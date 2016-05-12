openbase logo
ascii-tree

by Shuping LIU
0.3.0

A node module for generating tree structure in ASCII

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ascii-tree

A node module for generating a text tree in ASCII

build status

This module generates an ascii tree representation for a given string bullet list.

Generate for a given string bullet list.

var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var input = '#root node\r\n##node1\r\n###\r\nnode1\r\n##node2';
var tree = asciitree.generate(input);

the output string tree will be in below representation

root node
├─ node1
│  └─ node11
└─ node2

The leading character is not necessary to be #, but can be any character, this is helpful to resolve the confliction between the leading character and actual content character.

var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var input = '*root node\r\n**node1\r\n***\r\nnode1\r\n**node2';
var tree = asciitree.generate(input);

The line break characters \r\n are required.

Generate from an input file

First prepare an input file using bullets representating a tree

#root node
##node1
###node11
##node2

again, the leading character is not necessary to be # but can be any character. Then process the file content with ascii-tree to generate the ascii tree

var fs = require('fs');
var asciitree = require('ascii-tree');
var str = fs.readFileSync('input.txt', 'utf8');
var tree = asciitree.generate(str);
fs.writeFile('output.txt', tree, 'utf8');

Test

Make sure mocha is installed globally

npm install mocha -g

Run npm test to run unit test

Dependencies

ascii-tree uses freetree for creating tree data structure from inputting text

License

MIT

