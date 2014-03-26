Compile LESS to CSS. Adds experimental features that extend Less.js for maintaining UI components and themes. From Jon Schlinkert, core team member of Less.js.
This project is a fork of the popular grunt-contrib-less by the talented Tyler Kellen. Please use that plugin if you require something stable and dependable.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install assemble-less --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('assemble-less');
Run this task with the
grunt less command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String
Default: null
A convenience option for externalizing task options into a
.lessrc or
.lessrc.yml file. If this file is specified, options defined therein will be used.
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
Prepend variables to source files.
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
Append variables to source files.
Type:
String|Array
Default: Empty string
Pass metadata as context to Lo-Dash templates embedded in LESS files. The name of the files is used as the first path in the template variables, so if you want to use data from
palette.yml, your templates would look something like:
<%= palette.foo %>.
Data may be formatted in
JSON,
YAML. See this YAML example and this LESS example.
Note that data passed into
options.metadata is merged at the task and target levels. You can turn this off by adding
options: {merge: false}, which then disables merging and allows targets to override any data passed in at the task-level.
Type:
Object (each option accepts a
String or
Array)
Default:
null
Prepend
@import statements to
src files using any of the new
@import directives released after Less.js v1.5.0,
less,
css,
inline,
reference (
multiple and
once probably aren't applicable here, but feel free to use them if you find a use case). See examples.
Any new import directives will be immediately available upon release by Less.js.
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default: false
Process source files as templates before concatenating.
false - No processing will occur.
true - Process source files using grunt.template.process defaults.
options object - Process source files using grunt.template.process, using the specified options.
function(src, filepath) - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)
Type:
String
Default: Empty string
This string will be prepended to the beginning of the concatenated output. It is processed using grunt.template.process, using the default options.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default: false
Strip JavaScript banner comments from source files.
false - No comments are stripped.
true -
/* ... */ block comments are stripped, but NOT
/*! ... */ comments.
options object:
true were specified.
block - If true, all block comments are stripped.
line - If true, any contiguous leading
// line comments are stripped.
Type:
String|Array
Default: Directory of input file.
Specifies directories to scan for
@import directives when parsing. The default value is the directory of the specified source files. In other words, the
paths option allows you to specify paths for your @import statements in the
less task as an alternative to specifying a path on every
@import statement that appears throughout your LESS files. So instead of doing this:
@import "path/to/less/files/mixins.less";
you can do this:
@import "mixins.less";
Type:
String
Default:
""
A path to add on to the start of every url resource.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Compress output by removing some whitespaces.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Compress output using clean-css.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Enforce the css output is compatible with Internet Explorer 8.
For example, the data-uri function encodes a file in base64 encoding and embeds it into the generated CSS files as a data-URI. Because Internet Explorer 8 limits
data-uris to 32KB, the ieCompat option prevents
less from exceeding this.
Type:
Integer
Default: null
Set the parser's optimization level. The lower the number, the less nodes it will create in the tree. This could matter for debugging, or if you want to access the individual nodes in the tree.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Force evaluation of imports.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, math is required to be in parenthesis.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When enabled, less will validate the units used (e.g. 4px/2px = 2, not 2px and 4em/2px throws an error).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Read @import'ed files synchronously from disk.
Type:
String
Default:
false
Configures -sass-debug-info support.
Accepts following values:
comments,
mediaquery,
all.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Rewrite urls to be relative. false: do not modify urls.
Type:
Object
Default: none
Define custom functions to be available within your LESS stylesheets. The function's name must be lowercase and return a primitive type (not an object or array). In the function definition, the first argument is the less object, and subsequent arguments are from the less function call. Values passed to the function are not simple primitive types, rather types defined within less. See the LESS documentation for more information on the available types.
Choices:
false|
'min'|
'gzip'
Default:
false
Either do not report anything, report only minification result, or report minification and gzip results. This is useful to see exactly how well Less is performing, but using
'gzip' can add 5-10x runtime task execution.
Example ouput using
'gzip':
Original: 198444 bytes.
Minified: 101615 bytes.
Gzipped: 20084 bytes.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable source maps.
