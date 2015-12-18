aspectratio

Image aspect ratio utilities.

Install

npm install aspectratio --save

API

var aspect = require ( 'aspectratio' );

crop(integer width , integer height , string ratio )

Apply a fixed aspect ratio crop without distoring the image aspect ratio.

integer width - original image width

integer height - original image height

string ratio - new image ratio

The ratio must be on the following format: x : y where x and y are integers. The order of x and z does not matter and 3:4 will be treated as 4:3 .

By default #crop() will match the orientation of the original image unless a forced orientation is given on the follwing format: x : y ! z where z is the orientation ( v for vertical, or h for horizontal).

Return

This will return an Array of four values:

integer x - top lef x coordinate integer y - top lef y coordinate integer width - new image width integer height - new image height

Example

var crop = aspect.crop( 2048 , 768 , '4:3' );

resize(integer x , integer y , integer maxX , integer maxY )

Get resized height and width of an image while perserving the aspect ratio of the image.

integer x - original image width

integer y - original image height

integer maxX - max image width

integer maxY - max image height

Return

Returns an Array of the resized x and y values: