Ascii Table

Easy table output for node debugging, but you could probably do more with it, since its just a string.

Table of Contents

Usage

Node.js

var AsciiTable = require ( 'ascii-table' )

Browser

< script src = "ascii-table.min.js" > </ script >

Note: If using in the browser, it will be placed under window.AsciiTable

Example

Basic usage

var table = new AsciiTable( 'A Title' ) table .setHeading( '' , 'Name' , 'Age' ) .addRow( 1 , 'Bob' , 52 ) .addRow( 2 , 'John' , 34 ) .addRow( 3 , 'Jim' , 83 ) console .log(table.toString())

. | A Title | | | | Name | Age | | | 1 | Bob | 52 | | 2 | John | 34 | | 3 | Jim | 83 | '----------------'

We can make a simple table without a title or headings as well.

var table = new AsciiTable() table .addRow( 'a' , 'apple' , 'Some longer string' ) .addRow( 'b' , 'banana' , 'hi' ) .addRow( 'c' , 'carrot' , 'meow' ) .addRow( 'e' , 'elephants' ) console .log(table.toString())

. | a | apple | Some longer string | | b | banana | hi | | c | carrot | meow | | e | elephants | | '------------------------------------'

API

Static Methods

AsciiTable

See: AsciiTable.factory for details on instantiation

Table instance creator

title - table title (optional, default null )

- table title (optional, default ) options - table options (optional) prefix - string prefix to add to each line on render

- table options (optional)

Note: If an object is passed in place of the title , the fromJSON method will be used to populate the table.

Example:

var table = AsciiTable.factory( 'title' ) var table = AsciiTable.factory({ title : 'Title' , heading : [ 'id' , 'name' ] , rows : [ [ 1 , 'Bob' ] , [ 2 , 'Steve' ] ] })

Shortcut to one of the three following methods

direction - alignment direction ( AsciiTable.LEFT , AsciiTable.CENTER , AsciiTable.RIGHT )

- alignment direction ( , , ) val - string to align

- string to align len - total length of created string

- total length of created string pad - padding / fill char (optional, default ' ' )

Example:

table.align(AsciiTable.LEFT, 'hey' , 7 )

val - string to align

- string to align len - total length of created string

- total length of created string pad - padding / fill char (optional, default ' ' )

Example:

table.alignLeft( 'hey' , 7 , '-' )

val - string to align

- string to align len - total length of created string

- total length of created string pad - padding / fill char (optional, default ' ' )

Example:

table.alignCenter( 'hey' , 7 )

val - string to align

- string to align len - total length of created string

- total length of created string pad - padding / fill char (optional, default ' ' )

Example:

table.alignRight( 'hey' , 7 )

Attempt to do intelligent alignment of provided val , String input will be left aligned, Number types will be right aligned.

val - string to align

- string to align len - total length of created string

- total length of created string pad - padding / fill char (optional, default ' ' )

Example:

table.align(AsciiTable.LEFT, 'hey' , 7 )

Create a new array at the given len, filled with the given value, mainly used internally

len - length of array

- length of array val - fill value (optional)

Example:

AsciiTable.arrayFill( 4 , 0 )

Instance Methods

Set the border characters for rendering, if no arguments are passed it will be reset to defaults. If a single edge arg is passed, it will be used for all borders.

edge - horizontal edges (optional, default | )

- horizontal edges (optional, default ) fill - vertical edges (optional, default - )

- vertical edges (optional, default ) top - top corners (optional, default . )

- top corners (optional, default ) bottom - bottom corners (optional, default ' )

Example:

var table = new AsciiTable( 'Stars' ) table .setBorder( '*' ) .setHeading( 'oh' , 'look' ) .addRow( 'so much' , 'star power' ) console .log(table.toString())

************************ * Stars * ************************ * oh * look * ************************ * so much * star power * ************************

Example:

table.removeBorder() console .log( '' + table)

# Fruit Thing a apple Some longer string b banana hi c carrot meow e elephants

idx - column index to align

- column index to align direction - alignment direction, ( AsciiTable.LEFT , AsciiTable.CENTER , AsciiTable.RIGHT )

Example:

table .setAlign( 2 , AsciiTable.RIGHT) .setAlign( 1 , AsciiTable.CENTER) console .log(table.toString())

. | a | apple | Some longer string | | b | banana | hi | | c | carrot | meow | | e | elephants | | '-------------------------------------'

Alias to instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.LEFT)

Alias to instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.CENTER)

Alias to instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.RIGHT)

title - table title

Example:

var table = new AsciiTable( 'Old Title' ) table.setTitle( 'New Title' )

Get the current title of the table

Example:

table.getTitle()

direction - table alignment direction

Example:

Alias to instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.LEFT)

Alias to instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.CENTER)

Alias to instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.RIGHT)

iterator - sorting method to run against the rows

Example:

table.sort( function ( a, b ) { return a[ 2 ] - b[ 2 ] }) console .log(table.toString())

.----------------. | 2 | John | 34 | | 1 | Bob | 52 | | 3 | Jim | 83 | '----------------'

Sorting shortcut for targeting a specific column

index - column idx to sort

- column idx to sort iterator - sorting method to run against column values

Example:

table.sortColumn( 2 , function ( a, b ) { return a - b })

Set the column headings for the table, takes arguments the same way as addRow

heading - heading array or arguments

Example:

table.setHeading( 'ID' , 'Key' , 'Value' ) table.setHeading([ 'ID' , 'Key' , 'Value' ])

direction -

Example:

Alias to instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.LEFT)

Alias to instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.CENTER)

Alias to instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.RIGHT)

Rows can be added using a single array argument, or the arguments if multiple args are used when calling the method.

row - array or arguments of column values

Example:

var table = new AsciiTable() table .addRow( 1 , 'Bob' , 52 ) .addRow([ 2 , 'John' , 34 ]) console .log(table.render())

.---------------. | 1 | Bob | 52 | | 2 | John | 34 | '---------------'

Bulk addRow operation

rows - multidimentional array of rows

Example:

table.addRowMatrix([ [ 2 , 'John' , 34 ] , [ 3 , 'Jim' , 83 ] ])

Justify all columns to be the same width

enabled - boolean for turning justify on or off, undefined considered true

Example:

table .addRow( '1' , 'two' , 'three' ) .setJustify() console .log(table.toString())

. | 1 | two | three | '-----------------------'

Render the instance as a string for output

Alias: [ valueOf , render ]

Return the JSON representation of the table, this also allows us to call JSON.stringify on the instance.

Example:

var table = new AsciiTable( 'Title' ) table .setHeading( 'id' , 'name' ) .addRow( 1 , 'Bob' ) .addRow( 2 , 'Steve' ) console .log(table.toJSON()) console .log( JSON .stringify(table))

{ title : 'Title' , heading : [ 'id' , 'name' ] , rows : [ [ 1 , 'Bob' ] , [ 2 , 'Steve' ] ] }

{ "title" : "Title" , "heading" :[ "id" , "name" ], "rows" :[[ 1 , "Bob" ],[ 2 , "Steve" ]]}

Populate the table from json object, should match the toJSON output above.

Alias: [ parse ]

Example:

var table = new AsciiTable().fromJSON({ title : 'Title' , heading : [ 'id' , 'name' ] , rows : [ [ 1 , 'Bob' ] , [ 2 , 'Steve' ] ] })

Clear / reset all table data

Alias: [ reset ]

Reset all row data, maintains title and headings.

Install

With npm

npm install ascii-table

Contributors

Matthew Oliveira Peter Daum

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Beau Sorensen

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.