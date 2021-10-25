openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

assertion-error

by chaijs
2.0.0 (see all)

Error constructor for test and validation frameworks that implements standardized AssertionError specification.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8M

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AssertionError and AssertionResult classes.

build:? downloads:? devDependencies:none

What is AssertionError?

Assertion Error is a module that contains two classes: AssertionError, which is an instance of an Error, and AssertionResult which is not an instance of Error.

These can be useful for returning from a function - if the function "succeeds" return an AssertionResult and if the function fails return (or throw) an AssertionError.

Both AssertionError and AssertionResult implement the Result interface:

interface Result {
  name: "AssertionError" | "AssertionResult";
  ok: boolean;
  toJSON(...args: unknown[]): Record<string, unknown>;
}

So if a function returns AssertionResult | AssertionError it is easy to check which one is returned by checking either .name or .ok, or check instanceof Error.

Installation

Node.js

assertion-error is available on npm.

$ npm install --save assertion-error

Deno

assertion_error is available on Deno.land

import {
  AssertionError,
  AssertionResult,
} from "https://deno.land/x/assertion_error@2.0.0/mod.ts";

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial