A simple Amazon States Language validator based on JSON schemas. It also validates JSON paths syntax in
InputPath,
OutputPath and
ResultPath.
When writing your state machine (for AWS step functions), you can't locally validate you state machine definition without creating it.
asl-validator makes it possible.
# Use via the CLI
npm install -g asl-validator
# Use in your code
npm install asl-validator
$ asl-validator --help
Usage: asl-validator [options]
Amazon States Language validator
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
--json-definition <jsonDefinition> JSON definition
--json-path <jsonPath> JSON path
--silent silent mode
-h, --help output usage information
Return status:
0 if state machine definition is valid
1 if state machine definition is invalid
2 if an exception occurs
const aslValidator = require('asl-validator');
const definition = require('./path/to/my/state/machine/json/definition');
const { isValid, errors, errorsText } = aslValidator(definition);
if (isValid) {
console.log('✓ State machine definition is valid')
} else {
// Either go through the errors object
console.error('✕ State machine definition is invalid:', errors.map(({ message }) => message).join('\n'));
// Or display the preformatted errors text
console.error('✕ State machine definition is invalid:', errorsText('\n'));
}
npm run test
npm run lint
See LICENSE.