openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

assert

by browserify
2.0.0 (see all)

Node.js's require('assert') for all engines

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14M

GitHub Stars

267

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Assertion

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

assert

The assert module from Node.js, for the browser.

Build Status npm npm

With browserify, simply require('assert') or use the assert global and you will get this module.

The goal is to provide an API that is as functionally identical to the Node.js assert API as possible. Read the official docs for API documentation.

Install

To use this module directly (without browserify), install it as a dependency:

npm install assert

Inconsistencies with Node.js assert

Due to differences between browsers, some error properties such as message and stack will be inconsistent. However the assertion behaviour is as close as possible to Node.js and the same error code will always be used.

Contributing

To contribute, work on the source files. Then build and run the tests against the built files. Be careful to not introduce syntax that will be transpiled down to unsupported syntax. For example, for...of loops will be transpiled to use Symbol.iterator which is unavailable in IE.

Build scripts

npm run build

Builds the project into the build dir.

npm run dev

Watches source files for changes and rebuilds them into the build dir.

npm run test

Builds the source files into the build dir and then runs the tests against the built project.

npm run test:nobuild

Runs the tests against the built project without rebuilding first.

This is useful if you're debugging in the transpiled code and want to re-run the tests without overwriting any changes you may have made.

npm run test:source

Runs the tests against the unbuilt source files.

This will only work on modern Node.js versions.

npm run test:browsers

Run browser tests against the all targets in the cloud.

Requires airtap credentials to be configured on your machine.

npm run test:browsers:local

Run a local browser test server. No airtap configuration required.

When paired with npm run dev any changes you make to the source files will be automatically transpiled and served on the next request to the test server.

License

MIT © Joyent, Inc. and other Node contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

chaiBDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant
enzymeJavaScript Testing utilities for React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
2Performant
zor
zoraLightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1K
unexpectedUnexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
11K
cd
chai-domDOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial