Deeply assign the values of all enumerable-own-properties and symbols from one or more source objects to a target object. Returns the target object.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save assign-deep
Please update to version 1.0.1 or later, a critical bug was fixed in that version.
null or
undefined source values.
[[Get]] is used on source objects and
[[Set]] is used on the target, so it will invoke getters and setters. Therefore it assigns properties versus just copying or defining new properties. Note that this should not be used for merging new properties into a prototype if the merge sources contain getters and you do not want
[[Get]] to be used on the getters. For copying property definitions and their enumerability into prototypes
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() and
Object.defineProperty() should be used instead.
const assign = require('assign-deep');
const config = {
admin: true,
author: {
name: { first: 'Joe' }
}
};
const locals = {
admin: false,
author: {
name: { last: 'Smith' },
username: 'joesmith'
}
};
console.log(assign(config, locals));
// {
// admin: false,
// author: {
// name: { first: 'Joe', last: 'Smith' },
// username: 'joesmith'
// }
// }
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
