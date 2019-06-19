openbase logo
assign-deep

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.1 (see all)

Deeply assign the enumerable properties of source objects to a destination object.

69.7K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Deeply assign the values of all enumerable-own-properties and symbols from one or more source objects to a target object. Returns the target object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save assign-deep

Heads up!

Please update to version 1.0.1 or later, a critical bug was fixed in that version.

Behavior

  • This follows the same behavior as Object.assign(), and thus does not deep clone values.
  • The first argument is the "target" object.
  • To shallow clone, pass an empty object as the first argument.
  • One or more additional ("source") objects may be passed.
  • When multiple objects are passed, properties in later objects will overwrite same-named properties in earlier objects. Thus, properties in the target object will be overwritten by same-named properties in other objects.
  • Only enumerable and own properties are copied.
  • String and Symbol properties are copied.
  • Sparse arguments are skipped, so this does not throw on null or undefined source values.
  • Like Object.assign(), [[Get]] is used on source objects and [[Set]] is used on the target, so it will invoke getters and setters. Therefore it assigns properties versus just copying or defining new properties. Note that this should not be used for merging new properties into a prototype if the merge sources contain getters and you do not want [[Get]] to be used on the getters. For copying property definitions and their enumerability into prototypes Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() and Object.defineProperty() should be used instead.

Usage

const assign = require('assign-deep');

const config = {
  admin: true,
  author: {
    name: { first: 'Joe' }
  }
};

const locals = {
  admin: false,
  author: {
    name: { last: 'Smith' },
    username: 'joesmith'
  }
};

console.log(assign(config, locals));
// {
//   admin: false,
//   author: {
//     name: { first: 'Joe', last: 'Smith' },
//     username: 'joesmith'
//   }
// }

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
31jonschlinkert
14doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on June 19, 2019.

