Simple but flexible AST traversal with pre and post visitors. Works in node and browsers.

Usage

var ast = require ( "esprima" ).parse( "f(1, x) + 2" ); var traverse = require ( "ast-traverse" ); traverse(ast, { pre : function ( node, parent, prop, idx ) { console .log(node.type + (parent ? " from parent " + parent.type + " via " + prop + (idx !== undefined ? "[" + idx + "]" : "" ) : "" )); }}); console .log(); var indent = 0 ; traverse(ast, { pre : function ( node ) { console .log( Array (indent + 1 ).join( " " ) + node.type); indent += 4 ; }, post : function ( ) { indent -= 4 ; } }); console .log(); traverse(ast, { pre : function ( node ) { console .log(node.type); }, skipProperty : function ( prop, node ) { return prop === "parent" || prop === "expression" ; } });

Installation

Node

Install using npm

npm install ast-traverse

var traverse = require ( "ast-traverse" );

Browser

Clone the repo and include it in a script tag

git clone https://github.com/olov/ast-traverse.git