assetflow

Assetflow is an asset deployment tool. It supports md5 hash comparison with S3 and enables you to create powerful asset flows easily and fast. It is a Grunt task and applies solid cache-busting techniques transparently.

If you are not familiar with Grunt check out the Grunt's Getting Started guide.

Overview

A typical deployment flow using assetflow:

Scan assets and generate MD5 hashes.

Create the manifest.json file.

file. Copy all assets and rename them with their md5 hash to a temporary location.

Perform HEAD operations with S3 and compare hashes using S3's ETAG .

operations with and compare hashes using S3's . Upload all assets that did not have a matching ETAG .

Optionally there are two more tasks you can perform:

Search & replace any set of assets based on a custom keyword, i.e. __ASSET(img/logo.jpg) .

. Create the clientManifest.js file, a client optimized subset of the manifest.

Install

npm install assetflow --save-dev

Table Of Contents

Grunt Task assets

The assets task performs these operations:

Scans all the defined assets.

Generates md5 hashes for each asset.

hashes for each asset. Create the manifest.json file. If a manifest file exists, it will compare the hashes.

file. Copy all new or updated assets and rename them with their md5 hash to a temporary location.

When this task finishes all your assets have been copied to a new temporary folder that you defined. This folder will contain your assets renamed with their own hash, like so:

app.js --> app-h522md41d.js

The manifest.json file generated by this task keeps a reference to all your assets so their names can be properly resolved in all environments.

Options

manifest

Type: string Default: manifest.json

Define the location of the manifest file.

cdnurl

Type: string Default: none

Add the url of your CDN to prepend it to all assets.

rel

Type: string Default: none

The rel option will perform directory subtraction on the source to calculate the relative path to the asset. Consider this case:

Your folder of static assets is under assets/ , so the path to your logo would be assets/img/logo.png which would be accessed by the browser as /img/logo.png .

Declaring the assets folder as a rel path will make sure that all assets have the proper url.

Example

assets: { options : { rel : 'assets/' }, all : { src : 'assets/**' , dest : 'temp/assets' } }

truncateHash

Type: number Default: none

The md5 hash is 32 bytes long, you don't need all of it, use this option to truncate the hash down to n chars.

prepend

Type: string Default: none

This option will prepend a value to the asset's key. It is mostly used to prepend a slash and make the asset key absolute, for example:

By default, the assets task will create records in the manifest.json file as relative web paths: img/logo.png . If you need the key to be an absolute path then you have to use prepend .

options: { prepend : '/' }

maxOperations

Type: number Default: 100

The maximum number of concurrent operations, in this case the operations are file copying.

Set this to 0 to disable throttling. Set it to 1 to make all operations serial.

progress

Type: boolean Default: false

A fancy progress bar.

debug

Type: boolean Default: false

Print extra debugging information.

Example

Here's an annotated configuration for the assets task:

assets: { options : { debug : false , truncateHash : 8 , manifest : 'temp/manifest.json' , cdnurl : 'http://d3s3z9buwru1xx.cloudfront.net/assets/' , maxOperations : 100 , progress : true , rel : 'lib/' }, all : { options : { rel : 'assets/' }, src : [ 'assets/**' , '!assets/less/**' , '!assets/handlebars/**' ], dest : 'temp/assets' } }

Grunt Task assetsReplace

The assetsReplace task will search and replace the contents of your assets. It is useful for cases where you don't have the ability of a 'helper' to resolve your assets.

LESS files are a typical example, use a custom keyword to include your assets and run the assetsReplace task to populate the asset urls in your .less files. For example if the custom keyword is __ASSET() :

@bg-dot-light: url( __ASSET(img/pdf-icon-cv.png )) repeat 0 0 #2a2a2a ;

After the assetsReplace task is executed the same line will look like this:

@bg-dot-light: url( http://d3s3z9buwru1xx.cloudfront.net/assets/img/pdf-icon-cv-fk44j2s.png ) repeat 0 0 #2a2a2a ;

The assetsReplace task is based on grunt-string-replace by @erickrdch

Options

manifest

Type: string Default: manifest.json

Define the location of the manifest file.

key

Type: string Default: none

Define the keyword that will be searched for replacement. Use the % char as a placeholder for the asset name. e.g.:

options: { key : '__ASSET(%)' }

keyRegex

Type: string Default: none

Use this to define a regex as a keyword. The type must be string, but the string will be evaluated as a regex. The % char is a placeholder for the asset name and the reason why this option needs to be a string instead of a regex type.

So take case to double escape what you need escaped, e.g.

var reg = /match[\s]space/ ; var strReg = 'match[\\\s]space' ;

prepend

Type: string Default: none

This option will prepend a value to the asset's key. It is mostly used to prepend a slash and make the asset key absolute.

debug

Type: boolean Default: false

Print extra debugging information.

