asEvented

Description

asEvented is a micro event emitter which provides the observer pattern to JavaScript object. It works in the browser and server (node.js). The code follows a functional mixins pattern described by Angus Croll a-fresh-look-at-javascript-mixins.

Usage

In browser include single JavaScript file:

< script src = "asevented.js" > </ script >

On server install asEvented via npm first:

npm install asEvented

and then include it in your project with:

var asEvented = require ( 'asEvented' );

##Example Usage Define the constructor which will make use of asEvented:

function Model ( ) { this .id = 0 ; }

Add (mixin) asEvented functionality to Model with:

asEvented.call(Model.prototype);

model has now access to trigger, bind/on, one and unbind/off functions

Add some functions to Model:

Model.prototype.setId = function ( id ) { this .id = id; this .trigger( 'change:id' , id); }

Create a new object and bind to change:id event:

var model = new Model(); model.bind( 'change:id' , function ( id ) { console .log( 'id changed to: ' + id); });

Set a few model ids in order to trigger change:id event:

model.setId( 1 ); model.setId( 2 ); model.setId( 3 );

A single handler can be bound to multiple events by separating the events by spaces, though it will be ignorant of the triggering event:

model.bind( 'change:id change:pass' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Event called.' ); });

And multiple events can be unbound in one call:

model.unbind( 'onload onready' );

##Contributors

##License:

(The MIT License) Copyright (c) 2015 Michal Kuklis