asciichart

Console ASCII line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers) with no dependencies.

Usage

NodeJS

npm install asciichart

var asciichart = require ( 'asciichart' ) var s0 = new Array ( 120 ) for ( var i = 0 ; i < s0.length; i++) s0[i] = 15 * Math .sin (i * (( Math .PI * 4 ) / s0.length)) console .log (asciichart.plot (s0))

Browsers

< html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > asciichart </ title > < script src = "asciichart.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var s0 = new Array ( 120 ) for ( var i = 0 ; i < s0.length; i++) s0[i] = 15 * Math .sin (i * (( Math .PI * 4 ) / s0.length)) console .log (asciichart.plot (s0)) </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Options

The width of the chart will always equal the length of data series. The height and range are determined automatically.

var s0 = new Array ( 120 ) for ( var i = 0 ; i < s0.length; i++) s0[i] = 15 * Math .sin (i * (( Math .PI * 4 ) / s0.length)) console .log (asciichart.plot (s0))

The output can be configured by passing a second parameter to the plot (series, config) function. The following options are supported:

var config = { offset : 3 , padding : ' ' , height : 10 , format : function ( x, i ) { return (padding + x.toFixed ( 2 )).slice (-padding.length) } }

Scale To Desired Height

var s = [] for ( var i = 0 ; i < 120 ; i++) s[i] = 15 * Math .cos (i * (( Math .PI * 8 ) / 120 )) console .log (asciichart.plot (s, { height : 6 }))

var s2 = new Array ( 120 ) s2[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < s2.length; i++) s2[i] = s2[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) console .log (asciichart.plot (s2))

Multiple Series

var s2 = new Array ( 120 ) s2[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < s2.length; i++) s2[i] = s2[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) var s3 = new Array ( 120 ) s3[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < s3.length; i++) s3[i] = s3[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) console .log (asciichart.plot ([ s2, s3 ]))

Colors

var arr1 = new Array ( 120 ) arr1[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < arr1.length; i++) arr1[i] = arr1[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) var arr2 = new Array ( 120 ) arr2[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < arr2.length; i++) arr2[i] = arr2[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) var arr3 = new Array ( 120 ) arr3[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < arr3.length; i++) arr3[i] = arr3[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) var arr4 = new Array ( 120 ) arr4[ 0 ] = Math .round ( Math .random () * 15 ) for (i = 1 ; i < arr4.length; i++) arr4[i] = arr4[i - 1 ] + Math .round ( Math .random () * ( Math .random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2 )) var config = { colors : [ asciichart.blue, asciichart.green, asciichart.default, undefined , ] } console .log (asciichart.plot([ arr1, arr2, arr3, arr4 ], config))

See Also

A util by madnight for drawing Bitcoin/Ether/altcoin charts in command-line console: bitcoin-chart-cli.

Ports

Special thx to all who helped port it to other languages, great stuff!

Python port included!

Java: ASCIIGraph, ported by MitchTalmadge. If you're a Java-person, check it out!

Go: asciigraph, ported by guptarohit, Go people! )

Haskell: asciichart, ported by madnight to Haskell world!

Ruby: ascii_chart, ported by zhustec!

Elixir: asciichart, ported by sndv!

Perl: App::AsciiChart, ported by vti!

C: plot, ported by annacrombie!

R: asciichartr, ported by blmayer!

Rust: rasciigraph, ported by orhanbalci!

PHP: PHP-colored-ascii-linechart, ported by noximo!

C#: asciichart-sharp, ported by samcarton!

Deno: chart, ported by maximousblk!

