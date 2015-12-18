Image aspect ratio utilities.
npm install aspectratio --save
var aspect = require('aspectratio');
width, integer
height, string
ratio)
Apply a fixed aspect
ratio crop without distoring the image aspect ratio.
width - original image width
height - original image height
ratio - new image ratio
The
ratiomust be on the following format:
x:
ywhere
xand
yare integers. The order of
xand
zdoes not matter and
3:4will be treated as
4:3.
By default #crop() will match the orientation of the original image unless a forced orientation is given on the follwing format:
x:
y!
zwhere
zis the orientation (
vfor vertical, or
hfor horizontal).
This will return an
Array of four values:
x - top lef x coordinate
y - top lef y coordinate
width - new image width
height - new image height
var crop = aspect.crop(2048, 768, '4:3');
// [512, 768, 1024, 768]
x, integer
y, integer
maxX, integer
maxY)
Get resized height and width of an image while perserving the aspect ratio of the image.
x - original image width
y - original image height
maxX - max image width
maxY - max image height
Returns an
Array of the resized
x and
y values:
x - resized image width
y - resized image height