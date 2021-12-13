AssetGraph-based build system (mostly) for single-page web applications.
Looking for a Grunt integration? Try grunt-reduce
npm install -g assetgraph-builder
buildProduction path/to/your/index.html -o path/to/output/directory
docker run --rm -it -v "$(pwd)":/app/ -w /app/ assetgraph/assetgraph-builder path/to/your/index.html -o path/to/output/directory
Congratulations, you just optimized your web page!
AlphaImageLoader images, conditional comments, fonts linked via
@font-face { src: url(...) }, .htc files linked via CSS
behavior properties.
background-images less than 8192 bytes and provides an
alternative stylesheet for older IE versions via conditional comments.
--manifest is
specified.
--cdnroot switch).
rel="noopener" to cross domain anchors opening in new windows (The performance benefits of rel=noopener)
Optional first step: To take full advantage of the image processing and optimization features, you need several libraries and command line utilities installed. On Ubuntu you can grab them all by running:
sudo apt-get install -y graphicsmagick inkscape
Or on OS X, with homebrew:
# Image manipulation
brew install graphicsmagick
brew install vips --with-webp --with-graphicsmagick
# SVG rengering with Inkscape
brew cask install xquartz
brew cask install inkscape
# Export PKG_CONFIG_PATH to make Inkscape work. Put this in your .profile or .bashrc
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig
Then make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:
$ npm install -g assetgraph-builder
Now you'll have the
buildProduction script in your PATH.
$ buildProduction -o outputPath [--root webrootPath] [startingAssets]
Assetgraph needs a web root to resolve URLs correctly. If you pass in the
--root option assetgraph will use it, otherwise it will take a best guess based on your
startingAssets.
The
-o option tells assetgraph-builder where to write the built files to. If the directory does not exist it will be created for you.
Your
startingAssets can be one or more file paths or minimatch patterns, which will be used as the starting point of assetgraphs automatic discovery process. The default is
index.html, but you might also want to add any file here that is not linked to by your website, but still has to be a part of the build, for example
robots.txt,
.htaccess or
404.html. If one or more files are missing from your build, check that you are actually linking to them. If you are not, and it is by design, then you should add these files as input paths in
startingAssets.
There are many more options to assetgraph-builder. We suggest you consult the help with
buildProduction -h.
Build a single page application:
buildProduction -o path/to/production --root path/to/dev path/to/dev/index.html
This will load path/to/dev/index.html, follow all local relations to
JavaScript, CSS, etc., perform the above mentioned optimizations, then
output the result to the directory
path/to/production.
Create a CDN-enabled build:
buildProduction -o path/to/production --root path/to/dev path/to/dev/index.html \
--cdnroot http://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net/static/cdn
This will produce a build that assumes that the contents of
path/to/production/static/cdn
are available at
http://xxxxxx.cloudfront.net/static/cdn. We recommend putting the entire
contents of
path/to/production online and pointing your CloudFront (or other CDN provider)
distribution at the root of your origin server. As long as you serve
/static and everything
below it with a far-future expires, you won't need to touch your CDN config or manually
upload anything to your CDN provider.
It's highly recommended that you tell
buildProduction which browsers you need
to support via the
--browsers switch. It draws its syntax from the
browserslist module and governs a wide
range of tweaks and hacks, for example:
screw IE8 option is passed to UglifyJS.
data: urls and IE8's 32 KB
data: url limit).
The default is to support all browsers, which will cause a heavier build,
especially when IE8 and below are included and inlining of CSS images is active
(which it is by default). If you're lucky enough that you don't need to support
those browsers, you can add
--browsers ">0%, not ie <= 8" and avoid those hacks.
Simply add a
data-almond-attribute to the script tag that has
require.js as its source.
The value should be the path to
almond.js like so:
<script
data-main="app/main"
data-almond="path/to/almond.js"
src="path/to/require.js"
></script>
When you do this you should not use require as an external script loader, since almond does not support this.
If you add the
--contentsecuritypolicy switch and one or more of your HTML
files contain a CSP in a meta tag such as:
<meta
http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy"
content="default-src 'self'; script-src foo.com"
/>
it will be read and updated to reflect the changes that were made during the build.
This includes whitelisting your CDN, adding
image-src data: if images are inlined,
and generating hashes for inline scripts and stylesheets if your policy does not
allow
'unsafe-inline'.
You can extract the resulting CSPs from the build and add it to your web server's config, or use something like express-extractheaders to also send the CSP as a response header.
We encourage a workflow like this so that the CSPs of your project are also in effect in your development setup, as that will help catch bugs early.
Tip: If you want to use inline scripts and stylesheets in your development
setup, yet don't want to allow
'unsafe-inline' in your policy, you can
use a nonce in development:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta
http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy"
content="script-src 'nonce-yeah', style-src 'nonce-yeah'"
/>
<style rel="stylesheet" nonce="yeah">
body {
color: red;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script nonce="yeah">
alert('Hello');
</script>
</body>
</html>
buildProduction --contentsecuritypolicy will upgrade the nonce to a hash
token if the scripts and stylesheets are still inline when the bundling/externalization
steps have been carried out.
The
--subresourceintegrity switch will make
buildProduction add an
integrity
attribute to every
<script src=...> and
<link rel="stylesheet" href=...>
that points at an asset that is part of the build. Note that this excludes
references to assets that are already located on a CDN, or indeed any http:// url.
If you want to lock down such dependencies, please use the bundled
addIntegrityToForeignRelations tool or compute the hash yourself and
add it to your development HTML manually, for instance:
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.3.min.js"
integrity="sha256-a23g1Nt4dtEYOj7bR+vTu7+T8VP13humZFBJNIYoEJo="</script>
The reason why this isn't automated is that
buildProduction cannot know
if a given external resource might change in the future, thus breaking your
production build.
If you want
buildProduction to avoid including specific assets, paths or entire parts of
your page, you can use the
--exclude option.
This could come in handy if you have multiple different sections on your site, where
assetgraph-builder only handles a subset of them. If the assetgraph-builder covered section
of site links to sections that it shouldn't handle, this is where you use
--exclude
--exclude can be used multiple times in the same command line to specify more than one pattern.
Exclude patterns are always prefixed with
process.cwd(), making the path addressable in the same
manner as the entry point arguments.
You may use
* for wildcards.
The
buildProduction switch
--optimizeimages turns on automatic lossless
optimization of all images of the relevant type in the graph.
Additionally, you can specify individual processing instructions for each image using custom GET parameters. For example you might want to reduce the palette of an image to a specific number of colors or apply a specific compression level:
<img src="myImage.png?pngquant=37" />
<img src="myOtherImage.png?optipng=-o7&pngcrush=-rem+tEXT" />
The image processing is supported everywhere you can refer to an
image, including
background-image properties in CSS, shortcut icon
links etc.
Additionally, all GraphicsMagick operations (as exposed by the gm module) are supported:
body {
background-image: url(foo.png?resize=500 + 300&flip&magnify&pngcrush);
}
These are especially useful for responsive images:
<img
srcset="
bar.jpg 1024w,
bar.jpg?resize=600 600w,
bar.jpg?resize=500&gravity=Center&crop=300+300 300w
"
sizes="(min-width: 768px) 50vw, 100vw"
/>
They work in JavaScript too:
var img = document.querySelector('.responsive-image');
img.setAttribute(
'srcset',
'baz.gif'.toString('url') +
' 500w, ' +
'baz.gif?resize=300'.toString('url') +
' 300w'
);
picturefill({ elements: [img] }); // reload if you're using Picturefill
This allows you to only check your original images into version control and have your build system create the scaled/processed/derived ones dynamically.
The processing instructions are executed using the same engine that
powers express-processimage
and livestyle with the
--processimage switch. You can use one of those to have the image
processing instructions applied on your development setup.
AssetGraph-builder is licensed under a standard 3-clause BSD license
-- see the
LICENSE-file for details.