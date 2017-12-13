openbase logo
asevented

by Michał Kuklis
0.4.6

Micro event emitter which provides the observer pattern to JavaScript object.

Readme

asEvented

Description

asEvented is a micro event emitter which provides the observer pattern to JavaScript object. It works in the browser and server (node.js). The code follows a functional mixins pattern described by Angus Croll a-fresh-look-at-javascript-mixins.

Usage

In browser include single JavaScript file:

<script src="asevented.js"></script>

On server install asEvented via npm first:

npm install asEvented

and then include it in your project with:

var asEvented = require('asEvented');

##Example Usage Define the constructor which will make use of asEvented:

function Model() {
  this.id = 0;
}

Add (mixin) asEvented functionality to Model with:

asEvented.call(Model.prototype);

model has now access to trigger, bind/on, one and unbind/off functions

Add some functions to Model:

Model.prototype.setId = function (id) {
  this.id = id;
  this.trigger('change:id', id); // Model has now access to trigger
}

Create a new object and bind to change:id event:

var model = new Model();
model.bind('change:id', function (id) {
  console.log('id changed to: ' +  id);
});

Set a few model ids in order to trigger change:id event:

model.setId(1);
model.setId(2);
model.setId(3);

A single handler can be bound to multiple events by separating the events by spaces, though it will be ignorant of the triggering event:

model.bind('change:id change:pass', function() {
  console.log('Event called.');
});

And multiple events can be unbound in one call:

model.unbind('onload onready');

##Contributors

##License:

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Michal Kuklis

