

greetings, i am asciimo i create awesome ascii art with javascript! i work in node.js and the browser

font files are FIGlet .flf files http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIGlet

USAGE

asciimo "roffles" Cybermedium

var asciimo = require ( './lib/asciimo' ).Figlet; var colors = require ( './lib/colors' ); var font = 'banner' ; var text = "hello, i am asciimo" ; asciimo.write(text, font, function ( art ) { console .log(art.magenta); var anotherFont = 'binary' ; var moreText = "i turn text into leet ascii art ^_^." ; asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function ( art ) { console .log(art.red); var anotherFont = 'Colossal' ; var moreText = "400+ fonts supported" ; asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function ( art ) { console .log(art.green); var anotherFont = 'tinker-toy' ; var moreText = "Marak Squires 2010" ; asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function ( art ) { console .log(art.yellow); console .log( 'if you can\'t see the text try making your console larger' .red.underline) }); }); }); });

browser -

// the current browser demo requires jQuery. you could easily make it work without jQuery. // we'll have to figure out a smarter way to make this library work dual-sided. // also, i haven't included the DOM elements here so you really should just check out the index.html file < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/asciimo.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/fonts.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/jquery.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var fontCache = {}; $( document ).ready( function ( ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i<Figlet.fontList.length; i++){ var fontTitle = Figlet.fontList[i].replace( '.flf' , '' ).replace( '.aol' , '' ); $( '#fontSelector' ).append( '<option value = "' +Figlet.fontList[i]+ '">' +fontTitle+ '</option>' ); } $( document ).bind( '##CHANGE_FONT##' , function ( e, data ) { Figlet.loadFont(data.fontName, function ( rsp ) { $( document ).trigger( '##RENDER_ASCII_ART##' , { font :rsp}); }); }); $( document ).bind( '##RENDER_ASCII_ART##' , function ( e ) { Figlet.write($( '#theCode' ).val(), $( '#fontSelector' ).val(), function ( str ) { debug.log( 'wrote' ); $( '#asciiArt' ).html( '<pre>' + str + '</pre>' ); }); }); $( '#fontSelector' ).change( function ( ) { $( document ).trigger( '##CHANGE_FONT##' , { "fontName" :$( this ).val()}) }); $( "#fontSelector" ).keypress( function ( ) { $( document ).trigger( '##CHANGE_FONT##' , { "fontName" :$( this ).val()}) }); $( '#theCode' ).keyup( function ( e ) { $( document ).trigger( '##RENDER_ASCII_ART##' ); }); $( '#run' ).click( function ( e ) { $( document ).trigger( '##RENDER_ASCII_ART##' ); }); $( document ).trigger( '##CHANGE_FONT##' , { "fontName" : 'Doh' }); $( '#fontSelector' ).val( 'Doh' ); }); </ script >

Authors

Marak Squires,

AWESOME FIGlet parser by Scott Gonzalez