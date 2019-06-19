Deeply assign the values of all enumerable-own-properties and symbols from one or more source objects to a target object. Returns the target object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save assign-deep

Heads up!

Please update to version 1.0.1 or later, a critical bug was fixed in that version.

Behavior

This follows the same behavior as Object.assign(), and thus does not deep clone values.

The first argument is the "target" object.

To shallow clone, pass an empty object as the first argument.

One or more additional ("source") objects may be passed.

When multiple objects are passed, properties in later objects will overwrite same-named properties in earlier objects. Thus, properties in the target object will be overwritten by same-named properties in other objects.

Only enumerable and own properties are copied.

String and Symbol properties are copied.

Sparse arguments are skipped, so this does not throw on null or undefined source values.

or source values. Like Object.assign(), [[Get]] is used on source objects and [[Set]] is used on the target, so it will invoke getters and setters. Therefore it assigns properties versus just copying or defining new properties. Note that this should not be used for merging new properties into a prototype if the merge sources contain getters and you do not want [[Get]] to be used on the getters. For copying property definitions and their enumerability into prototypes Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() and Object.defineProperty() should be used instead.

Usage

const assign = require ( 'assign-deep' ); const config = { admin : true , author : { name : { first : 'Joe' } } }; const locals = { admin : false , author : { name : { last : 'Smith' }, username : 'joesmith' } }; console .log(assign(config, locals));

About

