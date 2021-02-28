openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

asmcrypto-lite

by openpgpjs
1.1.0 (see all)

JavaScript Cryptographic Library with performance in mind.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

asmCrypto Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/asmcrypto/asmcrypto.js

JavaScript implementation of popular cryptographic utilities with performance in mind.

Build & Test

Then download and build the stuff:

git clone https://github.com/asmcrypto/asmcrypto.js.git
cd asmcrypto.js/
npm install

Running tests is always a good idea:

npm test

Congratulations! Now you have your asmcrypto.js ready to use ☺

Support

  • NodeJS 10
  • IE11
  • last two Chrome versions
  • last two Firefox versions and the latest Firefox ESR
  • last two Edge versions
  • last two Safari versions

AsmCrypto 2.0

  • Moved to TypeScript
  • I have no confident knowledge on random generation, so I don't feel right maintaining it. As of 2.0 all custom random generation and seeding code is removed, the underlying browsers and environments have to provide secure random.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial