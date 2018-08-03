A simple batch assets loader.
http://ianmcgregor.github.io/assets-loader/examples/
npm:
npm install assets-loader --save-dev
bower:
bower install assets-loader --save-dev
var assetsLoader = require('assets-loader');
// load some assets:
var loader = assetsLoader({
assets: [
// image
'/images/picture.png',
// image with crossorigin
{ url: '/images/picture.jpg', crossOrigin: 'anonymous' },
// image without extension
{ url: 'http://lorempixel.com/100/100', type: 'jpg' },
// image as blob
{ url: '/images/picture.webp', blob: true },
// specify id for retrieval
{ id: 'picture', url: '/images/picture.jpg' },
// json
'data.json',
{ url: 'data.json' },
{ url: '/endpoint', type: 'json' },
// video
'video.webm',
{ url: 'video.webm' },
{ url: 'video.mp4', blob: true },
// audio
'audio.ogg',
{ url: 'audio.ogg', blob: true },
{ url: 'audio.mp3', webAudioContext: audioContext },
// binary / arraybuffer
'binary_file.bin',
{ url: 'binary_file', type: 'bin' },
// text
'text_file.txt',
{ url: 'text_file', type: 'text' }
]
})
.on('error', function(error) {
console.error(error);
})
.on('progress', function(progress) {
console.log((progress * 100).toFixed() + '%');
})
.on('complete', function(assets) {
assets.forEach(function(asset) {
console.log(asset);
});
// get by id from loader instance
console.log(loader.get('picture'));
})
.start();
// add assets in separate steps
var loader = assetsLoader()
.add('audio.mp3')
.add('picture.jpg')
.add([
'a.png',
'b.png'
])
.add({
id: 'video',
url: 'video.webm'
})
.add({
id: 'sounds',
assets: [
{ id: 'a', url: 'a.mp3' },
{ id: 'b', url: 'b.mp3' }
]
})
.on('complete', function(assets) {
console.log(assets);
console.log(loader.get('video'));
console.log(loader.get('sounds'));
})
.start();
// configure values for every file
var loader = assetsLoader({
blob: true, // only works if browser supports
crossOrigin: 'anonymous',
webAudioContext: audioContext,
assets: [
{ id: 'a', url: 'a.mp3' },
{ id: 'b', url: 'b.jpg' },
// override blob setting for this file
{ id: 'c', url: 'c.jpg', blob: false }
]
});
// destroy
loader.destroy();
loader.getLoader('groupId').destroy();
// stats
console.log(assetsLoader.stats.getMbps()); // e.g. 3.2
assetsLoader.stats.log(); // e.g. Total loaded: 2.00mb time: 2.00s speed: 1.00mbps
assets.json file
Sometimes you may need to load a lot of assets. A simple solution for that is to generate an
assets.json file listing all your assets. Here is a bash script to do that:
#!/bin/bash
# Assign found results to an array
# Source: https://stackoverflow.com/a/23357277/616095
assets=()
while IFS=read -r -d $'\0'; do assets+=("${REPLY//static\//}")
# Filter results (excluding static/fonts folder)
# Source: http://www.liamdelahunty.com/tips/linux_find_exclude_multiple_directories.php
done < <(find static \( -path static/fonts -o -name ".*" \) -prune -o -type f -print0)
# Format an array to JSON (require https://github.com/stedolan/jq)
# Source: https://stackoverflow.com/a/26809318/616095
printf '%s\n' "${assets[@]}" | jq -R . | jq -s . > dest/assets.json
This script assumed that your assets are located in a
static/ folder and write the result to
dest/assets.json. After running the script you just have to require your JSON file:
new assetsLoader({
assets: require('dest/assets.json')
})
To install dependencies:
$ npm install
To run tests:
$ npm install -g karma-cli
$ karma start