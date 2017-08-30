Assert two HTML strings are equal. Similar to spok but for HTML. Use assert-snapshot if you want an automated workflow.

Usage

var assertHtml = require ( 'assert-html' ) var tape = require ( 'tape' ) var html = require ( 'bel' ) tape( 'compare two DOM strings' , function ( assert ) { var a, b a = html` < section > hello planet </ section > ` .toString() b = html` < section > hello world </ section > ` .toString() assertHtml(assert, a, b) a = html` < div > < b > hello </ b > planet </ div > ` .toString() b = html` < div > < b > hello </ b > planet </ div > ` .toString() assertHtml(assert, a, b) assert.end() })

Outputs:

ok 1 <section> not ok 2 ·· hello world operator: equal expected: '·· hello world' actual: '·· hello planet' at: assertHtml (/Users/anon/src/shama/assert-html/index.js:59:13) ... ok 3 </section> ok 4 <div> ok 5 ·· <b> ok 6 ·· ·· hello ok 7 ·· </b> ok 8 ·· planet ok 9 </div>

API

Assert two DOM strings are equal using a custom assert function. Calls assert.equal() method from the assert function.

License

MIT