( b.binaryExpression( "+" , b.identifier( "x" ), b.literal( 1 ) ) ) ])) ])); assert.strictEqual(main.name, "main.js" ); assert.strictEqual(main.program.body[ 0 ].params[ 0 ].name, "x" ); b.file(b.blockStatement([])); b.file( "lib/types.js" , b.thisExpression());