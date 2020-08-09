Asciifies a matrix of pixels.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save asciify-pixel-matrix yarn add asciify-pixel-matrix

📋 Example

const asciify = require ( "asciify-pixel-matrix" ); console .log(asciify([{ r : 255 , g : 255 , b : 255 }])); console .log(asciify([ [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 0.4 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 0.4 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 0.4 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 0.6 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 0.6 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 0.6 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 0.8 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 0.8 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 0.8 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 1 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 1 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 1 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 1 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 1 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 1 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 1 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 1 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 1 }] , [{ r : 231 , g : 76 , b : 60 , a : 1 }, { r : 241 , g : 196 , b : 15 , a : 1 }, { r : 52 , g : 152 , b : 219 , a : 1 }] , [{ r : 192 , g : 57 , b : 43 , a : 1 }, { r : 243 , g : 156 , b : 18 , a : 1 }, { r : 41 , g : 128 , b : 185 , a : 1 }] , [{ r : 192 , g : 57 , b : 43 , a : 0.8 }, { r : 243 , g : 156 , b : 18 , a : 0.8 }, { r : 41 , g : 128 , b : 185 , a : 0.8 }] , [{ r : 192 , g : 57 , b : 43 , a : 0.6 }, { r : 243 , g : 156 , b : 18 , a : 0.6 }, { r : 41 , g : 128 , b : 185 , a : 0.6 }] , [{ r : 192 , g : 57 , b : 43 , a : 0.4 }, { r : 243 , g : 156 , b : 18 , a : 0.4 }, { r : 41 , g : 128 , b : 185 , a : 0.4 }] ], { pixels : [ "######" , "888888" , "@@@@@@" ] , bg : true }));

📝 Documentation

Params

Matrix pixels : The pixels matrix (array of arrays of pixel objects).

: The pixels matrix (array of arrays of pixel objects). Object options : An object to pass to asciify-pixel extended with the following fields:

: An object to pass to extended with the following fields: stringify (Boolean): If false , the pixel objects will not be stringified.

(Boolean): If , the pixel objects will not be stringified. concat (Boolean): If false , the pixel objects will not be joined together.

Return

Matrix|String The result matrix.

Stringifies the matrix.

Params

Matrix input : A matrix of pixels returned by the asciify-pixel package.

Return

String The stringified matrix.

Stringifies the input pixels.

Params

Matrix input : A matrix of pixels returned by the asciify-pixel package.

Return

Matrix A matrix of characters (the stringified pixel objects).

Joins the matrix characters.

Params

Matrix input : A matrix of characters (the stringified pixel objects).

Return

String The stringified matrix.

