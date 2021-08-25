This project is a tentative to create a simple JavaScript AST modification library.
If you've ever worked with AST trying to edit source code, you'll know it is a bad time. AST syntax is terse and forces you to loop a tree and use conditional structure a lot. AST Query hide these complexities behind a declarative façade.
Making the simplicity choice means AST Query won't try to cover the full AST API. Rather we strive to answer commons needs.
Install:
npm install --save ast-query
First, you need to pass a program code into AST query:
var program = require("ast-query");
var tree = program("var a = 'foo'");
This function returns a wrapped AST tree you can query and modify.
Once you've modified the AST, get the source code back by calling the
toString method on the tree.
// ...
tree.var("a").value("'bar'");
console.log( tree.toString() );
// LOG: var a = 'bar';
Remember that you are editing source code. This mean you provide raw source code strings. This mean you need to double wrap strings (e.g.:
"'foo'"). If that's not done, AST-query assume you're referencing a variable called
foo.
var tree = program( sourceCode, escodegenOptions, acornOptions )
Returns an AST tree you can then query as explained below:
tree.var( name )
Find and returns a
Variable node.
Given this code
var bar = 23;
You'd call
tree.var('bar') to get the Variable node.
tree.callExpression( name )
Find a function or method call and return a
CallExpression node
Given this code
grunt.initConfig({});
You'd call
tree.callExpression('grunt.initConfig') to get the CallExpression node.
tree.assignment( assignedTo )
Find and return an
AssignmentExpression node.
You'd call
tree.assignment('module.exports') to query the code below:
module.exports = function () {
// code
};
tree.body
Property representing the program body in a
Body node.
tree.verbatim( body )
Adds body and return a token assigment.
tree.body.append('var a = 1;' + tree.verbatim('ANYTHING'));
.value( value )
It returns the current or new value wrapped in AST query interface.
.rename( name )
.filter( iterator )
Return a new CallExpression nodes collection with nodes passing the iterator test.
.arguments
A property pointing to an
ArrayExpression node referencing the called function arguments.
.value( value )
Replace the assignment value with a new value or return the current value wrapped in an AST query interface.
A Literal node represent a raw JavaScript value as a String, a Number or a Boolean.
.value( value )
Get or update the value.
Node representing a function declaration (e.g.
function () {}).
.body
Property pointing to a
Body node representing the function expression body.
.key( name )
value( value )
Replace current node with a new value. Returns the new value wrapped.
.push( value )
.unshift( value )
.at( index )
Returns a value wrapped in an AST query interface.
value( value )
Replace current node with a new value. Returns the new value wrapped.
.prepend( code )
Preprend the given code lines in the body. If a
"use strict"; statement is present, it always stay first.
.append( code )
Append the given code lines in the body.
Style Guide: Please base yourself on Idiomatic.js
style guide with two space indent
Unit test: Unit test are wrote in Mocha. Please add a unit test for every new feature
or bug fix.
npm test to run the test suite.
Documentation: Add documentation for every API change. Feel free to send corrections
or better docs!
Pull Requests: Send fixes PR on the
master branch. Any new features should be send
on the
wipbranch.
Copyright (c) 2013 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart) Licensed under the MIT license.