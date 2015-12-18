openbase logo
aspectratio

by Turistforeningen
2.2.2 (see all)

Image aspect ratio calculation utility

Readme

aspectratio

Image aspect ratio utilities.

Image aspect ratio utilities.

Install

npm install aspectratio --save

API

var aspect = require('aspectratio');

crop(integer width, integer height, string ratio)

Apply a fixed aspect ratio crop without distoring the image aspect ratio.

  • integer width - original image width
  • integer height - original image height
  • string ratio - new image ratio

The ratio must be on the following format: x:y where x and y are integers. The order of x and z does not matter and 3:4 will be treated as 4:3.

By default #crop() will match the orientation of the original image unless a forced orientation is given on the follwing format: x:y!z where z is the orientation (v for vertical, or h for horizontal).

Return

This will return an Array of four values:

  1. integer x - top lef x coordinate
  2. integer y - top lef y coordinate
  3. integer width - new image width
  4. integer height - new image height

Example

var crop = aspect.crop(2048, 768, '4:3');
// [512, 768, 1024, 768]

Cropp with fixed ratio

resize(integer x, integer y, integer maxX, integer maxY)

Get resized height and width of an image while perserving the aspect ratio of the image.

  • integer x - original image width
  • integer y - original image height
  • integer maxX - max image width
  • integer maxY - max image height

Return

Returns an Array of the resized x and y values:

  • integer x - resized image width
  • integer y - resized image height

MIT License

