



Alexa APIs for Node.js

The Alexa APIs for NodeJS consists of JS and Typescript definitions that represent the request and response JSON of Alexa services. These models act as core dependency for the Alexa Skills Kit Node.js SDK.

These model classes are auto-generated using the JSON schemas in the developer documentation.

Package Versions

SDK Documentation

Getting Help

The model packages in this repository are auto-generated. The issues and pull request on the repository are not monitored and may get closed without investigation. Please use these community resources for getting help:

File issues and pull requests on the main SDK repository.

Request and vote for Alexa features here!

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.