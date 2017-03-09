A hybrid npm module and CLI for turning plain text into ascii art. A pure JS figlet tool to make all your banners better.
__________________________ ______________
\__ ___/\_ _____/\ \/ /\__ ___/
Takes text, awesomizes it, returns | | | __)_ \ / | |
| | | \ / \ | |
|____| /_______ //___/\ \ |____|
\/ \_/
Install Node.js (tested on 0.8 and 0.10)
Install
asciify and gasp:
npm install -g asciify
asciify "Boom" -f larry3d
____
/\ _`\
\ \ \L\ \ ___ ___ ___ ___
\ \ _ <' / __`\ / __`\ /' __` __`\
\ \ \L\ \/\ \L\ \/\ \L\ \/\ \/\ \/\ \
\ \____/\ \____/\ \____/\ \_\ \_\ \_\
\/___/ \/___/ \/___/ \/_/\/_/\/_/
For a really good time call:
asciify -a "All The Fonts!"
Or use it as a node module:
asciify('Awesome', function(err, res){ console.log(res) });
_____
/ _ \ __ _ __ ____ ______ ____ _____ ____
/ /_\ \ \ \/ \/ /_/ __ \ / ___/ / _ \ / \ _/ __ \
/ | \ \ / \ ___/ \___ \ ( <_> )| Y Y \\ ___/
\____|__ / \/\_/ \___ >/____ > \____/ |__|_| / \___ >
\/ \/ \/ \/ \/
And again with the font option:
asciify('Fonts?', {font:'3-d'}, function(err, res){ console.log(res) });
******** ** ****
/**///// /** **//**
/** ****** ******* ****** ******/** /**
/******* **////**//**///**///**/ **//// // **
/**//// /** /** /** /** /** //***** **
/** /** /** /** /** /** /////** //
/** //****** *** /** //** ****** **
// ////// /// // // ////// //
Now with color support thanks to chalk and @jlowgren
asciify( 'Make it come out green', {color:'green'}, function(err, res){ console.log(res)} );
Bonus method
asciify.getFonts(function (err, fonts) { fonts.forEach( console.log ) )
git submodule init
git submodule update
npm install
npm test
color option to pick your font color (DO NOT USE)