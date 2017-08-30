Assert two HTML strings are equal. Similar to spok but for HTML. Use assert-snapshot if you want an automated workflow.
var assertHtml = require('assert-html')
var tape = require('tape')
var html = require('bel')
tape('compare two DOM strings', function (assert) {
var a, b
a = html`<section>hello planet</section>`.toString()
b = html`<section>hello world</section>`.toString()
assertHtml(assert, a, b)
a = html`<div><b>hello</b> planet</div>`.toString()
b = html`<div><b>hello</b> planet</div>`.toString()
assertHtml(assert, a, b)
assert.end()
})
Outputs:
TAP version 13
# compare two DOM strings
ok 1 <section>
not ok 2 ·· hello world
---
operator: equal
expected: '·· hello world'
actual: '·· hello planet'
at: assertHtml (/Users/anon/src/shama/assert-html/index.js:59:13)
...
ok 3 </section>
ok 4 <div>
ok 5 ·· <b>
ok 6 ·· ·· hello
ok 7 ·· </b>
ok 8 ·· planet
ok 9 </div>
1..9
# tests 9
# pass 8
# fail 1
assertHtml(assert, actual, expected)
Assert two DOM strings are equal using a custom assert function. Calls
assert.equal() method from the assert function.