Render tables in text for tabular terminal fun times!
asciitable is the result of me extracting some code from another project. It can render simple tables with headings and pretty hyphen/pipe character-based formatting.
Available via npm:
$ npm install asciitable
Or via git:
$ git clone git://github.com/deoxxa/asciitable.git node_modules/asciitable
asciitable
Generates a table! Easy as pie!
var table = asciitable(options, data);
// OR
var table = asciitable(data, options);
// OR
var table = asciitable(data);
// basic table
var table = asciitable([
{a: "a", b: "b", c: "c"},
{a: "asddsfa", b: "sss", c: "zxc"},
{a: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x", c: "eryty"},
{a: "m", b: "n", c: "o", d: "p"},
]);
console.log(table);
// pretty table
var table = asciitable([
{a: "a", b: "b", c: "c"},
{a: "asddsfa", b: "sss", c: "zxc"},
{a: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x", c: "eryty"},
{a: "m", b: "n", c: "o", d: "p"},
], {
skinny: true,
intersectionCharacter: "@",
});
Arguments
Options
Also see example.js.
var asciitable = require("asciitable");
var options = {
skinny: true,
intersectionCharacter: "x",
columns: [
{field: "ab", name: "First"},
{field: "b", name: "Second"},
{field: "c", name: "Third"},
{field: "de", name: "Fourth"},
],
};
var table = asciitable(options, [
{ab: "a", b: "b", c: "c" },
{ab: "asddsfa", b: "sss", c: "zxc" },
{ab: "dsgvdgsdvgssdf", b: "x", c: "eryty" },
{ab: "m", b: "n", c: "o", de: "p"},
{ab: 5, b: null, c: {}, de: [] },
{ab: function(){}},
]);
console.log(table);
Output:
x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x
| First | Second | Third | Fourth |
x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x
| a | b | c | |
| asddsfa | sss | zxc | |
| dsgvdgsdvgssdf | x | eryty | |
| m | n | o | p |
| 5 | null | [object Object] | |
| function (){} | | | |
x----------------x--------x-----------------x--------x
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.