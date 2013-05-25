openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
asc

asciitable

by Conrad Pankoff
0.0.7 (see all)

Render tables in text for tabular terminal fun times!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

771

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

asciitable

Render tables in text for tabular terminal fun times!

Overview

asciitable is the result of me extracting some code from another project. It can render simple tables with headings and pretty hyphen/pipe character-based formatting.

Installation

Available via npm:

$ npm install asciitable

Or via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/deoxxa/asciitable.git node_modules/asciitable

API

asciitable

Generates a table! Easy as pie!

var table = asciitable(options, data);

// OR

var table = asciitable(data, options);

// OR

var table = asciitable(data);

// basic table
var table = asciitable([
  {a: "a", b: "b", c: "c"},
  {a: "asddsfa", b: "sss", c: "zxc"},
  {a: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x", c: "eryty"},
  {a: "m", b: "n", c: "o", d: "p"},
]);

console.log(table);

// pretty table
var table = asciitable([
  {a: "a", b: "b", c: "c"},
  {a: "asddsfa", b: "sss", c: "zxc"},
  {a: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x", c: "eryty"},
  {a: "m", b: "n", c: "o", d: "p"},
], {
  skinny: true,
  intersectionCharacter: "@",
});

Arguments

  • options - an object specifying some things about the table you want generated. Options are optional.
  • data - an array of objects.

Options

  • fields - an array of field names you want to display. If omitted, asciitable will try to figure out what all the fields are for all the objects in the data array.
  • intersectionCharacter - changes what character to use at points where lines intersect. The default is "-".
  • skinny - trims the "hanging" characters used in the layout. Saves you two horizontal characters!

Example

Also see example.js.

var asciitable = require("asciitable");

var options = {
  skinny: true,
  intersectionCharacter: "x",
  columns: [
    {field: "ab", name: "First"},
    {field: "b",  name: "Second"},
    {field: "c",  name: "Third"},
    {field: "de", name: "Fourth"},
  ],
};

var table = asciitable(options, [
  {ab: "a",              b: "b",   c: "c"            },
  {ab: "asddsfa",        b: "sss", c: "zxc"          },
  {ab: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x",   c: "eryty"        },
  {ab: "m",              b: "n",   c: "o",    de: "p"},
  {ab: 5,                b: null,  c: {},     de: [] },
  {ab: function(){}},
]);

console.log(table);

Output:

x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x
| First          | Second | Third           | Fourth |
x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x
| a              | b      | c               |        |
| asddsfa        | sss    | zxc             |        |
| dsgvdgsdvgssdf | x      | eryty           |        |
| m              | n      | o               | p      |
| 5              | null   | [object Object] |        |
| function (){}  |        |                 |        |
x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.

Contact

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial