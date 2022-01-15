openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
asc

asciichart

by Igor Kroitor
1.5.25 (see all)

Nice-looking lightweight console ASCII line charts ╭┈╯ for NodeJS, browsers and terminal, no dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

asciichart

npm PyPI Travis Coverage Status license

Console ASCII line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers) with no dependencies.

Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

Usage

NodeJS

npm install asciichart

var asciichart = require ('asciichart')
var s0 = new Array (120)
for (var i = 0; i < s0.length; i++)
    s0[i] = 15 * Math.sin (i * ((Math.PI * 4) / s0.length))
console.log (asciichart.plot (s0))

Browsers

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
        <meta charset="UTF-8">
        <title>asciichart</title>
        <script src="asciichart.js"></script>
        <script type="text/javascript">
            var s0 = new Array (120)
            for (var i = 0; i < s0.length; i++)
                s0[i] = 15 * Math.sin (i * ((Math.PI * 4) / s0.length))
            console.log (asciichart.plot (s0))
        </script>
    </head>
    <body>
    </body>
</html>

Options

The width of the chart will always equal the length of data series. The height and range are determined automatically.

var s0 = new Array (120)
for (var i = 0; i < s0.length; i++)
    s0[i] = 15 * Math.sin (i * ((Math.PI * 4) / s0.length))
console.log (asciichart.plot (s0))
Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

The output can be configured by passing a second parameter to the plot (series, config) function. The following options are supported:

var config = {

    offset:  3,          // axis offset from the left (min 2)
    padding: '       ',  // padding string for label formatting (can be overridden)
    height:  10,         // any height you want

    // the label format function applies default padding
    format:  function (x, i) { return (padding + x.toFixed (2)).slice (-padding.length) }
}

Scale To Desired Height

Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers) 
var s = []
for (var i = 0; i < 120; i++)
    s[i] = 15 * Math.cos (i * ((Math.PI * 8) / 120)) // values range from -15 to +15
console.log (asciichart.plot (s, { height: 6 }))     // this rescales the graph to ±3 lines
Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

Auto-range

var s2 = new Array (120)
s2[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < s2.length; i++)
    s2[i] = s2[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))
console.log (asciichart.plot (s2))
Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

Multiple Series

var s2 = new Array (120)
s2[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < s2.length; i++)
    s2[i] = s2[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

var s3 = new Array (120)
s3[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < s3.length; i++)
    s3[i] = s3[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

console.log (asciichart.plot ([ s2, s3 ]))
Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

Colors

var arr1 = new Array (120)
arr1[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < arr1.length; i++)
    arr1[i] = arr1[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

var arr2 = new Array (120)
arr2[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < arr2.length; i++)
    arr2[i] = arr2[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

var arr3 = new Array (120)
arr3[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < arr3.length; i++)
    arr3[i] = arr3[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

var arr4 = new Array (120)
arr4[0] = Math.round (Math.random () * 15)
for (i = 1; i < arr4.length; i++)
    arr4[i] = arr4[i - 1] + Math.round (Math.random () * (Math.random () > 0.5 ? 2 : -2))

var config = {
    colors: [
        asciichart.blue,
        asciichart.green,
        asciichart.default, // default color
        undefined, // equivalent to default
    ]
}

console.log (asciichart.plot([ arr1, arr2, arr3, arr4 ], config))
Console ASCII Line charts in pure Javascript (for NodeJS and browsers)

See Also

A util by madnight for drawing Bitcoin/Ether/altcoin charts in command-line console: bitcoin-chart-cli.

bitcoin-chart-cli

Ports

Special thx to all who helped port it to other languages, great stuff!

Future work (coming soon, hopefully)

  • levels and points on the graph!
  • even better value formatting and auto-scaling!

preview

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Igor Kroitor2 Ratings0 Reviews
Lead fullstack developer with 20+ years of experience in IT
February 3, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial