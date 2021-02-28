asmCrypto
JavaScript implementation of popular cryptographic utilities with performance in mind.
Build & Test
Then download and build the stuff:
git clone https://github.com/asmcrypto/asmcrypto.js.git
cd asmcrypto.js/
npm install
Running tests is always a good idea:
npm test
Congratulations! Now you have your
asmcrypto.js ready to use ☺
Support
- NodeJS 10
- IE11
- last two Chrome versions
- last two Firefox versions and the latest Firefox ESR
- last two Edge versions
- last two Safari versions
AsmCrypto 2.0
- Moved to TypeScript
- I have no confident knowledge on random generation, so I don't feel right maintaining it. As of 2.0 all custom random generation and seeding code is removed, the underlying browsers and environments have to provide secure random.