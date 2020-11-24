Assume is an
expect inspired assertion library who's sole purpose is to create
a working and human readable assert library for browsers and node. The library
is designed to work with different assertion styles.
I've been trying out a lot of libraries over the last couple of years and none
of the assertion libraries that I found "tickled my fancy". They either only
worked in node or had really bad browser support. I wanted something that I can
use starting from Internet Explorer 5 to the latest version while maintaining
the
expect like API that we all know and love. Writing tests should be dead
simple and not cause any annoyances. This library attempts to achieve all of
this.
Assume is written with client and server-side JavaScript in mind and uses the commonjs module system to export it self. The library is released in the public npm registry and can be installed using:
npm install --save-dev assume
The
--save-dev flag tells
npm to automatically add this
package.json and it's
installed version to the
devDependencies of your module.
As code is written against the commonjs module system we also ship a standalone
version in the module which introduces an
assume global. The standalone
version can be found in the
dist folder after installation. The dist file is
not commited to GitHub.
We support a lot of different syntaxes and assertion styles. The only thing we
will no (read never) support is the
should syntax as we will never extend
build-in objects/primitives of JavaScript.
The default syntax that we support is modeled after
expect so you can replace
any assertion library which implements this API by simply changing the require
to:
var expect = require('assume');
expect('foo').equals('foo');
expect('foo').is.a('string');
As you can see in the example above the
is property is used to make the
assertion more readable. We support the following aliases which allow these kind
of chains:
to
be
been
is
was
and
has
have
had
with
that
at
of
some
does
did
itself
which
So you can just write:
assume(100).is.at.most(100);
But do note that these aliases are optionally so the above example can also be written as:
assume(100).most(1000);
The module can be configured globally be changing the properties on the
config
object:
var assume = require('assume');
assume.config.includeStack = false;
Or locally for each assertions by supplying the
assume function with an
optional configuration object:
assume('foo', { includeStack: false }).is.a('buffer');
The following options can be configured:
includeStack Should we output a stack trace. Defaults to
true.
showDIff Show difference between the given and expected values. Defaults
to
true.
Certain assertions only work in certain JavaScript/EcmaScript environments.
Things like the
generator assertions only work in ES6 as the
function * is
invalid syntax. The results of the feature detection is publicly stored in the
assume.supports object. You can use this object to add some conditional tests
to your test suite. The following features are currently detected:
if (assume.supports.native) {
it('does things', function () {
..
});
}
If you are a plugin author, feel free to add your own feature detections to this object (as long as you do not override any pre-existing values).
The performance testing is only available for environments that use V8 and more
specifically the
--allow-natives-syntax flags. These flags can be supplied in
chrome before you start browser. These flags are necessary to get
access to the V8 internals which expose optimization and de-optimization
information.
If you are running
iojs or
node on the server, you can pass in these flags
directly:
iojs --allow-natives-syntax
If you are using
mocha as test runner you usually add
mocha as executable.
But unfortunately, the
mocha binary doesn't allow you to pass V8 flags. So
instead of using the
mocha binary directly you can use the
node and call the
_mocha binary instead:
node --allow-natives-syntax --harmony ./node_modules/mocha/bin/_mocha test/test.js
You can check if your host environment supports these performance tests by
checking the
assume.supports.native variable.
There are various of assertions available in assume. If you want the failed assertion to include a custom message or reason you can always add this as last argument of the assertion function.
assume(true).is.false('how odd, true is not a false');
The behaviours of the assertions can be chained using special "flags" or "prefixes". We currently support the following prefixes.
.not,
.doesnt,
.dont Instead of assuming that your assertions assert to
true they will now assert for
false.
.deep,
.deeply,
.strict
.strictly Instructs the assertions to do a
deep equal, so it checks if the contents match instead of an
object it
self matches.
For example:
assume(false).is.not.true();
assume({foo:'bar'}).deep.equals({foo:'bar'});
Now, a special word of caution for those of you who are using this library to
write cross browser tests. Internet Explorer has issues when you use
keywords as functions. Using the
true(),
instanceof() etc. functions to
assert you will run in to issues. So the rule of thumb here is that if you need
to do cross browser support do not assert with the keyword based names.
Let's take a closer look to all assertions that we're supporting:
Asserts if the given value is the correct type. We need to use Object.toString
here because there are some implementation bugs the
typeof operator:
function
As well as all common flaws like Arrays being seen as Objects etc. This eliminates all these edge cases.
assume([]).is.a('array');
instanceof is a keyword and might cause cross browser issues
Asserts if the given value is one of the acceptable types.
The same caveats regarding
typeof apply as described in a, an.
assume([]).is.oneOfType(['array', 'string']);
Asserts that the value is instanceof the given constructor.
function Classy() {}
var classes = new Classy();
assume(classes).is.an.instanceOf(Classy);
Assert that value includes a given value. I know this sounds vague but an example might be more useful here. It can check this for strings, objects and arrays.
assume({foo: 'bar'}).contains('foo');
assume('hello world').includes('world');
assume([1,3,4]).contains(1);
Assert that the value is truthy.
assume(1).is.ok();
assume(0).is.not.ok();
assume(true).is.ok();
Assert that the value is falsey.
assume(0).is.falsely();
assume(true).is.not.falsey();
assume(null).is.falsely;
Explicitly check that the value is the boolean
true.
assume(true).true();
true is a keyword and might cause cross browser issues
Explicitly check that the value is the boolean
false.
assume(false).false();
false is a keyword and might cause cross browser issues
Check if the value not not
null.
assume('hello').exists();
assume(undefined).exists(); // throws
Assert if the given value has the given length. It accepts arrays, strings,
functions, object and anything else that has a
.length property.
assume({ foo: 'bar' }).has.length(1);
assume([1,2,3,4,5,6]).is.size(6)
Short hand function for
assume(val).length(0) so it can check if objects,
arrays, strings are empty.
assume([]).empty();
assume('').empty();
assume({}).empty();
//
// Also works against everything that has a `.length` property
//
localStorage.clear();
assume(localStorage).is.empty();
Assert if the value is above the given value. If you need greater or equal check
out the
least method. If value to assert is not a number we automatically
extract the length out of it so you can use it check the length of arrays etc.
assume(100).is.above(10);
Assert if the value is above or equal to the given value. If you just need
greater check out the
above method. If value to assert is not a number we
automatically extract the length out of it so you can use it check the length of
arrays etc.
assume(100).is.least(10);
assume(100).is.least(100);
Assert if the value is less than the given value. If you need less or equal
check out the
most method. If value to assert is not a number we automatically
extract the length out of it so you can use it check the length of arrays etc.
assume(10).is.below(100);
Assert if the value is less or equal to the given value. If you just need less,
check out the
less method. If value to assert is not a number we automatically
extract the length out of it so you can use it check the length of arrays etc.
assume(10).is.most(100);
assume(100).is.most(100);
Check if the value is between or equal to a given range. If value to assert is not a number we automatically extract the length out of it so you can use it check the length of arrays etc.
assume(100).is.between(90, 100);
assume([1, 213, 13, 94, 5, 6, 7]).is.between(2, 10);
Assert that the value has the specified property and optionally deeply check its value.
assume({foo: 'bar'}).owns('foo');
assume({foo: 'bar'}).owns('foo', 'bar');
Matches the value against a given Regular Expression. If a string is given
instead of an actual Regular Expression we automatically transform it to an
new RegExp.
assume('hello world').matches(/world$/);
Assert that given value is strictly (===) equal to the supplied value.
assume('foo').equals('foo');
assume(13424).equals(13424);
Assert that the given value deeply equals the supplied value.
assume([1,2]).eql([1,2]);
Assert that the value is either one of the values of the given array. It can be
prefixed with
.deep for deep assertions.
assume('foo').is.either(['bar', 'banana', 'foo']);
assume({ foo: 'bar' }).is.either(['bar', 'banana', { foo: 'bar' }]);
Assert that the given function throws an error. The error can match a string, regexp or function instance.
function arrow() { throw new Error('you have failed this city'); }
assume(arrow).throws(/failed this city/);
assume(arrow).throws('failed this city');
assume(arrow).does.not.throw('your mom');
assume(function(){}).does.not.throw();
throw is a keyword and might cause cross browser issues
Assert that the given value is finite.
assume(Infinity).is.finite();
If
deep assertion style is used it will use the much stricter
Number.isFinite instead of the regular
isFinite functionality.
Assert that the given value is an EcmaScript 6 based generator.
assume(function *() {}).is.generator();
Please note that this will only work if Generators are enabled in the host environment or you might end up with false positives
Please see the Performance Testing section information to enable these assertions as they require specific V8 flags to be enabled.
Please see the Performance Testing section information to enable these assertions as they require specific V8 flags to be enabled.
Assert that the value starts with the given string.
assume('foobar').startWith('foo');
Assert that the value ends with the given string.
assume('foor bar, banana').endsWith('ana');
Assert a float point number is near a given value within a delta margin.
assume(1.5).is.approximately(1.4, 0.2);
The asserts we write are assumptions that we receive a given value. While you're
writing tests you hope that they all pass. We could write these tests using an
i.hope.that(value) syntax:
var i = require('assume');
i.hope.that('foo').is.a('string');
i.expect.that('foo').is.a('string');
i.assume.that('foo').equals('bar');
i.sincerely.hope.that('foo').is.a('string');
Assert that the
thenable results in a rejected state.
await assume(thisFunctionAsyncThrows()).to.throwAsync();
Assert that the
thenable completed and the result was filled synchronously.
await assume(thisFuncCompletesSynchronously()).to.completeSync();
Note that
Promisealways complete asynchronously even if it's already in a resolved or rejected state.
The
assume.plan method allows you to plan the amount of assertions that should
be executed by your test suite. This method accepts 2 arguments:
The method will return a function that should be called at the end of your tests. This method will still allow you to pass in an error as first argument so the supplied callback in second argument will be called directly with it.
When the method is called we will count the amount of assertions that we're executed. If it's less or more than the supplied amount we will throw an error.
var end = assume.plan(10);
assume(10).equals(10);
end(); // This throws an error as we only executed 1 out of the 10 asserts.
And with optional async callback:
next = assume.plan(7, next);
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
assume(i).equqls(i);
}
next(); // Also throws an error as we've executed 10 assertions instead of 7.
Writing async tests can be hard, especially if you have to juggle with callbacks
and wait untill 2 callbacks are completed before you can continue with the test
suite. The
assume.wait function helps you with orchestration of tests and
callbacks. The method accepts 3 arguments:
assume.plan this way.
The method will return a function that should be used as callback for your async tests. It follows an error first callback pattern and instantly calls the supplied callback once an error has be passed in as error argument.
it('does async things', function (next) {
next = assume.wait(2, 4, next);
asynctask(function (err, data) {
assume(err).is.a('undefined');
assume(data).equals('testing');
next();
});
asynctaskfail(function (err, data) {
assume(err).is.a('undefined');
assume(data).equals('testing');
next();
});
});
We've done our best to include a bunch of assertions that should make it easier
to test your code but it's always possible that we're missing assertions or you
just want to eliminate repetition in your code. So we've got a plugin interface
which allows you to extend the
assume instance with even more assertions.
For the sake of discoverablity ability of your plugins on npm we suggest to either
suffix or prefix your module with
assume and adding the
assume keyword in to
your keywords list.
Let's assume that we've want to extend the library with a method for checking the headers of a passed in HTTP request object. If it was released in npm we could add it as following:
assume.use(require('assume-headers'));
The
use method returns
assume so it can be used to chain multiple plugin
calls together:
assume
.use(require('assume-headers'))
.use(require('assume-method'));
The
assume-headers plugin/module should export a function which receives the
assume instance to extend as illustrated by the example below:
module.exports = function plugin(assume, util) {
/**
* Assert that the received HTTP request contains a given header.
*
* @param {String} name Name of the header that we should have received.
* @param {String} ms Reason of failure.
* @returns {Assume}
* @api public
*/
assume.add('header', function header(name, msg) {
var expect = '`'+ util.string(this.value.header)'` to @ have header '+ util.string(name);
return this.test(name in this.value.headers, msg, expect);
});
}
The plugin receives 2 arguments:
assume instance so it can be extended.
The helper library contains the following methods:
fn.name module so you extract names from
functions.
get method of the
pathval module.
object,
array,
arguments,
date,
buffer etc.
nodejs.
New flags can be introduced by adding properties to the
flags object. The
flags object has the following structure:
key This is the name of the property which will be added to the
assume
instance. The property is set to
false by default and will be to
true once
once of the
flags is accessed.
value These are the aliases that can be used to the set the property to
true.
For our
.not flags we've set the following key/value's:
Assert.flags.untrue = 'doesnt, not, dont';
Please do note that you should try to limit the amount of flags that you add as they are quite expensive to process every single time.
Adding new assertions to assume can be done using the following methods:
The
assume.add method is a convince method for adding new methods to the
assume prototype. It was created using the
assign method so it can
automatically add aliases/shorthand's of the method to the prototype in one go.
The method requires 2 arguments:
module.exports = function (assume, util) {
util.each(['GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE'], function each(method) {
assume.add(method, function () {
var expect = '`'+ util.string(this.value.method)+'` to @ be '+ method;
return this.test(this.value.method === method, msg, expect);
});
});
}
If you want to add more aliases for the
.function() method you can simply do
a:
assume.add('execute, executes, exec', function () {
return this.clone().is.a('function');
});
The value to assert is stored in the
value property of the instance. If the
deep flag is set, the
deeply property is set to
true.
This is the method that handles all the assertion passing and failing. It's the most important method of all. It accepts the following arguments:
passed, a boolean which indicates if the assertion failed or passed.
msg, a string which is the reason or message provided by the users.
expectation, a compiled template which explains what the assertion expected.
slice, a number which slices of stacks from the stack trace. This is keeps
the stack trace clear of all references to our own assertion library and only
contains the part of the test/suite where the assertion was initiated. This
value is optional and defaults to
2 so it removes the
test and the
assertion from the stack.
If the
assertion passes the method will return it self, or it will throw.
assume.add('true', function (msg) {
var expectation = format('value to @ be true');
return this.test(this.value === true, msg, expectation);
});
In example above you might have noticed the odd
@ in the
expection value.
This is a special character and will be replaced with
not if the
.not flag
was used or completely removed (including an extra whitespace at the end).
Assign multiple values to a given thing. This method accepts one argument which is an object or prototype on where we should assign things. It will return a function that is responsible for the assignment on that given thing. The return function will require 2 arguments:
To create your own custom
add method you could simply do:
var add = assume.assign(assign.prototype);
And the
add function would now do exactly the same as the
assume.add
method.
Create an exact clone of the assume instance so it all flags and options are identical to the current assume instance. The method accepts one optional argument which is the value it should assert. If nothing is given it uses the current value.
This can be helpful if you want to run assertions in your assertions so you can assert while you assert.
// Yo dawg, I herd you like assertions so I put assertions in the assertions so
// you can assert while you assert.
assume.add('something', function somethign(value, msg) {
this.clone().is.a('string');
this.clone().is.endsWith('thing');
return this.test(this.value ==== 'something', msg, 'the value should be something');
});
MIT