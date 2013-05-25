asciitable

Render tables in text for tabular terminal fun times!

Overview

asciitable is the result of me extracting some code from another project. It can render simple tables with headings and pretty hyphen/pipe character-based formatting.

Installation

Available via npm:

$ npm install asciitable

Or via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/deoxxa/asciitable.git node_modules/asciitable

API

asciitable

Generates a table! Easy as pie!

var table = asciitable(options, data); var table = asciitable(data, options); var table = asciitable(data);

var table = asciitable([ { a : "a" , b : "b" , c : "c" }, { a : "asddsfa" , b : "sss" , c : "zxc" }, { a : "dsgvdgsdvgssdf" , b : "x" , c : "eryty" }, { a : "m" , b : "n" , c : "o" , d : "p" }, ]); console .log(table); var table = asciitable([ { a : "a" , b : "b" , c : "c" }, { a : "asddsfa" , b : "sss" , c : "zxc" }, { a : "dsgvdgsdvgssdf" , b : "x" , c : "eryty" }, { a : "m" , b : "n" , c : "o" , d : "p" }, ], { skinny : true , intersectionCharacter : "@" , });

Arguments

options - an object specifying some things about the table you want generated. Options are optional.

data - an array of objects.

Options

fields - an array of field names you want to display. If omitted, asciitable will try to figure out what all the fields are for all the objects in the data array.

intersectionCharacter - changes what character to use at points where lines intersect. The default is "-".

skinny - trims the "hanging" characters used in the layout. Saves you two horizontal characters!

Example

Also see example.js.

var asciitable = require ( "asciitable" ); var options = { skinny : true , intersectionCharacter : "x" , columns : [ { field : "ab" , name : "First" }, { field : "b" , name : "Second" }, { field : "c" , name : "Third" }, { field : "de" , name : "Fourth" }, ], }; var table = asciitable(options, [ { ab : "a" , b : "b" , c : "c" }, { ab : "asddsfa" , b : "sss" , c : "zxc" }, { ab : "dsgvdgsdvgssdf" , b : "x" , c : "eryty" }, { ab : "m" , b : "n" , c : "o" , de : "p" }, { ab : 5 , b : null , c : {}, de : [] }, { ab : function ( ) {}}, ]); console .log(table);

Output:

x | First | Second | Third | Fourth | x | a | b | c | | | asddsfa | sss | zxc | | | dsgvdgsdvgssdf | x | eryty | | | m | n | o | p | | 5 | null | [ object Object ] | | | function (){} | | | | x

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.