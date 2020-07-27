openbase logo
asciimo

by Marak Squires
0.3.1 (see all)

asciimo - create awesome ascii art with javascript! works in the browser or node.js

Overview

Readme


greetings, i am asciimo

i create awesome ascii art with javascript!

i work in node.js and the browser

font files are FIGlet .flf files http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIGlet

USAGE

command-line -

      asciimo "roffles" Cybermedium

node.js -

      var asciimo = require('./lib/asciimo').Figlet;
      var colors = require('./lib/colors'); // add colors for fun

      // pick the font file
      var font = 'banner';
      // set text we are writeing to turn into leet ascii art
      var text = "hello, i am asciimo";

      asciimo.write(text, font, function(art){
        console.log(art.magenta);
        var anotherFont = 'binary';
        var moreText = "i turn text into leet ascii art ^_^.";

        asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
          console.log(art.red);
          var anotherFont = 'Colossal';
          var moreText = "400+ fonts supported";

          asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
            console.log(art.green);  
            var anotherFont = 'tinker-toy';
            var moreText = "Marak Squires 2010";

            asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
              console.log(art.yellow);  
              console.log('if you can\'t see the text try making your console larger'.red.underline)
            });

          });

        });

      });

browser -

      // the current browser demo requires jQuery. you could easily make it work without jQuery.
      // we'll have to figure out a smarter way to make this library work dual-sided. 
      // also, i haven't included the DOM elements here so you really should just check out the index.html file

      <script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/asciimo.js"></script>

      <!-- fonts.js doesn't contain the fonts, just the font names. fonts are located in /asciimo/fonts/   -->
      <script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/fonts.js"></script>

      <!-- jquery not required, just use this this demo page -->
      <script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/jquery.js"></script>


      <script type="text/javascript">

      // not used, could be implemented, maybe AJAX browser cache is good enough? do some research!
      var fontCache = {};

      $(document).ready(function(){

        // populate the select box
        for(var i = 0; i<Figlet.fontList.length; i++){
          var fontTitle = Figlet.fontList[i].replace('.flf','').replace('.aol',''); // remove the file extentions for the title
          $('#fontSelector').append('<option value = "'+Figlet.fontList[i]+'">'+fontTitle+'</option>');
        }

        // protip : understanding the following two blocks of code will make you jQuery ninja

        /***** NAMED EVENTS *****/

          // change the font and load a new font via jQuery async AJAX request
          $(document).bind('##CHANGE_FONT##', function(e, data){
            Figlet.loadFont(data.fontName, function(rsp){
              $(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##', {font:rsp}); // the font has changed, lets call the render ascii art event
            });
          });

          $(document).bind('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##', function(e){
            Figlet.write($('#theCode').val(), $('#fontSelector').val(), function(str) {
              debug.log('wrote');
                  $('#asciiArt').html('<pre>' + str + '</pre>');
                });
          });

        /**** END NAMED EVENTS ****/

        /**** BIND UI EVENTS ****/

          // select box change
          $('#fontSelector').change(function(){
            $(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":$(this).val()})
          });

          // you would think jQuery.change() would cover the keypress event on select boxes? 
          $("#fontSelector").keypress(function (){
            $(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":$(this).val()})
          });

          // keyup on textarea
          $('#theCode').keyup(function(e){
            $(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##');
          });

          $('#run').click(function(e){
            $(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##');
          });

        /**** END UI BIND EVENTS ****/

        // little bit of a onReady hack. i'll fix the API a bit so this can be done better
        $(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":'Doh'});
        $('#fontSelector').val('Doh');

      });
    </script>

Authors

Marak Squires,

AWESOME FIGlet parser by Scott Gonzalez

