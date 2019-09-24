The
assertmodule from Node.js, for the browser.
With browserify, simply
require('assert') or use the
assert global and you will get this module.
The goal is to provide an API that is as functionally identical to the Node.js
assert API as possible. Read the official docs for API documentation.
To use this module directly (without browserify), install it as a dependency:
npm install assert
assert
Due to differences between browsers, some error properties such as
message and
stack will be inconsistent. However the assertion behaviour is as close as possible to Node.js and the same error
code will always be used.
To contribute, work on the source files. Then build and run the tests against the built files. Be careful to not introduce syntax that will be transpiled down to unsupported syntax. For example,
for...of loops will be transpiled to use
Symbol.iterator which is unavailable in IE.
npm run build
Builds the project into the
build dir.
npm run dev
Watches source files for changes and rebuilds them into the
build dir.
npm run test
Builds the source files into the
build dir and then runs the tests against the built project.
npm run test:nobuild
Runs the tests against the built project without rebuilding first.
This is useful if you're debugging in the transpiled code and want to re-run the tests without overwriting any changes you may have made.
npm run test:source
Runs the tests against the unbuilt source files.
This will only work on modern Node.js versions.
npm run test:browsers
Run browser tests against the all targets in the cloud.
Requires airtap credentials to be configured on your machine.
npm run test:browsers:local
Run a local browser test server. No airtap configuration required.
When paired with
npm run dev any changes you make to the source files will be automatically transpiled and served on the next request to the test server.
MIT © Joyent, Inc. and other Node contributors