asmCrypto

JavaScript implementation of popular cryptographic utilities with performance in mind.

Build & Test

Then download and build the stuff:

git clone https://github.com/asmcrypto/asmcrypto.js.git cd asmcrypto.js/ npm install

Running tests is always a good idea:

npm test

Congratulations! Now you have your asmcrypto.js ready to use ☺

Support

NodeJS 10

IE11

last two Chrome versions

last two Firefox versions and the latest Firefox ESR

last two Edge versions

last two Safari versions

AsmCrypto 2.0