assert-never

by Daniel Lytkin
1.2.1 (see all)

Helper function for exhaustive checks of discriminated unions in TypeScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

950K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Assert Never npm version

Helper function for exhaustive checks of discriminated unions in TypeScript.

Installation

npm install --save assert-never

Usage

import {assertNever} from "assert-never";

type A = {type: 'a'};
type B = {type: 'b'};
type Union = A | B;

function doSomething(arg: Union) {
  if (arg.type === 'a') {
    return something;
  }

  if (arg.type === 'b') {
    return somethingElse;
  }

  // TS will error if there are other types in the union
  // Will throw an Error when called at runtime. Use `assertNever(arg, true)`
  // instead to fail silently.
  return assertNever(arg);
}

