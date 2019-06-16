assemble

Overview

What is Assemble? Assemble is a command line tool and developer framework for rapid prototyping, static site generation, and much more.

Why should I use assemble? Expressive, functional API (the API is also stable)

You can use assemble with any web framework or CSS/HTML toolkit

Assemble can build static sites or hybrid static/dynamic sites

Streams support, you can run any gulp plugin

Powerful features for rapid web development, including a robust API for rendering templates with any node.js template engine.

Assemble can use any base plugin

Assemble can do anything Jekyll does, but with more flexibility and control

Like gulp, assemble can also run any other static site generator as a plugin, which means you can do anything and everything all other node.js static site generators can do, and much more.

What can I do with Assemble? Rapid prototyping

Static site generation (more powerful alternative to jekyll)

Landing pages

A/B testing

blogs

Styleguides

Themes

UI components

Project scaffolder (generate is also built on assemble)

build tool

Documentation (verb is built on assemble)

Generate boilerplates, scaffolds, and targets

E-books (Angular Basics was built with assemble)

Much more!

Rapid development toolkit Assemble can be used standalone, but it's even more powerful when used alongside the following libraries: generate: scaffold out new projects from the command line

assemble: <= you are here

verb: generate documention for your projects

update: keep your projects up-to-date

Features Here are just a few of the features assemble offers: Intuitive CLI

Full support for gulp and base plugins

Assemble templates are vinyl files

Render templates with any template engine, including nunjucks, handlebars, lodash and any consolidate engine!

Use multiple engines, assemble can detect the one to use based on file extension

helpers: support for sync and async

Templates collections

Pages

Partials/includes

Layouts

Pagination

permalinks

middleware can be used to tranform files at any stage in the render cycle

Generate pages from JSON

Much more!

Quickstart

Installing assemble

Add assemble your project's devDependencies using npm:

$ npm install -D assemble

You should now be able to run assemble directly (using node assemblefile.js etc) or using npm scripts. For example, add the following to package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "assemble" } }

Then run

$ npm run build

Installing assemble's CLI

You can also assemble's CLI globally, which adds the assemble command to your system path, allowing it to be run from any directory.

$ npm install --global assemble

Note that even if assemble is installed globally, it's good practice to install it locally in every project to ensure that your projects are protected against any potentially breaking changes that might occur in assemble between development cycles.

To use assemble's CLI, you'll need to add an assemblefile.js to your project. The fastest way to do this is to run the following command:

$ assemble

If no assemblefile.js exists in the current project, assemble will ask if you want to add one. If you answer yes, assemble will then generate a basic assembfile.js for you.

CLI

Run assemble from the command line.

$ assemble <tasks> [options]

Running tasks

Specify one or more space-separated tasks to run.

Examples

Run task foo

$ assemble foo

Run tasks foo and bar

$ assemble foo bar

Specifying options

Non-task options are prefixed with -- .

Examples

Set the --cwd to run an assemblefile.js in a different directory:

$ assemble --cwd=docs

Emit views as they're loaded and log them to stderr :

$ assemble --emit=view

See more [command line options](#command line options)

Object expansion

Object-paths may be specified using dot-notation for either the key or value in a command line argument.

Additionally, assemble uses expand-object (and some custom parsing) to make it easier to pass non-trivial options and commands via command line. So all of the following formats are possible.

Examples

Boolean values:

$ assemble --foo

Key-value pairs:

$ assemble --foo=bar

Nested booleans:

$ assemble --option=foo

Nested key-value pairs:

$ assemble --option=foo:bar

Deeply nested key-value pairs:

$ assemble --option=foo.bar.baz:qux

Or on the left-side of the = :

$ assemble --option.foo.bar.baz=qux

Command line options

cwd

Change the cwd for the assemblefile.js to run, optionally specifying any tasks to run:

$ assemble <tasks> --cwd [directory]

Example

To run the scaffolds example in the examples/ directory, you would enter:

$ assemble --cwd examples/scaffolds

If successful, in the command line, you should see something like this:

file

Specify the name of the config file for assemble's CLI to run, the default is assemblefile.js .

Example

$ assemble --file assemblefile.dev.js

API

Create an assemble app. This is the main function exported by the assemble module.

