Asimov Deploy

Asimov Deploy is a simple distributed deployment tool that enables you to deploy applications to multiple machines through central web interface. Actual deploymentents are handled on each machine by the locally installed deploy agent.

You can try it: demo site.

Deploy web server / interface

Cross platform (written in node.js, very simple install, no database required)

List deploy units from all agents that have reported in

User can select a version to deploy to a specific machine

View deploy unit status (running / stopped / deploying / etc)

View deploy logs (logs are fetched from the agents)

Load balancer integration (optional feature) Shows all machines and deploy units along with the load balancer status Allows you to enable / disable machines in load balancer

View live agent activity logs

Execute verify/warmup steps on each deploy unit / machine, what the verify step does is up to the agent and depends on the deploy unit type.

Authentication options Anonymous Local users specified in config Google authentication (specify a list of allowed google account emails in config)



Windows deploy agent

Installs as a windows service

HTTP API

Talks to central deploy web interface through HTTP

Deploy Windows Services

Deploy IIS Web Applications or Sites

Execute Powershell scripts included in deploy package

Automate load balancer (enable / disable machine in load balancer) Currently only supports Alteon, but support for more is on the way.

Execute phantomjs (& casper.js) verify & web site warmup scripts (and report progress & status to central web ui)

Deploy logs & history

Package management Hard drive / fileshare zip files (version / branch / commit can be extracted from filename) Nuget support (not completed yet)

Automatic update of deploy agent

Automatic update of deploy agent config

Demo

For a better understanding of how it works try the demo. The demo has faked agents, but gives you a good understanding how Asimov Deploy looks and behaves.

Philosophy

Even though there is a central web interface, the core functionallity is handled by the deploy agents that are installed locally on each machine that has applications running that you want to update. The agents registers themselves with the central deploy web server which in turn query the agents for information (list deploy units, status of deploy units, what versions are available for deployment etc).

Roadmap

Documentation (Getting started Guide / Deploy Agent configuration guide)

Nuget package support

Improve security

Node.js deploy agent to enable deploy to unix machines

Add support for more load balancers

Bugs and Feedback

For bugs, questions and discussions please use the Github Issues.

LICENSE

Copyright 2013 Ebay Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.