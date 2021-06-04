A simple Amazon States Language validator based on JSON schemas. It also validates JSON paths syntax in InputPath , OutputPath and ResultPath .

When writing your state machine (for AWS step functions), you can't locally validate you state machine definition without creating it. asl-validator makes it possible.

Install

npm install -g asl-validator npm install asl-validator

CLI

$ asl-validator -- help Usage: asl-validator [options] Amazon States Language validator Options: -v, --version output the version number --json-definition <jsonDefinition> JSON definition --json-path <jsonPath> JSON path --silent silent mode -h, -- help output usage information

Return status:

0 if state machine definition is valid

In your code

const aslValidator = require ( 'asl-validator' ); const definition = require ( './path/to/my/state/machine/json/definition' ); const { isValid, errors, errorsText } = aslValidator(definition); if (isValid) { console .log( '✓ State machine definition is valid' ) } else { console .error( '✕ State machine definition is invalid:' , errors.map( ( { message } ) => message).join( '

' )); console .error( '✕ State machine definition is invalid:' , errorsText( '

' )); }

Test

npm run test

Lint

npm run lint

See also

ASL specifications

ASL documentation on AWS website

Blog post from the creator of ASL explaining the pros and cons of a JSON schema based validator. An RFC based looks really interesting, but still the JSON schema approach seems more flexible and evolutive.

License

See LICENSE.