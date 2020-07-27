|
|
greetings, i am asciimo
i create awesome ascii art with javascript!
i work in node.js and the browser
USAGE
command-line -
asciimo "roffles" Cybermedium
node.js -
var asciimo = require('./lib/asciimo').Figlet;
var colors = require('./lib/colors');
var font = 'banner';
var text = "hello, i am asciimo";
asciimo.write(text, font, function(art){
console.log(art.magenta);
var anotherFont = 'binary';
var moreText = "i turn text into leet ascii art ^_^.";
asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
console.log(art.red);
var anotherFont = 'Colossal';
var moreText = "400+ fonts supported";
asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
console.log(art.green);
var anotherFont = 'tinker-toy';
var moreText = "Marak Squires 2010";
asciimo.write(moreText, anotherFont, function(art){
console.log(art.yellow);
console.log('if you can\'t see the text try making your console larger'.red.underline)
});
});
});
});
browser -
// the current browser demo requires jQuery. you could easily make it work without jQuery.
// we'll have to figure out a smarter way to make this library work dual-sided.
// also, i haven't included the DOM elements here so you really should just check out the index.html file
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/asciimo.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/fonts.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var fontCache = {};
$(document).ready(function(){
for(var i = 0; i<Figlet.fontList.length; i++){
var fontTitle = Figlet.fontList[i].replace('.flf','').replace('.aol','');
$('#fontSelector').append('<option value = "'+Figlet.fontList[i]+'">'+fontTitle+'</option>');
}
$(document).bind('##CHANGE_FONT##', function(e, data){
Figlet.loadFont(data.fontName, function(rsp){
$(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##', {font:rsp});
});
});
$(document).bind('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##', function(e){
Figlet.write($('#theCode').val(), $('#fontSelector').val(), function(str) {
debug.log('wrote');
$('#asciiArt').html('<pre>' + str + '</pre>');
});
});
$('#fontSelector').change(function(){
$(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":$(this).val()})
});
$("#fontSelector").keypress(function (){
$(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":$(this).val()})
});
$('#theCode').keyup(function(e){
$(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##');
});
$('#run').click(function(e){
$(document).trigger('##RENDER_ASCII_ART##');
});
$(document).trigger('##CHANGE_FONT##', {"fontName":'Doh'});
$('#fontSelector').val('Doh');
});
</script>
Authors
Marak Squires,