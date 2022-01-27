openbase logo
ask-sdk-model-runtime

by alexa
1.4.0

The Alexa APIs for NodeJS consists of JS and Typescript definitions that represent the request and response JSON of Alexa services. These models act as core dependency for the Alexa Skills Kit NodeJS SDK (https://github.com/alexa/alexa-skills-kit-sdk-for-nodejs).

Documentation
6.6K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Alexa APIs for Node.js

The Alexa APIs for NodeJS consists of JS and Typescript definitions that represent the request and response JSON of Alexa services. These models act as core dependency for the Alexa Skills Kit Node.js SDK.

These model classes are auto-generated using the JSON schemas in the developer documentation.

Package Versions

PackageNPM
ask-sdk-modelnpm npm

SDK Documentation

LanguageDocumentation
EnglishDocumentation Status
日本語Documentation Status

Getting Help

The model packages in this repository are auto-generated. The issues and pull request on the repository are not monitored and may get closed without investigation. Please use these community resources for getting help:

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

