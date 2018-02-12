openbase logo
arh

asset-require-hook

by Ari Bouius
1.2.0 (see all)

A require hook for importing asset files during runtime

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

asset-require-hook

A require hook for importing asset files during runtime.

Features

Allows files required by node that match a given set of extensions to be returned as either a data URI, or a custom filename. Meant to be used in conjunction with file-loader or url-loader when building universal apps.

Requirements

Using this tool requires Node.js v0.12.x or higher.

Installation

$ npm i --save asset-require-hook

Usage

Attach the require hook to the desired file extensions using the extensions parameter.

require('asset-require-hook')({
  extensions: ['jpg']
})

// const image = require('./icon.jpg');

The require hook accepts these parameters: extensions, name, publicPath and regExp.

require('asset-require-hook')({
  extensions: ['jpg'],
  name: '[hash].[ext]',
  publicPath: '/dist/',
  regExp: '\\mySpecificFilename/(.+)'
})

To enable data URI's use the limit parameter, and optionally any other parameters used by the url-loader.

require('asset-require-hook')({
  extensions: ['woff'],
  mimetype: 'application/font-woff',
  limit: 10000
})