Type:
String
Default: none
Write the source map to a separate file with the given filename.
Type:
String
Default: none
Override the default url that points to the sourcemap from the compiled css file.
Type:
String
Default: none
Sets the base path for the less file paths in the source map.
Type:
String
Default: none
Adds this path onto the less file paths in the source map.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Puts the less files into the map instead of referencing them.
Type:
String
Default:
less (current release)
Specify the directory containing the version of Less.js to use for compiling. You may specify a version at the task level or a different version for each target.
less: {
options: {
version: 'vendor/less'
},
styles: {
files: {
'css/style.css': ['src/style.less']
}
}
}
Useful for testing new features included in a beta or alpha release, or for comparing the compiled results from different versions of Less.js.
Basic config for compiling LESS to CSS.
less: {
development: {
options: {
paths: ["assets/css"]
},
files: {
"path/to/result.css": "path/to/source.less"
}
},
production: {
options: {
paths: ["assets/css"],
compress: true
},
files: {
"path/to/result.css": "path/to/source.less"
}
}
}
A
.lessrc file must contain valid JSON and look something like this:
{
"compress": true,
"metadata": "src/*.{json,yml}",
"paths": ["vendor/bootstrap/less"]
}
A
.lessrc.yml must contain valid YAML and look something like this:
compress: true
paths:
- vendor/bootstrap/less
Prepend
@importstatements to
srcfiles using any of the new
@importdirectives released after Less.js v1.5.0.
Options are:
reference: use a less file but do not output it
inline: include the source file in the output but do not process as less
less: treat the file as a less file, no matter what the file extension
css: treat the file as a css file, no matter what the file extension
less: {
options: {
paths: 'vendor/bootstrap/less',
imports: {
reference: ['variables.less', 'mixins.less'],
inline: ['normalize.css'],
less: ['normalize.css'],
css: ['foo.css', 'bar.css']
}
},
files: {}
}
Use import directives to compile each Bootstrap's LESS components separately.
Using the
imports: {} option and the "files array format" enables us to compile each Bootstrap LESS component without having to add
@import "variables.less"; and
@import "mixins.less"; to
every file.
less: {
options: {
paths: 'vendor/bootstrap/less',
imports: {
reference: ['variables.less', 'mixins.less'],
}
},
components: {
files: [
{ expand: true, cwd: 'vendor/bootstrap/less', src: '*.less', dest: 'assets/css/', ext: '.css' }
]
}
}
Use the
metadata option to pass context to Lo-Dash templates before compiling. For example, let's say you have a config like this:
less: {
options: {
metadata: 'src/*.{json,yml}'
},
styles: {
files: {
'css/style.css': ['src/style.less']
}
}
}
and a data file,
palette.yml, with some variables defined:
## palette.yml
info: '#000'
warning: '#111'
danger: '#222'
success: '#333'
Then in our LESS file:
// Use as values to variables
@palette-info: <%= palette.info %>;
@palette-warning: <%= palette.warning %>;
.swatch-info {
background: @palette-info;
}
.swatch-warning {
background: @palette-warning;
}
// or directly as variables
.swatch-danger {
background: <%= palette.danger %>;
}
.swatch-success {
background: <%= palette.success %>;
}
banner,
globalVars and
modifyVars.
globalVars and
modifyVars options. See readme and Gruntfile for examples. Support
sourceMapURL Support
outputSourceFiles Support
sourceMapFilename,
sourceMapBasepath and
sourceMapRootpath Upgrade to LESS 1.5 Support
strictUnits option Support sourceMap option Add
customFunctions option for defining custom functions within LESS Output the source file name on error yuicompress option now cleancss (Less changed underlying dependency)
.lessrc or
.lessrc.yml for externalizing task options. New
stripBanners option
import option for prepending import statements to LESS files before compiling. New
banner option for adding banners to generated CSS files.
This project is a fork of the popular grunt-contrib-less by Tyler Kellen. Please use that plugin if you require something stable and dependable.
This fork is maintained by:
Jon Schlinkert
Brian Woodward
Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors. Released under the MIT license
This file was generated by grunt-readme on Wednesday, January 1, 2014.