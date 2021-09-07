This library is a thin wrapper over the Node built-in assert module, providing two main enhancements:

the ability to disable assertions with the environment variable NODE_NDEBUG some API wrappers for argument testing; e.g., assert.string(myArg, 'myArg') . As a simple example:

var assert = require ( 'assert-plus' ); function fooAccount ( options, callback ) { assert.object(options, 'options' ); assert.number(options.id, 'options.id' ); assert.bool(options.isManager, 'options.isManager' ); assert.string(options.name, 'options.name' ); assert.arrayOfString(options.email, 'options.email' ); assert.func(callback, 'callback' ); callback( null , {}); }

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to submit changes.

API

All methods that aren't part of node's core assert API are simply assumed to take an argument, and then a string 'name' that's not a message; AssertionError will be thrown if the assertion fails with a message like:

AssertionError: foo ( string ) is required at test ( /home/m ark/work/foo/foo.js: 3 : 9 ) at Object .<anonymous> ( /home/m ark/work/foo/foo.js: 15 : 1 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 446 : 26 ) at Object ..js ( module .js: 464 : 10 ) at Module.load ( module .js: 353 : 31 ) at Function ._load ( module .js: 311 : 12 ) at Array .0 ( module .js: 484 : 10 ) at EventEmitter._tickCallback (node.js: 190 : 38 )

from:

function test ( foo ) { assert.string(foo, 'foo' ); }

There you go. You can check that arrays are of a homogeneous type with Arrayof$Type :

function test ( foo ) { assert.arrayOfString(foo, 'foo' ); }

You can assert IFF an argument is not undefined (i.e., an optional arg):

assert.optionalString(foo, 'foo' );

Lastly, you can opt-out of assertion checking altogether by setting the environment variable NODE_NDEBUG=1 . This is pseudo-useful if you have lots of assertions, and don't want to pay typeof () taxes to v8 in production. Be advised: The standard functions re-exported from assert are also disabled in assert-plus if NDEBUG is specified. Using them directly from the assert module avoids this behavior.

The complete list of APIs is:

assert.array

assert.bool

assert.buffer

assert.func

assert.number

assert.finite

assert.object

assert.string

assert.stream

assert.date

assert.regexp

assert.uuid

assert.arrayOfArray

assert.arrayOfBool

assert.arrayOfBuffer

assert.arrayOfFunc

assert.arrayOfNumber

assert.arrayOfFinite

assert.arrayOfObject

assert.arrayOfString

assert.arrayOfStream

assert.arrayOfDate

assert.arrayOfRegexp

assert.arrayOfUuid

assert.optionalArray

assert.optionalBool

assert.optionalBuffer

assert.optionalFunc

assert.optionalNumber

assert.optionalFinite

assert.optionalObject

assert.optionalString

assert.optionalStream

assert.optionalDate

assert.optionalRegexp

assert.optionalUuid

assert.optionalArrayOfArray

assert.optionalArrayOfBool

assert.optionalArrayOfBuffer

assert.optionalArrayOfFunc

assert.optionalArrayOfNumber

assert.optionalArrayOfFinite

assert.optionalArrayOfObject

assert.optionalArrayOfString

assert.optionalArrayOfStream

assert.optionalArrayOfDate

assert.optionalArrayOfRegexp

assert.optionalArrayOfUuid

assert.AssertionError

assert.fail

assert.ok

assert.equal

assert.notEqual

assert.deepEqual

assert.notDeepEqual

assert.strictEqual

assert.notStrictEqual

assert.throws

assert.doesNotThrow

assert.ifError

Installation

npm install assert -plus

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018, Joyent, Inc. and assert-plus authors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.