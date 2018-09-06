asker is a wrapper for
http.request, which incorporates:
If you are looking for a module to fetch 3rd-party web content (pages, RSS, files or something else), don't waste your time and look at the request module, as asker doesn't support cookies and redirects out of the box.
The main goal of asker is to communicate between frontends and backends that use some kind of SLA.
var ask = require('asker');
ask({ host: 'yandex.com' }, function(error, response) {
if (error) {
return error.log();
}
console.log('Response retrieved in %s ms', response.meta.time.total);
console.log('Response data', response.data);
});
All parameters are optional.
{String} host="localhost"
{String} hostname – The same as the
host, used for compatibility with results of the
url.parse(). Has higher priority than the
host.
{Number} port=80
{String} path="/"
{String} protocol – Default is
"http:" if
port is set to 80, and
"https:" if port is 443.
{String} url – Shorthand alternative for
protocol,
hostname,
port and
path options.
{String} method="GET"
{Object} headers – HTTP headers
{Object} query – Query parameters.
{String} requestId="" – Request identifier which is used in log messages.
{*} body – Request body. Encoding method is set by
bodyEncoding option.
{String} bodyEncoding="string" – Body encoding method (
string,
json,
urlencoded,
multipart or the one implemented by user). See "Body encoding" for details.
{Number} queueTimeout=50 – Timeout from the moment, when asker initiated the request. Useful if pool manager failed to provide a socket for any reason.
{Number} timeout=500 – Timeout from the moment when a socket was given by the pool manager.
{Function} isNetworkError – A function that checks whether the given status code should be treated as network error. See "Response status codes processing" for details.
{Number} maxRetries=0 – Maximum number of retries allowed for the request.
{Number} minRetriesTimeout=300 – The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry if
maxRetries is greater than 0.
{Number} maxRetriesTimeout=Infinity – The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries.
{Function} isRetryAllowed – A function that determines if retry is allowed for the given reason.
{Boolean} allowGzip=true – Allows response compression with gzip.
{Object|false} agent – http.Agent options, see Connection pools tuning section for details.
Successful requests will return data and additional information in the following format:
{Object} response
{Number} statusCode http status code
{Object} headers returned http headers (names are lowercased)
{Object} meta meta information
{Object} time request timers
{Number} network the time from socket was opened and until the request was completed
{Number} total total execution time
{Object} options options which was provided for request creation
{Object} retries
{Number} used number of retries used
{Number} limit retries limit for a given request
{*} data received data. If response body wasn't provided,
null is returned.
When response status code is received, asker passes status code through the filter function
isNetworkError(statusCode),
which determines whether this response code is acceptable:
{Number} statusCode – A response status code provided by
asker.
The function must return
true if particular
statusCode should be treated as network error. By default all status
codes less than 500 are allowed.
Note, that result must be returned ASAP, because execution time of the filter WILL affect request timeouts.
Suppose, we want to accept only responses with
200,
201 and
304 status codes.
var ask = require('asker');
function isNetworkError(statusCode) {
return [200, 201, 304].indexOf(statusCode) === -1;
}
ask({ host: 'yandex.com', isNetworkError: isNetworkError }, function(error, response) {
// @see http://npm.im/terror for details about error codes
if (error.code === ask.Error.CODES.UNEXPECTED_STATUS_CODE) {
console.error('Response status code is not 200, 201 or 304');
}
// ...
});
In addition to status code filtering, asker can check whether particular failed response is allowed for retrying.
isRetryAllowed(retryReason) filter function is used for that:
{AskerError} retryReason – An error to check, if retry is allowed.
Let's assume that the backend server we ask is quite laggy, so we want to retry our requests in case of temporary errors:
var ask = require('asker');
function isRetryAllowed(retryReason) {
if (retryReason.code === ask.Error.CODES.UNEXPECTED_STATUS_CODE) {
// in case of network errors, retry only if backend returns "Server Unavailable"
return retryReason.data.statusCode === 503;
}
return true;
}
ask({ host: 'yandex.com', maxRetries: 5, isRetryAllowed: isRetryAllowed }, function(error, response) {
if ( ! error) {
console.log('Retries used: %d', response.meta.retries.used);
}
});
Body encoder converts
body to corresponding format and sets
Content-type header.
string – Used by default. Converts
body to
String. Accepts all types.
json – Applies
JSON.stringify to the
body. Accepts all types.
urlencoded – Converts
body to query string. Accepts
Object.
multipart – Formats
body according to multipart/form-data spec. Accepts
Object (or
Buffer object).
raw – Use body as is. Accepts instance of Buffer. Remember to set
content-type header manually if required.
