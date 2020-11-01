Collection of useful helper functions when trying to determine module type (CommonJS or AMD) properties of an AST node.

AST checks are based on the Esprima (Spidermonkey) format

npm install ast-module-types

API

Each of these takes in a single AST node argument and returns a boolean.

isDefineAMD : if node matches any form of an AMD define function call

: if node matches any form of an AMD function call isRequire : if node matches a require function all (declaring a dependency)

: if node matches a function all (declaring a dependency) isTopLevelRequire : if node matches a require at the very top of the file.

: if node matches a at the very top of the file. isAMDDriverScriptRequire : if node matches an AMD driver script's require call require([deps], function)

: if node matches an AMD driver script's require call isExports : if the node matches CommonJS module.exports or exports (defining a module)

Detecting the various forms of defining an AMD module

isNamedForm : if the node is a define call of the form: define('name', [deps], func)

: if the node is a define call of the form: isDependencyForm : if the node is a define call of the form: define([deps], func)

: if the node is a define call of the form: isFactoryForm : if the node is a define call of the form: define(func(require))

: if the node is a define call of the form: isNoDependencyForm : if the node is a define call of the form: define({})

: if the node is a define call of the form: isREMForm : if the node matches the form: define(function(require, exports, module){});

ES6 Types

All types abide by the EStree spec

isES6Import : if the node is any of the es6 import forms

: if the node is any of the es6 import forms isES6Export : if the node is of any es6 export forms

Usage