openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
at

ast-traverse

by Olov Lassus
0.1.1 (see all)

simple but flexible AST traversal with pre and post visitors

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99.6K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ast-traverse.js

Simple but flexible AST traversal with pre and post visitors. Works in node and browsers.

Usage

// ast is a Mozilla Parser API compatible structure
// generated by Esprima or another parser
var ast = require("esprima").parse("f(1, x) + 2");

var traverse = require("ast-traverse");

// print AST node types, pre-order (node first, then its children)
traverse(ast, {pre: function(node, parent, prop, idx) {
    console.log(node.type + (parent ? " from parent " + parent.type +
        " via " + prop + (idx !== undefined ? "[" + idx + "]" : "") : ""));
}});
console.log();
/*
 =>
 Program
 ExpressionStatement from parent Program via body[0]
 BinaryExpression from parent ExpressionStatement via expression
 CallExpression from parent BinaryExpression via left
 Identifier from parent CallExpression via callee
 Literal from parent CallExpression via arguments[0]
 Identifier from parent CallExpression via arguments[1]
 Literal from parent BinaryExpression via right
 */


// you can also visit post-order, or both
// all four arguments are provided to both visitors (left out unused below)
var indent = 0;
traverse(ast, {
    pre: function(node) {
        console.log(Array(indent + 1).join(" ") + node.type);
        indent += 4;
    },
    post: function() {
        indent -= 4;
    }
});
console.log();
/*
=>
 Program
     ExpressionStatement
         BinaryExpression
             CallExpression
                 Identifier
                 Literal
                 Identifier
             Literal
*/


// return false from the pre-visitor to skip traversing its children
// throw an exception to abort traversal


// by default node property names beginning with $ are skipped
// but you can supply your own skipProperty function instead
traverse(ast, {
    pre: function(node) {
        console.log(node.type);
    },
    skipProperty: function(prop, node) {
        return prop === "parent" || prop === "expression";
    }
});
/*
=>
 Program
 ExpressionStatement
*/

Installation

Node

Install using npm

npm install ast-traverse

var traverse = require("ast-traverse");

Browser

Clone the repo and include it in a script tag

git clone https://github.com/olov/ast-traverse.git

<script src="ast-traverse/ast-traverse.js"></script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial