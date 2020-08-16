ASS.js uses ass-compiler to parse ASS subtitle file format, and then renders subtitles on HTML5 video.

Demo

ASS specs(zh-Hans)

Installation

npm install assjs

Usage

< video id = "video" src = "example.mp4" > </ video > < script src = "dist/ass.min.js" > </ script > < script > fetch( '/path/to/example.ass' ) .then( res => res.text()) .then( ( text ) => { const ass = new ASS(text, document .getElementById( 'video' )); }); </ script >

API

Initialization

const ass = new ASS(text, video, { container : document .getElementById( 'my-container' ), resampling : 'video_width' , });

Resize

If you change the size of video, you should call it.

ass.resize();

Show

ass.show();

Hide

ass.hide();

Destroy

ass.destroy();

Resampling

When script resolution(PlayResX and PlayResY) don't match the video resolution, this API defines how it behaves. However, drawings and clips will be always depending on script origin resolution.

There are four valid values, we suppose video resolution is 1280x720 and script resolution is 640x480 in following situations:

video_width : Script resolution will set to video resolution based on video width. Script resolution will set to 640x360, and scale = 1280 / 640 = 2.

: Script resolution will set to video resolution based on video width. Script resolution will set to 640x360, and scale = 1280 / 640 = 2. video_height ( default ): Script resolution will set to video resolution based on video height. Script resolution will set to 853.33x480, and scale = 720 / 480 = 1.5.

( ): Script resolution will set to video resolution based on video height. Script resolution will set to 853.33x480, and scale = 720 / 480 = 1.5. script_width : Script resolution will not change but scale is based on script width. So scale = 1280 / 640 = 2. This may causes top and bottom subs disappear from video area.

: Script resolution will not change but scale is based on script width. So scale = 1280 / 640 = 2. This may causes top and bottom subs disappear from video area. script_height : Script resolution will not change but scale is based on script height. So scale = 720 / 480 = 1.5. Script area will be centered in video area.

ass.resampling = 'video_width' ;

TODO

Items with strikethrough means they won't be supported.

[Script Info] Synch Point PlayDepth WrapStyle : 0, 3 Collisions : Reverse

[Events] Picture Sound Movie Command Dialogue Effect Karaoke : as an effect type is obsolete Scroll up : fadeawayheight Scroll down : fadeawayheight Banner : fadeawaywidth Text (override codes) \k, \kf, \ko, \kt, \K : Karaoke \q : 0, 3 \t([<t1>, <t2>, ][<accel>, ]<style modifiers>) : <accel>, \2c, \2a, \[i]clip

[Fonts]

[Graphics]

Known issues