Params

options {Object}: Optionally pass default options to use.

Example

var assemble = require ( 'assemble' ); var app = assemble();

Templates API

Assemble exposes the entire API from the templates library for working with templates and template collections. The API is much more extensive than what is documented here, see templates for more documentation.

Templates and Views

In the following documentation, the terms "template" and "view" both refer to aspects of the same thing. Here's what they mean:

template : an actual template string

: an actual template string view : a object with a content property that contains the template string. Since views are instances of vinyl, you can think of a view as a "vinyl file for templates".

Create a template collection for caching views:

app.create( 'includes' , { viewType : 'partial' });

Options

cwd {String} : the base directory to use when loading templates onto the collection from a glob

viewType : {String|Array}: One or more view types to associate with the collection

Add views

Add a view to the collection:

app.include( 'foo.md' , { contents : new Buffer( 'this is contents' )});

Add multiple views:

app.includes({ path : 'foo.md' , contents : new Buffer( 'this is contents' ), path : 'bar.md' , contents : new Buffer( 'this is contents' ), path : 'baz.md' , contents : new Buffer( 'this is contents' ) }); app.includes( '*.{md,hbs}' , { cwd : 'templates/includes' });

View types

View types are defined on a collection to determine how a templates in the collection will be handled throughout the [render cycle][].

Available types

Assemble supports three view types:

partial : Views with this type are can be used as "partials" (or "partial views"), which can be injected into other views. Useful for components, document fragments, or other snippets of reusable code or content. These views are passed to rendering engines to be used as partials, or variables on the context if partials are not directly supported.

: Views with this type are can be used as "partials" (or "partial views"), which can be injected into other views. Useful for components, document fragments, or other snippets of reusable code or content. These views are passed to rendering engines to be used as partials, or variables on the context if partials are not directly supported. layout : allows views to "wrap" other views (of any type, including other layouts or partials) with common code or content.

: allows views to "wrap" other views (of any type, including other layouts or partials) with common code or content. renderable : Views that have a one-to-one relationship with rendered files that will eventually be visible to a user or visitor to a website. For example: pages or blog posts. The renderable view type is automatically set if no other view types are set.

Defining view types

You can define view types when a collection is created:

app.create( 'snippet' , { viewType : 'partial' });

Or directly on the collection options:

app.create( 'snippet' ); app.snippets.option( 'viewType' , [ 'partial' ]);

Register template engine for rendering views with the given ext :

app.engine(ext, fn);

Params

ext {String} : The file extension of files to render with the engine

: The file extension of files to render with the engine fn {Function}: Async function that follows consolidate engine conventions, and takes three arguments: str , locals and callback .

Example

app.engine( 'hbs' , require ( 'engine-handlebars' )); app.engine( 'txt' , function ( str, locals, cb ) { cb( null , str); });

You can tell assemble to use the same engine for all file extensions by setting a value on options.engine .

Example

app.option( 'engine' , 'hbs' );

Or, if you're using .renderFile, you can force a specific engine to be used by passing the engine name.

Example

Use the hbs engine to render all templates:

app.src( 'templates/*.*' ) .pipe(app.renderFile( 'hbs' ))

Render a view with the given locals and callback .

app.render(view, { title : 'Foo' }, function ( err, view ) { });

Params

view {Object|String} : The view to render

: The view to render locals {Object} : Locals to pass to template engine for rendering templates in view

: Locals to pass to template engine for rendering templates in callback {Function}

File System API

Assemble offers the following low-level methods for working with the file system:

Assemble has first-class support for vinyl-fs, so any gulp plugin can be used in your assemble pipeline.

Create a vinyl stream. Takes glob patterns or filepaths to the source files to read.

Params

glob {String|Array} : Glob patterns or file paths to source files.

: Glob patterns or file paths to source files. options {Object}: Options or locals to merge into the context and/or pass to src plugins

Example

app.src( 'src/*.hbs' ); app.src( 'src/*.hbs' , { layout : 'default' });

Specify a destination for processed files.

Params

dest {String|Function} : File path or rename function.

: File path or rename function. options {Object}: Options and locals to pass to dest plugins

Example

app.dest( 'dist/' );

Copy files with the given glob patterns to the specified dest .

Params

patterns {String|Array} : Glob patterns of files to copy.

: Glob patterns of files to copy. dest {String|Function} : Desination directory.

: Desination directory. returns {Stream}: Stream, to continue processing if necessary.

Example

app.task( 'assets' , function ( ) { return app.copy( 'assets/**' , 'dist/' ); });

Renders files as they are pushed through the stream.

app.src( '*.hbs' ) .pipe(app.renderfile()) .pipe(app.dest( 'foo' ));

Force a specific engine to be used for rendering files:

app.engine( 'txt' , function ( str, locals, cb ) { cb( null , str); }); app.src( '*.hbs' ) .pipe(app.renderfile( 'txt' )) .pipe(app.dest( 'foo' ));

Task API

Assemble has the following methods for running tasks and controlling workflows:

Define a task to be run when the task is called.

Params

name {String} : Task name

: Task name fn {Function}: function that is called when the task is run.

Example

app.task( 'default' , function ( ) { app.src( 'templates/*.hbs' ) .pipe(app.dest( 'site/' )); });

Run one or more tasks.

Params

tasks {Array|String} : Task name or array of task names.

: Task name or array of task names. cb {Function}: callback function that exposes err

Example

app.build([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'done!' ); });

Watch files, run one or more tasks when a watched file changes.

Params

glob {String|Array} : Filepaths or glob patterns.

: Filepaths or glob patterns. tasks {Array}: Task(s) to watch.

Example

app.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { app.watch( 'docs/*.md' , [ 'docs' ]); });

Plugins

Discovering plugins

Plugins from any applications built on base should work with Assemble and can be used in your assemblefile.js :

base: find base plugins on npm using the baseplugin keyword

keyword assemble: find assemble plugins on npm using the assembleplugin keyword

keyword generate: find generate plugins on npm using the generateplugin keyword

keyword templates: find templates plugins on npm using the templatesplugin keyword

keyword update: find update plugins on npm using the updateplugin keyword

keyword verb: find verb plugins on npm using the verbplugin keyword

Authoring plugins

Visit the plugin documentation guide to learn how to use, author and publish plugins.

Learning

Help

Get in touch!

Have questions, suggestions, or want to discuss assemble? Join the conversation on gitter or give us a shout on twitter. The assemble team and community are always happy to help!

More information

FAQ

Website is outdated and being refactored!

Assemble's website, assemble.io, only has information related to gulp-assemble. We're working hard to update the site with information about the latest release.

In the meantime, you might find the WIP docs useful. The unit tests are also great examples!

Is the assemble website up-to-date?

No, as mentioned above, it's completely out-of-date. If you're using grunt-assemble, some of the documentation at assemble.io might still be useful. If you're using assemble v0.6.0 and higher, the documentation is probably wrong in almost every way.

We're actively (daily) working on a refactor and it's a very high priority.

What's the difference between assemble-core and assemble?

Assemble adds a CLI, a few built-in view collections: pages , layouts , and partials , middleware for parsing front-matter, and a few other basic defaults that we've found many users expect. If you'd prefer different defaults, assemble-core is a great starting point.

If you want something that handles templates, rendering, engines, helpers, collections, etc. but you don't need to run tasks or work with the file system, then consider using templates instead of assemble-core.

I use gulp, why is it recommended to use assemble directly, instead of running assemble with gulp?

You can run gulp plugins with assemble, but it won't always work the other way around. This is because, as a build system, assemble does things that gulp doesn't do, like handle middleware.

For example, assemble's .src and .dest methods have built-in .onStream , .preWrite , and .postWrite middleware handlers. If you still wish to use gulp and your build cycle includes middleware that requires these handlers, you can use the assemble-handle plugin with gulp to ensure that the handlers are still called as needed.

This is a long way of saying, you can find ways to make gulp work, but you would just be adding an extra dependency to your project to do things that assemble already does.

What is the relationship between gulp and assemble?

Please read our gulp FAQ for more information.

About

Community

Get updates on Assemble's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

Contributing

Please read our contributing guide if you'd like to learn more about contributing to this project.