If you pass
Buffer as property value, mime-type
application/octet-stream will be applied. And property name will be used as file name.
Otherwise, you can pass additional info (mime-type and filename) in description of the parameter:
ask({
bodyEncoding: 'multipart', // encoder name
body: {
'sample.mp3': buffer, // an instance of Buffer, "sample.mp3" will be used as file name
image: {
filename: 'image.jpg',
mime: 'image/jpeg',
data: image_buffer // an instance of Buffer
}
}
}, function(error, response) {
/* ... */
});
Wrap the fields in an array if you want to send multiple files:
ask({
bodyEncoding: 'multipart',
body: {
images: [
'sample.mp3': buffer,
{
filename: 'pic.jpg',
mime: 'image/jpeg',
data: pic_buffer
}
]
}
}, function(error, response) {
/* ... */
});
asker may throw the following errors, if you use body encoders:
BODY_ENCODER_NOT_EXISTS – unknown
bodyEncoder has been passed;
BODY_INCORRECT_TYPE –
body's type is not allowed by the encoder.
To implement you own body encoder, you must add an encoding function as the
asker.bodyEncoders property.
Property name will be used as the encoder name.
var ask = require('asker');
var AskerError = ask.Error;
// encoder name is 'trimText'
ask.bodyEncoders.trimText = function(body, setContentType) {
// throw error if passed body format is not acceptable for your encoder
if (['number', 'string', 'boolean'].indexOf(typeof body) === -1) {
throw AskerError.createError(AskerError.CODES.UNEXPECTED_BODY_TYPE, {
type: typeof body,
expectedTypes: 'Object'
});
}
// 'content-type' header will be set to 'text/plain'
setContentType('text/plain');
return String(data).trim();
};
Note:
setContentType sets
Content-Type header only if header was not set before. You can force overriding
by passing
true as second argument:
ask.bodyEncoders.trimText = function(body, setContentType) {
setContentType('nyan/colorful', true);
return 'Colorful nyan cat';
};
Node.js provides an internal socket pool manager which works as follow:
globalAgent is used for all outgoing http requests;
Agent instance, including
globalAgent, has a
maxSockets property, which you can change;
Agent.
The pool may behave unexpectedly in some cases.
For example, if you have two backend servers
backend:3000 and
backend:4000 and first server is indispensable
for the application, but the second one is complementary (e.g. it makes an http call for advertisements you show later).
Under the heavy load this secondary backend (which is usually less fault-tolerant) may occupy all sockets that
OS provides for the whole Node.js process, because the default pool manager cares only about host:port pairs
and
defaultAgent does not correct socket limit for each server according to the process limits.
In the scenario above both servers will be unavailable, even if first indispensable backend works fine.
How asker can help you manage this problem? You can create a custom instance of
http.Agent for any given backend.
And you can set a
maxSockets property by calculating each backend priority. asker provides an API to help with that.
{Object} agent
http.Agent options:
{String} name='globalAgent' – Unique name for the asked server.
{Number} maxSockets – Socket limit for the server. Node.js 0.10 and below sets it to
5 by default.
var ask = require('asker');
var server1 = {
host: 'backend',
port: 3000,
agent: { name: 'backend1', maxSockets: 1024 }
};
var server2 = {
host: 'backend',
port: 4000,
agent: { name: 'backend2', maxSockets: 100 } // keep maxSockets for server2 small as we don't care much about it's availability
};
ask(server1, function() {});
ask(server1, function() {});
asker produces errors using Terror, so you can setup your own logger or use
error.log() method for logging.
If you already use Terror and had created a logger for Terror itself, you shouldn't setup it again for AskerError.
AskerError class is available via
request('asker').Error property. So you can, localize error messages or customize it in your own way.