ASCII-art Logo

asciiart-logo renders a splash screen in text console with logo from ASCII characters.

Splash screen is a rectangular panel and logo is the application name rendered by ASCII-art fonts extended by optional additional information (author, application version, short desctiption, etc). Example console output from this project's package.json:

,-------------------------------------------------------------------. | | | _ _ _ _ _ | | / \ ___ ___(_|_) __ _ _ __| |_ | | ___ __ _ ___ | | / _ \ / __|/ __| | |/ _` | '__| __| | | / _ \ / _` |/ _ \ | | / ___ \\__ \ (__| | | (_| | | | |_ | |__| (_) | (_| | (_) | | | /_/ \_\___/\___|_|_|\__,_|_| \__| |_____\___/ \__, |\___/ | | |___/ | | | | version 0.2.3 | | | | Splashscreen with logo from ASCII characters in text console. | | | `-------------------------------------------------------------------'

asciiart-logo can be used by starting of command line tools, web servers or REST API microservices as a visual feedback to the user or administrator about successful start of the application.

Quick Start

Download and install with command npm install asciiart-logo See in action with command node example.js

Simple Usage: Default Splash Screen

Simplest usage is to provide the package.json file and call the method render to write out the splash screen to console:

const logo = require ( 'asciiart-logo' ); const config = require ( './package.json' ); console .log(logo(config).render());

The asciiart-logo will render following information from the package.json :

name - rendered with ASCII-art font to dominate the splash screen

- rendered with ASCII-art font to dominate the splash screen version - right-alligned so it will not "fight" for reader's attention

- right-alligned so it will not "fight" for reader's attention description - short information about the project

## Rich Usage: Explicit Parametrization

The main impression of the splash screen is shaped by the selection of the right ASCII-art font.

Number of characters of the logo in single line (parameter lineChars ) controls word wrapping logic in logo rendering and indirectly the width of the panel.

You can adjust also padding and margin of the panel.

name - applicaiton name in ascii-art logo (name parameter in project.json defines name of the application)

- applicaiton name in ascii-art logo (name parameter in project.json defines name of the application) font - ASCII-art font from the font gallery - default font is Standard

- ASCII-art font from the font gallery - default font is lineChars - length of line in name (ascii-art logo) for word wrapping

- length of line in name (ascii-art logo) for word wrapping padding - space around the panel around text (like in CSS) - default is 5

- space around the panel around text (like in CSS) - default is 5 margin - left space outside of the panel - default is 2

Text functions

The text in splash screen is wrapped according the size of logo. Spaces, new lines, tabs are squeezed into single space. Text can be programmatically writen with functions:

left - text is alligned to left or wrapped

- text is alligned to left or wrapped right - text is alligned to right or wrapped

- text is alligned to right or wrapped center - text is alligned to center or wrapped

- text is alligned to center or wrapped wrap - synonym to function left

- synonym to function left emptyLine - add empty line into the panel

Method render() must be the last one to call - it writes out the splash screen to console.

Color

Default usage prints the splash screen with default color. Splash screen can be colored by parameters:

logoColor

textColor

borderColor

Color can have following values:

black , red , green , blue , yellow , magenta , cyan , white

, , , , , , , bold-black , bold-red , bold-green , bold-blue , bold-yellow , bold-magenta , bold-cyan , bold-white

Example with parametrization and text functions

const longText = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ' + 'consectetur adipiscing elit, ' + 'sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et ' + 'dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, ' + 'quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris ' + 'nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute ' + 'irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse ' + 'cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. ' + 'Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, ' + 'sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim ' + 'id est laborum.' ; console .log( logo({ name : 'Just a simple example' , font : 'Speed' , lineChars : 10 , padding : 2 , margin : 3 , borderColor : 'grey' , logoColor : 'bold-green' , textColor : 'green' , }) .emptyLine() .right( 'version 3.7.123' ) .emptyLine() .center(longText) .render() );

... and the output on the console:

,---------------------------------------------------------. | | | _________ _____ | | ______ /___ __________ /_ ______ _ | | ___ _ /_ / / /_ ___/ __/ _ __ `/ | | / /_/ / / /_/ /_(__ )/ /_ / /_/ / | | \____/ \__,_/ /____/ \__/ \__,_/ | | | | ____________ ______ | | __ ___/__(_)______ ______________ /____ | | _____ \__ /__ __ `__ \__ __ \_ /_ _ \ | | ____/ /_ / _ / / / / /_ /_/ / / / __/ | | /____/ /_/ /_/ /_/ /_/_ .___//_/ \___/ | | /_/ | | __________ ______ | | ___ ____/___ _______ _______ ______________ /____ | | __ __/ __ |/_/ __ `/_ __ `__ \__ __ \_ /_ _ \ | | _ /___ __> < / /_/ /_ / / / / /_ /_/ / / / __/ | | /_____/ /_/|_| \__,_/ /_/ /_/ /_/_ .___//_/ \___/ | | /_/ | | | | version 3.7.123 | | | | Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing | | elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et | | dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis | | nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip | | ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in | | reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore | | eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat | | cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia | | deserunt mollit anim id est laborum. | | | `---------------------------------------------------------'

Credits

The asciiart-logo uses following awsome libraries: