A require hook for importing asset files during runtime.

Features

Allows files required by node that match a given set of extensions to be returned as either a data URI, or a custom filename. Meant to be used in conjunction with file-loader or url-loader when building universal apps.

Requirements

Using this tool requires Node.js v0.12.x or higher.

Installation

$ npm i --save asset-require-hook

Usage

Attach the require hook to the desired file extensions using the extensions parameter.

require ( 'asset-require-hook' )({ extensions : [ 'jpg' ] })

The require hook accepts these parameters: extensions , name , publicPath and regExp .

require ( 'asset-require-hook' )({ extensions : [ 'jpg' ], name : '[hash].[ext]' , publicPath : '/dist/' , regExp : '\\mySpecificFilename/(.+)' })

To enable data URI's use the limit parameter, and optionally any other parameters used by the url-loader .