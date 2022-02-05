An extension for Asciidoctor.js to convert diagrams to images using Kroki!
Install the dependencies:
$ npm i asciidoctor asciidoctor-kroki
Create a file named
kroki.js with following content and run it:
const asciidoctor = require('@asciidoctor/core')()
const kroki = require('asciidoctor-kroki')
const input = 'plantuml::hello.puml[svg,role=sequence]'
kroki.register(asciidoctor.Extensions) // <1>
console.log(asciidoctor.convert(input, { safe: 'safe' }))
const registry = asciidoctor.Extensions.create()
kroki.register(registry) // <2>
console.log(asciidoctor.convert(input, { safe: 'safe', extension_registry: registry }))
<1> Register the extension in the global registry
<2> Register the extension in a dedicated registry
Install the dependencies:
$ npm i asciidoctor asciidoctor-kroki
Create a file named
kroki.html with the following content and open it in your browser:
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Asciidoctor x Kroki</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<script src="node_modules/@asciidoctor/core/dist/browser/asciidoctor.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/asciidoctor-kroki/dist/browser/asciidoctor-kroki.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content"></div>
<script>
const input = `Let's take an example with a _GraphViz_ "Hello World":
[graphviz]
....
digraph G {
Hello->World
}
....`
const asciidoctor = Asciidoctor()
const registry = asciidoctor.Extensions.create()
AsciidoctorKroki.register(registry) // <1>
const result = asciidoctor.convert(input, { safe: 'safe', extension_registry: registry })
document.getElementById('content').innerHTML = result
</script>
</body>
</html>
<1> Register the extension in a dedicated registry
❗ IMPORTANT:
If you want to reference a diagram file in a browser environment you will need to define the base directory using the
base_dir option.
In addition, you will also need to provide an implementation to read a binary file synchronously for a given path.
You can find an implementation based on
XMLHttpRequest in the source code: https://github.com/Mogztter/asciidoctor-kroki/blob/9585b969014a1894d0c9fb76df10e1e8c66ce2b2/test/browser/test.js#L2-L34.
Once
httpGet is defined, here's how we should configure the extension:
const registry = asciidoctor.Extensions.create()
AsciidoctorKroki.register(registry, {
vfs: {
read: (path, encoding = 'utf8') => httpGet(path, encoding),
exists: (_) => false,
add: (_) => { /* no-op */ }
}
})
const input = 'plantuml::hello.puml[svg,role=sequence]'
asciidoctor.convert(input, { safe: 'safe', base_dir: window.location.origin, extension_registry: registry })
Install the dependency:
$ gem install asciidoctor-kroki
Require the library using the
--require (or
-r) option from the Asciidoctor CLI:
$ asciidoctor -r asciidoctor-kroki doc.adoc
If you are using Antora, you can integrate Kroki in your documentation site.
Install the extension in your playbook project:
$ npm i asciidoctor-kroki
Register the extension in your playbook file:
asciidoc:
extensions:
- asciidoctor-kroki
https://docs.antora.org/antora/2.3/playbook/configure-asciidoc/#extensions
Enjoy!
💡 TIP:
You can use the
kroki-fetch-diagram option to download the images from Kroki at build time.
In other words, while viewing pages you won't rely on Kroki anymore.
However, in Antora, this is not currently compatible with inline SVG images.
asciidoc:
attributes:
kroki-fetch-diagram: true
In your AsciiDoc document, you can either write your diagram inline or, alternatively, you can make a reference to the diagram file using macro form or with the
include directive.
Here's an example where we declare a GraphViz diagram directly in our AsciiDoc document using the block syntax:
[graphviz]
....
digraph foo {
node [style=rounded]
node1 [shape=box]
node2 [fillcolor=yellow, style="rounded,filled", shape=diamond]
node3 [shape=record, label="{ a | b | c }"]
node1 -> node2 -> node3
}
....
In the example below, we are using the
vegalite macro to reference a file named chart.vlite:
vegalite::chart.vlite[svg,role=chart,opts=interactive]
Finally, we can use the
include directive to reference a diagram file:
[plantuml,alice-bob,svg,role=sequence]
....
include::alice-bob.puml[]
....
You can declare positional and named attributes when using the block or the macro form.
Positional attributes
When using the block form:
Example:
[mermaid,abcd-flowchart,svg]
....
graph TD;
A-->B;
A-->C;
B-->D;
C-->D;
....
In the above example,
the diagram type is
mermaid,
the file name (i.e. target) is
abcd-flowchart,
and the image format is
svg.
When using the macro form:
Example:
vegalite::chart.vlite[svg]
In the above example,
the diagram type is
vegalite,
the target is
chart.vlite,
and the image format is
svg.
Named attributes
You can also use both positional and named attributes. Here's an example:
.PlantUML example
[plantuml#diagAliceBob,alice-and-bob,svg,role=sequence]
....
alice -> bob
....
As you can see, we specified an id using the syntax
#diagAliceBob just after the diagram type, and we are also using a named attribute to assign a role using
role=sequence.
Here's another example using the macro form:
vegalite::chart.vlite[svg,role=chart,opts=interactive]
We are using a positional attribute to declare the image format and two named attributes to define the
role and
options.
Attributes
It's important to note that not all attributes are used in all converters. Here's a list of all attributes used in the built-in HTML 5 converter:
target
width
height
format (default
svg)
fallback
link
float
align
role
Options
In addition, the following options are available when using the SVG format:
inline
interactive
none (used for cancelling defaults)
Options can be defined using
options attribute (or
opts for short):
[blockdiag,opts=inline]
....
blockdiag {
Kroki -> generates -> "Block diagrams";
Kroki [color = "greenyellow"];
"Block diagrams" [color = "pink"];
}
....
Kroki currently supports the following diagram libraries:
actdiag
blockdiag
bpmn
bytefield
c4plantuml
ditaa
erd
excalidraw
graphviz
mermaid
nomnoml
nwdiag
packetdiag
pikchr
plantuml
rackdiag
seqdiag
svgbob
umlet
vega
vegalite
wavedrom
structurizr
Each diagram libraries support one or more output formats. Consult the Kroki documentation to find out which formats are supported.
|Attribute name
|Description
|Default value
kroki-server-url
|The URL of the Kroki server (see "Using Your Own Kroki")
https://kroki.io
kroki-fetch-diagram
|Define if we should download (and save on the disk) the images from the Kroki server.
This feature is not available when running in the browser.
false
kroki-http-method
|Define how we should get the image from the Kroki server. Possible values:
adaptive
kroki-plantuml-include
|A file that will be included at the top of all PlantUML diagrams as if
!include file was used. This can be useful when you want to define a common skin for all your diagrams. The value can be a path or a URL.
kroki-plantuml-include-paths
|Search path(s) that will be used to resolve
!include file additionally to current diagram directory, similar to PlantUML property plantuml.include.path. Please use directory delimiter
; (Windows) or
: (Unix) for multiple paths, e.g.:
"c:/docu/styles;c:/docu/library" or
"~/docu/styles:~/docu/library"
kroki-max-uri-length
|Define the max URI length before using a POST request when using
adaptive HTTP method (
kroki-http-method)
4000
❗ IMPORTANT:
kroki-fetch-diagram and
kroki-plantuml-include are only available when safe mode is
server or lower.
If you want to learn more about Asciidoctor safe modes: https://docs.asciidoctor.org/asciidoctor/latest/safe-modes/
By default, images are generated as SVG when possible.
To alter this, set the
kroki-default-format attribute:
:kroki-default-format: png
You can unset this with
:kroki-default-format!: or
:kroki-default-format: svg.
ℹ️ NOTE: An AsciiDoc attribute can be defined through the CLI or API, in the document’s header or in the document’s body. In addition, if you are using Antora, you can define AsciiDoc attributes in your playbook and/or in your component descriptor.
References:
For instance, in an Antora playbook or component descriptor:
asciidoc:
attributes:
kroki-default-format: png@
(the
@ allows the attribute value to be reset in documents)
By default, Asciidoctor Kroki generates a link, to a Kroki server or a local file.
To change the default for SVG diagrams, set the
kroki-default-options attribute.
:kroki-default-options: inline
You can unset this with
:kroki-default-options: none or
:kroki-default-options!: or specify
opts=none in a block or macro.
Some diagram libraries allow referencing external entities by URL or accessing resources from the filesystem.
For example PlantUML allows the
!import directive to pull fragments from the filesystem or a remote URL or the standard library.
Similarly, Vega-Lite can load data from a URL using the
url property.
By default, the Kroki server is running in
SECURE mode which restrict access to files on the file system and on the network.
For ease of use and convenience, Asciidoctor Kroki will try to resolve and load external resources before sending a request to the Kroki server.
This feature is only available when Asciidoctor safe mode is
server or lower.
By default, this extension sends information and receives diagrams back from https://kroki.io.
You may choose to use your own server due to:
This is done using the
kroki-server-url attribute.
Typically, this is at the top of the document (under the title):
:kroki-server-url: http://my-server-url:port
For instance, if you have followed the instructions to set up a self-managed server using Docker you can use the following:
:kroki-server-url: http://localhost:8080
Note that either the
http:// or
https:// prefix is required (the default Docker image only uses
http).
You can also set this attribute using the Javascript API, for instance:
asciidoctor.convertFile('file.adoc', { safe: 'safe', attributes: { 'kroki-server-url': 'http://my-server-url:port' } })
To build this project, you will need the latest active LTS of Node.js and npm (we recommend
nvm to manage multiple active Node.js versions).
The current latest Node LTS version is:
v14.15.x
Please use latest npm version
v7.x to generate lockfile using v2 format (i.e.,
"lockfileVersion": 2), see lockfileversion
npm i -g npm
Open PowerShell as Administrator selecting
Run as Administrator
Install
npm-windows-upgrade
Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted -Scope CurrentUser -Force
npm install --global --production npm-windows-upgrade
Upgrade npm
Reference: npm-windows-upgrade
Install the dependencies:
$ npm i
Generate a distribution:
$ npm run dist
When working on a new feature or when fixing a bug, make sure to run the linter and the tests suite:
$ npm run lint
$ npm run test