This library is a thin wrapper over the Node built-in
assert module,
providing two main enhancements:
the ability to disable assertions with the environment variable
NODE_NDEBUG
some API wrappers for argument testing; e.g.,
assert.string(myArg, 'myArg'). As a simple example:
var assert = require('assert-plus');
function fooAccount(options, callback) {
assert.object(options, 'options');
assert.number(options.id, 'options.id');
assert.bool(options.isManager, 'options.isManager');
assert.string(options.name, 'options.name');
assert.arrayOfString(options.email, 'options.email');
assert.func(callback, 'callback');
// Do stuff
callback(null, {});
}
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to submit changes.
All methods that aren't part of node's core assert API are simply assumed to
take an argument, and then a string 'name' that's not a message;
AssertionError
will be thrown if the assertion fails with a message like:
AssertionError: foo (string) is required
at test (/home/mark/work/foo/foo.js:3:9)
at Object.<anonymous> (/home/mark/work/foo/foo.js:15:1)
at Module._compile (module.js:446:26)
at Object..js (module.js:464:10)
at Module.load (module.js:353:31)
at Function._load (module.js:311:12)
at Array.0 (module.js:484:10)
at EventEmitter._tickCallback (node.js:190:38)
from:
function test(foo) {
assert.string(foo, 'foo');
}
There you go. You can check that arrays are of a homogeneous type with
Arrayof$Type:
function test(foo) {
assert.arrayOfString(foo, 'foo');
}
You can assert IFF an argument is not
undefined (i.e., an optional arg):
assert.optionalString(foo, 'foo');
Lastly, you can opt-out of assertion checking altogether by setting the
environment variable
NODE_NDEBUG=1. This is pseudo-useful if you have
lots of assertions, and don't want to pay
typeof () taxes to v8 in
production. Be advised: The standard functions re-exported from
assert are
also disabled in assert-plus if NDEBUG is specified. Using them directly from
the
assert module avoids this behavior.
The complete list of APIs is:
assert.array
assert.bool
assert.buffer
assert.func
assert.number
assert.finite
assert.object
assert.string
assert.stream
assert.date
assert.regexp
assert.uuid
assert.arrayOfArray
assert.arrayOfBool
assert.arrayOfBuffer
assert.arrayOfFunc
assert.arrayOfNumber
assert.arrayOfFinite
assert.arrayOfObject
assert.arrayOfString
assert.arrayOfStream
assert.arrayOfDate
assert.arrayOfRegexp
assert.arrayOfUuid
assert.optionalArray
assert.optionalBool
assert.optionalBuffer
assert.optionalFunc
assert.optionalNumber
assert.optionalFinite
assert.optionalObject
assert.optionalString
assert.optionalStream
assert.optionalDate
assert.optionalRegexp
assert.optionalUuid
assert.optionalArrayOfArray
assert.optionalArrayOfBool
assert.optionalArrayOfBuffer
assert.optionalArrayOfFunc
assert.optionalArrayOfNumber
assert.optionalArrayOfFinite
assert.optionalArrayOfObject
assert.optionalArrayOfString
assert.optionalArrayOfStream
assert.optionalArrayOfDate
assert.optionalArrayOfRegexp
assert.optionalArrayOfUuid
assert.AssertionError
assert.fail
assert.ok
assert.equal
assert.notEqual
assert.deepEqual
assert.notDeepEqual
assert.strictEqual
assert.notStrictEqual
assert.throws
assert.doesNotThrow
assert.ifError
npm install assert-plus
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018, Joyent, Inc. and assert-plus authors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.