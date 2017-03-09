ASCIIFY

A hybrid npm module and CLI for turning plain text into ascii art. A pure JS figlet tool to make all your banners better.

__________________________ ______________ \ _ _ ___/ \ _ _____/ \ \ / / \ _ _ ___/ Takes text, awesomizes it, returns | | | __)_ \ / | | | | | \ / \ | | |____| /_______ //___/ \ \ |____| \ / \ _ /

Getting started

Install Node.js (tested on 0.8 and 0.10)

Install asciify and gasp:

npm install -g asciify asciify "Boom" -f larry3d ____ / \ _` \ \ \ \ L \ \ ___ ___ ___ ___ \ \ _ <' / __` \ / __` \ /' __` __` \ \ \ \ L \ \ / \ \ L \ \ / \ \ L \ \ / \ \ / \ \ / \ \ \ \ _ ___/ \ \ _ ___/ \ \ _ ___/ \ \ _ \ \ _ \ \ _ \ \ / ___/ \ / ___/ \ / ___/ \ / _/ \ / _/ \ / _/

For a really good time call:

asciify -a "All The Fonts!"

Or use it as a node module:

asciify('Awesome', function(err, res){ console.log(res) }); _____ / _ \ __ _ __ ____ ______ ____ _____ ____ / /_ \ \ \ \ / \ / /_/ __ \ / ___/ / _ \ / \ _/ __ \ / | \ \ / \ ___/ \ _ __ \ ( <_> )| Y Y \ \ ___/ \ _ ___|__ / \ / \ _ / \ _ __ >/____ > \ _ ___/ |__|_| / \ _ __ > \ / \ / \ / \ / \ /

And again with the font option:

asciify( 'Fonts?' , { font : '3-d' }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res) }); ******** ** **** **

Now with color support thanks to chalk and @jlowgren

asciify( 'Make it come out green', {color:'green'}, function(err, res){ console.log(res)} );

Bonus method

asciify.getFonts( function ( err, fonts ) { fonts.forEach( console .log ) )

Thanks to

figlet-js which does the magic

optimist, smoothing the choppy waters of CLI argument parsing.

node-tap, robot friendly test codez, and all the wonders of npm.

Developing

git submodule init git submodule update npm install npm test

Release History