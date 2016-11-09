Ascii85 (Base85) Encoding/Decoding

Ascii85, also called Base85, is a form of binary-to-text encoding. By using five ASCII characters to represent four bytes of binary data, it is more efficient than uuencode or Base64, which use four characters to represent three bytes of data. See ascii85 wikipedia page for more details.

This node module provides straight forward APIs to encode/decode data in ascii85 encoding. Both string and Buffer are accepted by encode() and decode() functions. The return value of both functions is a Buffer for better performance.

Install

Install ascii85 through npm .

npm install --save ascii85

Usage

var ascii85 = require ( 'ascii85' ); var buf = ascii85.encode( 'easy' ); buf.toString() === 'ARTY*' ; ascii85.decode(buf).toString() === 'easy' ;

API

encode(data, [options])

Encode a string or Buffer .

data is a string or a Buffer .

is a string or a . options is optional. If it's provided, it can be an array of character or an option object.

is optional. If it's provided, it can be an array of character or an option object. Return a Buffer with encoded data.

Here is a sample.

var ascii85 = require ( 'ascii85' ); var buf; buf = ascii85.encode( 'easy' ); buf = ascii85.encode( 'easy' , [ '0' , '1' , '2' , ...]); buf = ascii85.encode( 'easy' , { table : [...], delimiter : false , groupSpace : false });

decode(str, [table])

Decode a ascii85-encoded string or Buffer .

str is a string or a Buffer . All invalid characters will be discarded. If str starts with <~ , it must have ~> at the end. Otherwise, an error will be thrown.

is a string or a . All invalid characters will be discarded. If starts with , it must have at the end. Otherwise, an error will be thrown. table is a sparse array to map char code to decoded value for decoding.

is a sparse array to map char code to decoded value for decoding. Return a Buffer with decoded data.

with decoded data. Invalid characters are ignored silently.

Here is a sample.

var ascii85 = require ( 'ascii85' ); var data; data = ascii85.decode( 'ARTY*' ); data = ascii85.decode( 'A R T Y *' ); data = ascii85.decode( '<~ARTY*~>' ); ascii85.decode( 'ARTY*' , [...]);

Ascii85(options)

Construct a new codec object. It can store customized options for every encode / decode .

var Ascii85 = require ( 'ascii85' ).Ascii85; var PostScript = new Ascii85({ delimiter : true }); PostScript.encode( 'easy' ).toString() === '<~ARTY*~>' ;

ZeroMQ

A specialized codec for ZeroMQ which uses different charset.

var ZeroMQ = require ( 'ascii85' ).ZeroMQ; ZeroMQ.encode( 'easy' ).toString() === 'wNPU9' ;

PostScript

A specialized codec for PostScript which always uses delimiter.

var PostScript = require ( 'ascii85' ).PostScript; PostScript.encode( 'easy' ).toString() === '<~ARTY*~>' ;

License

This module is licensed under the MIT license that can be found in the LICENSE file.