Release history

Changelog entries are classified using the following labels (from keep-a-changelog):

added : for new features

: for new features changed : for changes in existing functionality

: for changes in existing functionality deprecated : for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases

: for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases removed : for deprecated features removed in this release

: for deprecated features removed in this release fixed : for any bug fixes

Custom labels used in this changelog:

dependencies : bumps dependencies

: bumps dependencies housekeeping : code re-organization, minor edits, or other changes that don't fit in one of the other categories.

added

By popular request, assemble now automatically expands config templates in yaml front-matter, via expand-front-matter! This is a feature that we had in grunt-assemble, and users let us know that they wanted it back.

fixed

Updated dependencies to use is-binary-buffer, which fixes a bug where isbinaryfile was trying to read from a file that didn't exist.

dependencies

Bumps assemble-core to get an update to assemble-streams that ensures that view is decorated with .toStream() when created by app (versus a collection).

dependencies

Bumps assemble-loader to v1.0.0 to take advantage of optimizations, improvements and bug fixes related to loading views

fixed

Regression in 0.20.0 that was causing view.stat to be null in some cases after view.path changed

to be null in some cases after changed view.base was not always correct on views that were not created from the file system

dependencies

Bumps assemble-core to v0.29.0 to take advantage of improvements to dest handling

dependencies

Bumps assemble-core to v0.28.0 to take advantage of new methods available on list s

Dependencies

bumps assemble-core to 0.27.0

Dependencies

bumps assemble-core to 0.26.0

bump dependencies. In particular, there was a bug in parser-front-matter where leading whitespace was removed after extracting front-matter, which caused the first line of indentation to be removed. This has been fixed.

Added : .log() method, which also exposes additional methods, like .log.info() , .log.success() , etc.

: method, which also exposes additional methods, like , , etc. docs were moved to support/docs , so that markdown docs can be built to the docs directory

, so that markdown docs can be built to the directory docs were updated, new docs added

Moves some private prototype methods to static methods, to allow them to be used without creating an instance

Bumps assemble-core to v0.25.0

Bumps assemble-core to v0.24.0 to get the latest versions of templates and base-data which removes the renameKey option from the .data method. Use the namespace option instead.

Bumps assemble-core to v0.22.0 to take advantage of fixes and improvements to lookup methods: .find and getView . No API changes were made. Please let us know if regressions occur.

fixes List bug that was caused collection helpers to explode

bug that was caused collection helpers to explode Improvements to lookup functions: app.getView() and app.find()

and Bumps base to take advantages of code optimizations.

Bumps assemble-core to v0.21.0. Support for the queue property was removed on collections. See assemble-core for additional details.

property was removed on collections. See assemble-core for additional details. Fixes bug where glob parent was not being used for file.base , causing dest directory to be relative to cwd instead of glob parent in some cases.

, causing dest directory to be relative to cwd instead of glob parent in some cases. Some changes were made to context handling that effected one unit test out of ~1,000. although it's unlikely you'll be effected by the change, it warrants a minor bump

Externalizes common templates tests to base-test-runner, so that assemble plugins and other base applications can use the tests

Includes a fix from assemble-loader, where a bug caused renameKey to not always be used when defined on collection loader options.

to not always be used when defined on collection loader options. Includes fixes from templates for resolving layouts

Bumps assemble-core to v0.18.0, which includes a bump in templates. See the changelog on the templates library for more details.

debug methods and related code have been removed

methods and related code have been removed Bumps assemble-core to v0.17.0

Adds support for using es6 generators with tasks

Bumps assemble-core to v0.15.0

Bumps several dependencies. No API changes, this is mostly an optimization release. Be sure to completely remove node_modules and reinstall all dependencies to avoid errors such as isRegistered is not a function

Updates composer to v0.11.0, which removes the .watch method in favor of using the base-watch plugin.

method in favor of using the base-watch plugin. Changes in templates. Please see v0.11.0 in templates history for more details.

Stability improvements and optimizations of the API introduced in v0.6.0.

Major refactor. Assemble was completely re-written from the ground-up as a standalone node.js library and is no longer a grunt plugin. Grunt plugin support has been moved to grunt-assemble. Please see that repo for additional details.

