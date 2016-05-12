A node module for generating a text tree in ASCII
This module generates an ascii tree representation for a given string bullet list.
var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var input = '#root node\r\n##node1\r\n###\r\nnode1\r\n##node2';
var tree = asciitree.generate(input);
the output string
tree will be in below representation
root node
├─ node1
│ └─ node11
└─ node2
The leading character is not necessary to be
#, but can be any character, this is helpful to resolve the confliction between the leading character and actual content character.
var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var input = '*root node\r\n**node1\r\n***\r\nnode1\r\n**node2';
var tree = asciitree.generate(input);
The line break characters
\r\n are required.
First prepare an input file using bullets representating a tree
#root node
##node1
###node11
##node2
again, the leading character is not necessary to be
# but can be any character. Then process the file content with ascii-tree to generate the ascii tree
var fs = require('fs');
var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var str = fs.readFileSync('input.txt', 'utf8');
var tree = asciitree.generate(str);
fs.writeFile('output.txt', tree, 'utf8');
Make sure
mocha is installed globally
npm install mocha -g
Run
npm test to run unit test
ascii-tree uses freetree for creating tree data structure from inputting text
MIT