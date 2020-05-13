Helper function for exhaustive checks of discriminated unions in TypeScript.
npm install --save assert-never
import {assertNever} from "assert-never";
type A = {type: 'a'};
type B = {type: 'b'};
type Union = A | B;
function doSomething(arg: Union) {
if (arg.type === 'a') {
return something;
}
if (arg.type === 'b') {
return somethingElse;
}
// TS will error if there are other types in the union
// Will throw an Error when called at runtime. Use `assertNever(arg, true)`
// instead to fail silently.
return assertNever(arg);
}