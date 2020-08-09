Asciifies a matrix of pixels.
# Using npm
npm install --save asciify-pixel-matrix
# Using yarn
yarn add asciify-pixel-matrix
const asciify = require("asciify-pixel-matrix");
console.log(asciify([{
r: 255
, g: 255
, b: 255
}]));
// @
console.log(asciify([
[{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 0.4 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 0.4 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 0.4 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 0.6 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 0.6 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 0.6 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 0.8 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 0.8 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 0.8 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 1 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 1 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 1 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 1 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 1 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 1 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 1 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 1 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 1 }]
, [{ r: 231, g: 76, b: 60, a: 1 }, { r: 241, g: 196, b: 15, a: 1 }, { r: 52, g: 152, b: 219, a: 1 }]
, [{ r: 192, g: 57, b: 43, a: 1 }, { r: 243, g: 156, b: 18, a: 1 }, { r: 41, g: 128, b: 185, a: 1 }]
, [{ r: 192, g: 57, b: 43, a: 0.8 }, { r: 243, g: 156, b: 18, a: 0.8 }, { r: 41, g: 128, b: 185, a: 0.8 }]
, [{ r: 192, g: 57, b: 43, a: 0.6 }, { r: 243, g: 156, b: 18, a: 0.6 }, { r: 41, g: 128, b: 185, a: 0.6 }]
, [{ r: 192, g: 57, b: 43, a: 0.4 }, { r: 243, g: 156, b: 18, a: 0.4 }, { r: 41, g: 128, b: 185, a: 0.4 }]
], {
pixels: ["######", "888888", "@@@@@@"]
, bg: true
}));
// ##################
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// 888888888888888888
// ######888888888888
// ##################
There are few ways to get help:
asciifyMatrix(pixels, options)
pixels: The pixels matrix (array of arrays of pixel objects).
options: An object to pass to
asciify-pixel extended with the following fields:
stringify (Boolean): If
false, the pixel objects will not be stringified.
concat (Boolean): If
false, the pixel objects will not be joined together.
stringifyMatrix(input)
Stringifies the matrix.
input: A matrix of pixels returned by the
asciify-pixel package.
stringify(input)
Stringifies the input pixels.
input: A matrix of pixels returned by the
asciify-pixel package.
join(input)
Joins the matrix characters.
input: A matrix of characters (the stringified pixel objects).