Example

Here's an annotated configuration for the assetsReplace task:

assetsReplace: { options : { debug : false , manifest : 'temp/manifest.json' , }, less : { options : { key : '__ASSET(%)' }, files : { 'temp/less/' : [ 'assets/less/**/*.less' ] } }, handlebars : { options : { keyRegex : '\\\{\\\{[\\\s]*asset[\\\s]+[\\\'\\\"]{1}%[\\\'\\\"]{1}[\\\s]*\\\}\\\}' , prepend : '/' }, src : 'assets/handlebars/**/*.hbs' , dest : 'temp/handlebars/' } }

Files that are produced with the assetsReplace task should be in your codebase and tracked.

For example, here is a typical setup for less files:

Directory Structure

assets-replace .less assets .less <--- this is auto -generated by Grunt main .less restStyles .less

@import "assets" @import "restStyles"

@asset_img_logo: "__ASSET(/assets/logo.png)" ; @asset_img_cover: "__ASSET(/assets/cover.jpg)" ;

assetsReplace task generates assets.less:

This file is generated by the assetsReplace Grunt task.

@asset_img_logo: "/assets/logo.png" ; @asset_img_cover: "/assets/cover.jpg" ;

#header { .logo { position : relative; margin : 0 ; background : url( @asset_img_logo ) bottom center no-repeat; } .cover { background : url( @asset_img_cover ) no-repeat #577d9c ; cursor : default; padding-left : 35px ; background-position : 9px 9px ; } }

Grunt Task assetsBundle

The assetsBundle task will create a compact version of the manifest file, optimized for transferring to the client as a javascript file. The manifest.json file is pretty large and not suited for getting transfered. Furthermore it might be the case where you have several hundreds, if not thousands of assets but you only need a handful to be consumed by your front-end app. This is the task that enables you to do this.

Options

manifest

Type: string Default: manifest.json

Define the location of the manifest file.

amd

Type: boolean Default: false

export the assets as an AMD module.

commonjs

Type: boolean Default: false

export the assets using commonjs pattern. e.g: module.exports=..

ns

Type: string Default: ASSETS

Define a namespace to export using the global window Object. You can use dot notation.

assets

Type: Array Default: []

An array of strings where you define the asset filename keys you want included.

debug

Type: boolean Default: false

Print extra debugging information.

Example

Here's an annotated configuration for the assetsBundle task:

assetsBundle: { options : { manifest : 'temp/manifest.json' , amd : true }, amd : { dest : 'temp/bundles/clientManifest.amd.js' }, ns : { options : { ns : 'app.assets' }, dest : 'temp/bundles/clientManifest.ns.js' } }

Using assetflow on the Front-End

The javascript file generated by the assetsBundle task will export an Object that contains key value pairs to the assets. If you are using AMD to export the assets this is how you'd access them:

var assets = require ( 'assets' ); var asset = assets[ '/img/logo.png' ];

This is a weak part in the API and will surely see changes in the future.

Grunt Task assetsS3

The assetsS3 task will read the manifest.json file and upload all the assets to S3. Although it's optional, it is highly advised to use the checkS3Head option which enables md5 hash checking between S3 and your local files.

The assetsS3 task is based on grunt-S3 by @pifantastic. All options from that task are available in this one too.

Options

These are the options that are only available in the assetsS3 task of Assetflow.

manifest

Type: string Default: manifest.json

Define the location of the manifest file.

checkS3Head

Type: boolean Default: false

Perform md5 hash comparisons between the local assets and the ones in S3. It is highly advisable that you enable this option so you only upload files that have been updated.

rel

Type: string Default: none

The rel option will perform directory subtraction on the source to calculate the relative path to the asset.

maxOperations

Type: number Default: 100

The maximum number of concurrent operations, in this case the operations are network uploads.

Set this to 0 to disable throttling. Set it to 1 to make all operations serial.

progress

Type: boolean Default: false

A fancy progress bar.

debug

Type: boolean Default: false

Print extra debugging information.

Grunt-S3 Options

These options are available by Grunt-S3, sic:

The grunt-s3 task is now a multi-task; meaning you can specify different targets for this task to run as.

The following are the default options available to each target.

key - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials key

- (string) An Amazon S3 credentials key secret - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials secret

- (string) An Amazon S3 credentials secret bucket - (string) An Amazon S3 bucket

- (string) An Amazon S3 bucket region - (string) An Amazon AWS region (see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html#s3_region)

- (string) An Amazon AWS region (see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html#s3_region) maxOperations - (number) max number of concurrent transfers - if not specified or set to 0, will be unlimited.

- (number) max number of concurrent transfers - if not specified or set to 0, will be unlimited. encodePaths - (boolean) if set to true, will encode the uris of destinations to prevent 505 errors. Default: false

- (boolean) if set to true, will encode the uris of destinations to prevent 505 errors. Default: false headers - (object) An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the transfers i.e. { 'X-Awesomeness': 'Out-Of-This-World', 'X-Stuff': 'And Things!' }

- (object) An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the transfers i.e. access - (string) A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values: private , public-read , public-read-write , authenticated-read , bucket-owner-read , bucket-owner-full-control

- (string) A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values: , , , , , gzip - (boolean) If true, uploads will be gzip-encoded.

- (boolean) If true, uploads will be gzip-encoded. gzipExclude - (array) Define extensions of files you don't want to run gzip on, an array of strings ie: ['.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png'] .

- (array) Define extensions of files you don't want to run gzip on, an array of strings ie: . upload - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file upload and containing a src and a dest . Any of the above values may also be overriden.

- (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file upload and containing a and a . Any of the above values may also be overriden. download - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file download and containing a src and a dest . Any of the above values may also be overriden.

- (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file download and containing a and a . Any of the above values may also be overriden. del - (array) An array of objects, each object containing a src to delete from s3. Any of the above values may also be overriden.

- (array) An array of objects, each object containing a to delete from s3. Any of the above values may also be overriden. debug - (boolean) If true, no transfers with S3 will occur, will print all actions for review by user

Example

Here's an annotated configuration for the assetsS3 task:

assetsS3: { options : { debug : false , checkS3Head : true , manifest : 'temp/manifest.json' , key : 'AWS-KEY' , secret : 'AWS-SECRET' , bucket : 'S3-BUCKET' , access : 'public-read' , progress : false }, all : { options : { maxOperations : 100 }, upload : { src : 'temp/assets/**' , dest : 'assets/' , rel : 'temp/assets/' , gzip : true , gzipExclude : [ '.jpeg' , '.jpg' , '.png' , '.gif' , '.less' , '.mp3' , '.mp4' , '.mkv' , '.webm' , '.gz' ], headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'max-age=31536000, public' } } } }

Using Assetflow on Node

You can use the Assetflow library on node:

var assets = require ( 'assetflow' )(); assets.config({ manifest : __dirname + '/assetManifest.json' }); var assetUrl = assets.asset( '/img/logo.png' );

Like the client API, node's API is weak and may change in the future.

Authors

Release History

v1.0.1 , 17 Nov 2016 Removed unused dependency timely, and added yarn/nvmrc.

, 17 Nov 2016 v1.0.0 , 9 Aug 2016 Compatible with Grunt 1.0. Replaced grunt.util._ with actual underscore package.

, 9 Aug 2016 v0.2.8 , 29 Jul 2015 Allow trailing slash if no CDN is present.

, 29 Jul 2015 v0.2.7 , 22 May 2015 The saga continues with grunt-s3.

, 22 May 2015 v0.2.6 , 21 May 2015 Lol, found the required dep it's grunt-s3 0.2.0-alpha.3.

, 21 May 2015 v0.2.5 , 21 May 2015 Downgrade grunt-s3 t0 0.1.0.

, 21 May 2015 v0.2.4 , 21 May 2015 Downgrade grunt-s3 to 0.2.0-alpha.2.

, 21 May 2015 v0.2.3 , 21 May 2015 Now reports on S3 upload error Points to a fork of grunt-s3 package with updated packages for node 0.12.

, 21 May 2015 v0.2.2 , 05 Feb 2015 Properly require Collections package.

, 05 Feb 2015 v0.2.1 , 18 Nov 2014 Moved Grunt to peerDependencies . Upgraded all dependent packages to latest (except "when").

, 18 Nov 2014 v0.1.6 , 26 Jul 2013 Bug fix for file created with -undefined hash, thanks Younes.

, 26 Jul 2013 v0.1.5 , 21 Jul 2013 Updated dependencies versions (Knox specifically had issues that are now fixed)

, 21 Jul 2013 v0.1.4 , 08 May 2013 Updated Knox so Assetflow will work for node 0.10.x Fixed bug when no rel path is used.

, 08 May 2013 v0.1.2 , 17 April 2013 S3 paths now get normalized using path.normalize() .

, 17 April 2013 v0.1.1 , 19 March 2013 Added support for commonjs for browsers.

, 19 March 2013 v0.1.0 , Mid March 2013 Big Bang

, Mid March 2013

License

Copyright 2012 Verbling (Fluency Forums Corporation)

Licensed under the MIT License