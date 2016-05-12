A node module for generating a text tree in ASCII

This module generates an ascii tree representation for a given string bullet list.

Generate for a given string bullet list.

var asciitree = require ( 'ascii-tree' ); var input = '#root node\r

##node1\r

###\r

node1\r

##node2' ; var tree = asciitree.generate(input);

the output string tree will be in below representation

root node ├─ node1 │ └─ node11 └─ node2

The leading character is not necessary to be # , but can be any character, this is helpful to resolve the confliction between the leading character and actual content character.

var asciitree = require ( 'ascii-tree' ); var input = '*root node\r

**node1\r

***\r

node1\r

**node2' ; var tree = asciitree.generate(input);

The line break characters \r

are required.

Generate from an input file

First prepare an input file using bullets representating a tree

root node

again, the leading character is not necessary to be # but can be any character. Then process the file content with ascii-tree to generate the ascii tree

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var asciitree = require ( 'ascii-tree' ); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'input.txt' , 'utf8' ); var tree = asciitree.generate(str); fs.writeFile( 'output.txt' , tree, 'utf8' );

Test

Make sure mocha is installed globally

npm install mocha -g

Run npm test to run unit test

Dependencies

ascii-tree uses freetree for creating tree data structure from inputting text

License

MIT