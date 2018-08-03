A simple batch assets loader.

http://ianmcgregor.github.io/assets-loader/examples/

Installation

npm:

npm install assets-loader --save-dev

bower:

bower install assets-loader --save-dev

Usage

var assetsLoader = require ( 'assets-loader' ); var loader = assetsLoader({ assets : [ '/images/picture.png' , { url : '/images/picture.jpg' , crossOrigin : 'anonymous' }, { url : 'http://lorempixel.com/100/100' , type : 'jpg' }, { url : '/images/picture.webp' , blob : true }, { id : 'picture' , url : '/images/picture.jpg' }, 'data.json' , { url : 'data.json' }, { url : '/endpoint' , type : 'json' }, 'video.webm' , { url : 'video.webm' }, { url : 'video.mp4' , blob : true }, 'audio.ogg' , { url : 'audio.ogg' , blob : true }, { url : 'audio.mp3' , webAudioContext : audioContext }, 'binary_file.bin' , { url : 'binary_file' , type : 'bin' }, 'text_file.txt' , { url : 'text_file' , type : 'text' } ] }) .on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .error(error); }) .on( 'progress' , function ( progress ) { console .log((progress * 100 ).toFixed() + '%' ); }) .on( 'complete' , function ( assets ) { assets.forEach( function ( asset ) { console .log(asset); }); console .log(loader.get( 'picture' )); }) .start(); var loader = assetsLoader() .add( 'audio.mp3' ) .add( 'picture.jpg' ) .add([ 'a.png' , 'b.png' ]) .add({ id : 'video' , url : 'video.webm' }) .add({ id : 'sounds' , assets : [ { id : 'a' , url : 'a.mp3' }, { id : 'b' , url : 'b.mp3' } ] }) .on( 'complete' , function ( assets ) { console .log(assets); console .log(loader.get( 'video' )); console .log(loader.get( 'sounds' )); }) .start(); var loader = assetsLoader({ blob : true , crossOrigin : 'anonymous' , webAudioContext : audioContext, assets : [ { id : 'a' , url : 'a.mp3' }, { id : 'b' , url : 'b.jpg' }, { id : 'c' , url : 'c.jpg' , blob : false } ] }); loader.destroy(); loader.getLoader( 'groupId' ).destroy(); console .log(assetsLoader.stats.getMbps()); assetsLoader.stats.log();

Create an assets.json file

Sometimes you may need to load a lot of assets. A simple solution for that is to generate an assets.json file listing all your assets. Here is a bash script to do that:

assets=() while IFS= read -r -d $ '\0' ; do assets+=( " ${REPLY//static\//} " ) done < <(find static \( -path static/fonts -o -name ".*" \) -prune -o - type f -print0) printf '%s

' " ${assets[@]} " | jq -R . | jq -s . > dest/assets.json

This script assumed that your assets are located in a static/ folder and write the result to dest/assets.json . After running the script you just have to require your JSON file:

new assetsLoader({ assets : require ( 'dest/assets.json' ) })

Dev setup

To install dependencies:

npm install

To run tests: