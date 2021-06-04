assertive

A terse, yet expressive assertion library

Is Assertive different from other assertion libraries?

Assertive aims to make the exact cause of breakage and intent of tests as fast and easy to spot as possible, with much attention paid to both the colour and alignment of expected and actual data, so you should be able to glean what you need immediately.

It also tries to pre-empt false negative tests from ever happening, by rigorously testing for correct assertion invocation and by avoiding to pick names for assertions with a track record of being misinterpreted, not just by people reading the code, but also by programmers writing them, which can make even 100%-test-coverage code fail on behalf of it testing for the wrong thing.

Semantic Versioning

Assertive uses semver version numbers, though we should point out that we may tighten assertion checks in minor version number updates, making code that previously silently passed, now fail.

Case in point: before v1.3.0, code using an assertion to verify that a string included the empty string, would do just that. In other words - nothing, since that assertion does not test anything. Now, such a test is flagged as a bug in your test suite that you should fix, as that is not asserting something about your code, but about strings in general.

In Assertive, breaking changes implying a major version bump, would be things like argument order changes. If you really do not want improved coverage against this type of error with a random minor version update you should pin a version you like in your package.json rather than a version range.

Usage

Each assertion lets you state a condition and an optional help message about what semantics your test asserts, which gets presented first, if the assertion fails. (This is generally much more useful than messages along the lines of "expected true to be false", especially when it may be hard to tell later what the intended purpose of a test really was.)

Besides, failing when what each assertion guards against, they also all fail if you pass too few, too many or otherwise illegal parameters, as when a tired programmer expects "expect" to compare the two parameters he passed in some way and trip when they mismatch, though all it would ever test is that the first was truthy. To not get test suites full of almost-no-op tests like that, Assertive fails straight away like this:

Expected: true Actually: 10

There have been test suites full of no-op tests similar to this, which have gone undetected for months or years, giving a false sense of what regressions you are guarded against.

You may pass any of the functions an item to be tested as a promise, and it will be tested after the promise is resolved. In this case, the test will return a promise which will be resolved or rejected as appropriate. A promise-aware test runner (e.g. Mocha version >= 1.18.0) is highly recommended.

These docs show a typical invocation, and what you see when it failed:

expect

assert.expect(bool);

expect( '2 > 1' , 2 > 1 );

truthy

Note: Using truthy in your tests is a code smell. More often than not there is another, more precise test. Only use truthy when there is no way of knowing what the actual value will be. If bool is the result of a boolean operation, use expect . If bool is an unknown value, use match or include to narrow it down.

assert.truthy(bool); assert.truthy(explanation, bool);

truthy( 'something was populated in the email field' , form.email.value);

equal

assert.equal(expected, actual); assert.equal(explanation, expected, actual);

deepEqual

assert.deepEqual(expected, actual); assert.deepEqual(explanation, expected, actual);

include

assert.include(needle, haystack); assert.include(explanation, needle, haystack);

match

assert.match(regexp, string); assert.match(explanation, regexp, needle);

throws

const err = assert.throws(functionThatThrows); const err = assert.throws(explanation, functionThatThrows);

hasType

assert.hasType( '<type>' , value); assert.hasType(explanation, '<type>' , value); assert.hasType( null , value); assert.hasType( undefined , value); assert.hasType( Date , value); assert.hasType( Array , value); assert.hasType( String , value); assert.hasType( RegExp , value); assert.hasType( Boolean , value); assert.hasType( Function , value); assert.hasType( 'AsyncFunction' , value); assert.hasType( 'GeneratorFunction' , value); assert.hasType( Object , value); assert.hasType( Promise , value); assert.hasType( NaN , value); assert.hasType( Number , value); assert.hasType( Symbol , value); assert.hasType( Map , value); assert.hasType( WeakMap , value); assert.hasType( Set , value); assert.hasType( WeakSet , value); assert.hasType( DataView , value); assert.hasType( ArrayBuffer , value);

resolves

const samePromise = assert.resolves(promise); const samePromise = assert.resolves(explanation, promise);

rejects

const promiseForErr = assert.rejects(promise) const promiseForErr = assert.rejects(explanation, promise)

falsey , notEqual , notDeepEqual , notInclude , notMatch , notThrows , notHasType

Versions of the above functions taking the same arguments, but asserting the opposite outcome. The assertion failure messages are just as helpful.

License

BSD 3-Clause open source license