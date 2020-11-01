Collection of useful helper functions when trying to determine module type (CommonJS or AMD) properties of an AST node.
AST checks are based on the Esprima (Spidermonkey) format
npm install ast-module-types
Each of these takes in a single AST node argument and returns a boolean.
isDefineAMD: if node matches any form of an AMD
define function call
isRequire: if node matches a
require function all (declaring a dependency)
isTopLevelRequire: if node matches a
require at the very top of the file.
isAMDDriverScriptRequire: if node matches an AMD driver script's require call
require([deps], function)
isExports: if the node matches CommonJS
module.exports or
exports (defining a module)
Detecting the various forms of defining an AMD module
isNamedForm: if the node is a define call of the form:
define('name', [deps], func)
isDependencyForm: if the node is a define call of the form:
define([deps], func)
isFactoryForm: if the node is a define call of the form:
define(func(require))
isNoDependencyForm: if the node is a define call of the form:
define({})
isREMForm: if the node matches the form:
define(function(require, exports, module){});
ES6 Types
All types abide by the EStree spec
isES6Import: if the node is any of the es6 import forms
isES6Export: if the node is of any es6 export forms
var types = require('ast-module-types');
// Assume node is some node of an AST that you parsed using esprima or esprima-fb
// ...
console.log(types.isDefineAMD(node));