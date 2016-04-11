Easy table output for node debugging, but you could probably do more with it, since its just a string.
Node.js
var AsciiTable = require('ascii-table')
Browser
<script src="ascii-table.min.js"></script>
Note: If using in the browser, it will be placed under
window.AsciiTable
Basic usage
var table = new AsciiTable('A Title')
table
.setHeading('', 'Name', 'Age')
.addRow(1, 'Bob', 52)
.addRow(2, 'John', 34)
.addRow(3, 'Jim', 83)
console.log(table.toString())
.----------------.
| A Title |
|----------------|
| | Name | Age |
|---|------|-----|
| 1 | Bob | 52 |
| 2 | John | 34 |
| 3 | Jim | 83 |
'----------------'
We can make a simple table without a title or headings as well.
var table = new AsciiTable()
table
.addRow('a', 'apple', 'Some longer string')
.addRow('b', 'banana', 'hi')
.addRow('c', 'carrot', 'meow')
.addRow('e', 'elephants')
console.log(table.toString())
.------------------------------------.
| a | apple | Some longer string |
| b | banana | hi |
| c | carrot | meow |
| e | elephants | |
'------------------------------------'
See:
AsciiTable.factory for details on instantiation
Table instance creator
title - table title (optional, default
null)
options - table options (optional)
prefix - string prefix to add to each line on render
Note: If an object is passed in place of the
title, the
fromJSON
method will be used to populate the table.
Example:
var table = AsciiTable.factory('title')
var table = AsciiTable.factory({
title: 'Title'
, heading: [ 'id', 'name' ]
, rows: [
[ 1, 'Bob' ]
, [ 2, 'Steve' ]
]
})
Shortcut to one of the three following methods
direction - alignment direction (
AsciiTable.LEFT,
AsciiTable.CENTER,
AsciiTable.RIGHT)
val - string to align
len - total length of created string
pad - padding / fill char (optional, default
' ')
Example:
table.align(AsciiTable.LEFT, 'hey', 7) // 'hey '
val - string to align
len - total length of created string
pad - padding / fill char (optional, default
' ')
Example:
table.alignLeft('hey', 7, '-') // 'hey----'
val - string to align
len - total length of created string
pad - padding / fill char (optional, default
' ')
Example:
table.alignCenter('hey', 7) // ' hey '
val - string to align
len - total length of created string
pad - padding / fill char (optional, default
' ')
Example:
table.alignRight('hey', 7) // ' hey'
Attempt to do intelligent alignment of provided
val,
String input will
be left aligned,
Number types will be right aligned.
val - string to align
len - total length of created string
pad - padding / fill char (optional, default
' ')
Example:
table.align(AsciiTable.LEFT, 'hey', 7) // 'hey '
Create a new array at the given len, filled with the given value, mainly used internally
len - length of array
val - fill value (optional)
Example:
AsciiTable.arrayFill(4, 0) // [0, 0, 0, 0]
Set the border characters for rendering, if no arguments are passed it will be
reset to defaults. If a single
edge arg is passed, it will be used for all borders.
edge - horizontal edges (optional, default
|)
fill - vertical edges (optional, default
-)
top - top corners (optional, default
.)
bottom - bottom corners (optional, default
')
Example:
var table = new AsciiTable('Stars')
table
.setBorder('*')
.setHeading('oh', 'look')
.addRow('so much', 'star power')
console.log(table.toString())
************************
* Stars *
************************
* oh * look *
************************
* so much * star power *
************************
Example:
table.removeBorder()
console.log('' + table)
# Fruit Thing
--- ----------- --------------------
a apple Some longer string
b banana hi
c carrot meow
e elephants
idx - column index to align
direction - alignment direction, (
AsciiTable.LEFT,
AsciiTable.CENTER,
AsciiTable.RIGHT)
Example:
table
.setAlign(2, AsciiTable.RIGHT)
.setAlign(1, AsciiTable.CENTER)
console.log(table.toString())
.-------------------------------------.
| a | apple | Some longer string |
| b | banana | hi |
| c | carrot | meow |
| e | elephants | |
'-------------------------------------'
Alias to
instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.LEFT)
Alias to
instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.CENTER)
Alias to
instance.setAlign(idx, AsciiTable.RIGHT)
title - table title
Example:
var table = new AsciiTable('Old Title')
table.setTitle('New Title')
Get the current title of the table
Example:
table.getTitle() // 'New Title'
direction - table alignment direction
Example:
Alias to
instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.LEFT)
Alias to
instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.CENTER)
Alias to
instance.setTitleAlign(AsciiTable.RIGHT)
iterator - sorting method to run against the rows
Example:
table.sort(function(a, b) {
return a[2] - b[2]
})
console.log(table.toString())
.----------------.
| 2 | John | 34 |
| 1 | Bob | 52 |
| 3 | Jim | 83 |
'----------------'
Sorting shortcut for targeting a specific column
index - column idx to sort
iterator - sorting method to run against column values
Example:
// This is quivalent to the `sort` example above
table.sortColumn(2, function(a, b) {
return a - b
})
Set the column headings for the table, takes arguments the same way as
addRow
heading - heading array or arguments
Example:
table.setHeading('ID', 'Key', 'Value')
// or:
table.setHeading(['ID', 'Key', 'Value'])
direction -
Example:
Alias to
instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.LEFT)
Alias to
instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.CENTER)
Alias to
instance.setHeadingAlignLeft(AsciiTable.RIGHT)
Rows can be added using a single array argument, or the arguments if multiple args are used when calling the method.
row - array or arguments of column values
Example:
var table = new AsciiTable()
table
.addRow(1, 'Bob', 52)
.addRow([2, 'John', 34])
console.log(table.render())
.---------------.
| 1 | Bob | 52 |
| 2 | John | 34 |
'---------------'
Bulk
addRow operation
rows - multidimentional array of rows
Example:
table.addRowMatrix([
[2, 'John', 34]
, [3, 'Jim', 83]
])
Justify all columns to be the same width
enabled - boolean for turning justify on or off,
undefined considered true
Example:
table
.addRow('1', 'two', 'three')
.setJustify()
console.log(table.toString())
.-----------------------.
| 1 | two | three |
'-----------------------'
Render the instance as a string for output
Alias: [
valueOf,
render]
Return the JSON representation of the table, this also allows us to call
JSON.stringify on the instance.
Example:
var table = new AsciiTable('Title')
table
.setHeading('id', 'name')
.addRow(1, 'Bob')
.addRow(2, 'Steve')
console.log(table.toJSON())
console.log(JSON.stringify(table))
{
title: 'Title'
, heading: [ 'id', 'name' ]
, rows: [
[ 1, 'Bob' ]
, [ 2, 'