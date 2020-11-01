openbase logo
ast-module-types

by dependents
2.7.1 (see all)

AST helpers for recognizing CommonJS, AMD, and ES6 module types

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

440K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ast-module-types travis npm npm

Collection of useful helper functions when trying to determine module type (CommonJS or AMD) properties of an AST node.

AST checks are based on the Esprima (Spidermonkey) format

npm install ast-module-types

API

Each of these takes in a single AST node argument and returns a boolean.

  • isDefineAMD: if node matches any form of an AMD define function call
  • isRequire: if node matches a require function all (declaring a dependency)
  • isTopLevelRequire: if node matches a require at the very top of the file.
  • isAMDDriverScriptRequire: if node matches an AMD driver script's require call require([deps], function)
  • isExports: if the node matches CommonJS module.exports or exports (defining a module)

Detecting the various forms of defining an AMD module

  • isNamedForm: if the node is a define call of the form: define('name', [deps], func)
  • isDependencyForm: if the node is a define call of the form: define([deps], func)
  • isFactoryForm: if the node is a define call of the form: define(func(require))
  • isNoDependencyForm: if the node is a define call of the form: define({})
  • isREMForm: if the node matches the form: define(function(require, exports, module){});

ES6 Types

All types abide by the EStree spec

  • isES6Import: if the node is any of the es6 import forms
  • isES6Export: if the node is of any es6 export forms

Usage

var types = require('ast-module-types');

// Assume node is some node of an AST that you parsed using esprima or esprima-fb
// ...

console.log(types.isDefineAMD(node));

