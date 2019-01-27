asciiart-logo renders a splash screen in text console with logo from ASCII characters.
Splash screen is a rectangular panel and logo is the application name rendered by ASCII-art fonts extended by optional additional information (author, application version, short desctiption, etc). Example console output from this project's package.json:
,-------------------------------------------------------------------.
| |
| _ _ _ _ _ |
| / \ ___ ___(_|_) __ _ _ __| |_ | | ___ __ _ ___ |
| / _ \ / __|/ __| | |/ _` | '__| __| | | / _ \ / _` |/ _ \ |
| / ___ \\__ \ (__| | | (_| | | | |_ | |__| (_) | (_| | (_) | |
| /_/ \_\___/\___|_|_|\__,_|_| \__| |_____\___/ \__, |\___/ |
| |___/ |
| |
| version 0.2.3 |
| |
| Splashscreen with logo from ASCII characters in text console. |
| |
`-------------------------------------------------------------------'
asciiart-logo can be used by starting of command line tools, web servers or REST API microservices as a visual feedback to the user or administrator about successful start of the application.
npm install asciiart-logo
node example.js
Simplest usage is to provide the
package.json file and call the method render to write out the splash screen to console:
const logo = require('asciiart-logo');
const config = require('./package.json');
console.log(logo(config).render());
The asciiart-logo will render following information from the
package.json:
## Rich Usage: Explicit Parametrization
The main impression of the splash screen is shaped by the selection of the right ASCII-art font.
Number of characters of the logo in single line (parameter
lineChars) controls word wrapping logic in logo rendering and indirectly the width of the panel.
You can adjust also padding and margin of the panel.
Standard
The text in splash screen is wrapped according the size of logo. Spaces, new lines, tabs are squeezed into single space. Text can be programmatically writen with functions:
Method render() must be the last one to call - it writes out the splash screen to console.
Default usage prints the splash screen with default color. Splash screen can be colored by parameters:
Color can have following values:
black,
red,
green,
blue,
yellow,
magenta,
cyan,
white
bold-black,
bold-red,
bold-green,
bold-blue,
bold-yellow,
bold-magenta,
bold-cyan,
bold-white
const longText = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ' +
'consectetur adipiscing elit, ' +
'sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et ' +
'dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, ' +
'quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris ' +
'nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute ' +
'irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse ' +
'cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. ' +
'Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, ' +
'sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim ' +
'id est laborum.';
console.log(
logo({
name: 'Just a simple example',
font: 'Speed',
lineChars: 10,
padding: 2,
margin: 3,
borderColor: 'grey',
logoColor: 'bold-green',
textColor: 'green',
})
.emptyLine()
.right('version 3.7.123')
.emptyLine()
.center(longText)
.render()
);
... and the output on the console:
,---------------------------------------------------------.
| |
| _________ _____ |
| ______ /___ __________ /_ ______ _ |
| ___ _ /_ / / /_ ___/ __/ _ __ `/ |
| / /_/ / / /_/ /_(__ )/ /_ / /_/ / |
| \____/ \__,_/ /____/ \__/ \__,_/ |
| |
| ____________ ______ |
| __ ___/__(_)______ ______________ /____ |
| _____ \__ /__ __ `__ \__ __ \_ /_ _ \ |
| ____/ /_ / _ / / / / /_ /_/ / / / __/ |
| /____/ /_/ /_/ /_/ /_/_ .___//_/ \___/ |
| /_/ |
| __________ ______ |
| ___ ____/___ _______ _______ ______________ /____ |
| __ __/ __ |/_/ __ `/_ __ `__ \__ __ \_ /_ _ \ |
| _ /___ __> < / /_/ /_ / / / / /_ /_/ / / / __/ |
| /_____/ /_/|_| \__,_/ /_/ /_/ /_/_ .___//_/ \___/ |
| /_/ |
| |
| version 3.7.123 |
| |
| Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing |
| elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et |
| dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis |
| nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip |
| ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in |
| reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore |
| eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat |
| cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia |
| deserunt mollit anim id est laborum. |
| |
`---------------------------------------------------------'
The asciiart-logo uses following awsome libraries: