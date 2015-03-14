Storage

Storage is a functional wrapper around localForage. That means it's an asynchronous browser storage with multiple back-ends (IndexedDB, WebSQL, localStorage), which is built for a better offline experience.

The main differences with localForage:

batch get/set support

callbacks or promises

browserify friendly

simple API inspired by yields/store

development mode

Installation

$ npm install asyncstorage $ bower install storage $ component install alekseykulikov/ storage

Standalone build available as ./dist/storage.js.

< script src = "storage.js" > </ script > < script > window .storage( 'key' , fn); </ script >

Example

storage({ key : 'val' , key2 : 'val2' }, function ( err ) {}); storage( 'key' , function ( err, val ) {}); storage([ 'key' , 'key2' ], function ( err, all ) {}); storage( function ( err, count ) {}); storage( 'key' , null , function ( err ) {}); storage([ 'key' , 'key2' ], null , function ( err ) {});

API

Each method returns promise, and accepts optional callback.

Main function is facade to get/set/del/count methods. It's inspired by yields/store. Setting a key to null is equivalent to deleting the key via storage.del(key) .

Get key value.

Get group of values. Callbacks return array of values for each key. If key does not exist, it returns null on this position.

Set key to val . You can store any kind of data, including blobs.

storage.set({ key1: val1, key2: val2, key3: val3 }, [fn])

Run a batch operation. Simple way to create, update, remove multiple records. Use null to remove record.

storage.set( 'foo' , 7 , fn) storage.set( 'bar' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ], fn); storage.set({ baz : 'val' foo : 1000 , bar : null , }, function ( err ) {});

Delete key .

Delete a group of keys in one request.

Clear storage.

Count records.

Work with async code console can be unpleasant. Setup development flag and storage will console.log() results of get or count .

storage.development = true ; storage.set({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 }); storage.get([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); storage.del( 'bar' ); storage.count();

It gives you access to the localForage instance. You can use it to configure backend or for advanced methods as keys or iterate .