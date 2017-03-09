openbase logo
asciify

by Oli Evans
1.3.5 (see all)

Plain text awsomizer

Readme

ASCIIFY

A hybrid npm module and CLI for turning plain text into ascii art. A pure JS figlet tool to make all your banners better.

                                    __________________________  ______________
                                    \__    ___/\_   _____/\   \/  /\__    ___/
Takes text, awesomizes it, returns    |    |    |    __)_  \     /   |    |   
                                      |    |    |        \ /     \   |    |   
                                      |____|   /_______  //___/\  \  |____|   
                                                       \/       \_/

NPM

Dependency Status Build Status

Getting started

Install Node.js (tested on 0.8 and 0.10)

Install asciify and gasp:

npm install -g asciify

asciify "Boom" -f larry3d
 ____                                   
/\  _`\                                 
\ \ \L\ \    ___     ___     ___ ___    
 \ \  _ <'  / __`\  / __`\ /' __` __`\  
  \ \ \L\ \/\ \L\ \/\ \L\ \/\ \/\ \/\ \ 
   \ \____/\ \____/\ \____/\ \_\ \_\ \_\
    \/___/  \/___/  \/___/  \/_/\/_/\/_/

For a really good time call:

asciify -a "All The Fonts!"

Or use it as a node module:

asciify('Awesome', function(err, res){ console.log(res) });
   _____                                                     
  /  _  \  __  _  __  ____    ______  ____    _____    ____  
 /  /_\  \ \ \/ \/ /_/ __ \  /  ___/ /  _ \  /     \ _/ __ \ 
/    |    \ \     / \  ___/  \___ \ (  <_> )|  Y Y  \\  ___/ 
\____|__  /  \/\_/   \___  >/____  > \____/ |__|_|  / \___  >
        \/               \/      \/               \/      \/

And again with the font option:

asciify('Fonts?', {font:'3-d'}, function(err, res){ console.log(res) });

 ********                     **            **** 
/**/////                     /**           **//**
/**        ******  *******  ******  ******/** /**
/*******  **////**//**///**///**/  **//// //  ** 
/**////  /**   /** /**  /**  /**  //*****    **  
/**      /**   /** /**  /**  /**   /////**  //   
/**      //******  ***  /**  //**  ******    **  
//        //////  ///   //    //  //////    //

Now with color support thanks to chalk and @jlowgren

asciify( 'Make it come out green', {color:'green'}, function(err, res){ console.log(res)} );

Bonus method

asciify.getFonts(function (err, fonts) { fonts.forEach( console.log ) )

Thanks to

  • figlet-js which does the magic
  • optimist, smoothing the choppy waters of CLI argument parsing.
  • node-tap, robot friendly test codez, and all the wonders of npm.

Developing

 git submodule init
 git submodule update
 npm install
 npm test

Release History

  • 1.3.5 - Fix chalk dependency mix up
  • 1.3.4 - Add color option to pick your font color (DO NOT USE)
  • 1.3.3 - Add maxWidth option to allow output truncation
  • 1.3.2 - Update figlet-js with falsy input validation
  • 1.3.1 - Update figlet-js with unknown char fixes
  • 1.3.0 - Adds input validation and a getFonts method
  • 1.2.0 - Asciify now a good node citizen, callback takes an error as first arg.
  • 1.0.1 - IT BEGINS. ASCII BANNERS NOW MANDTORY.

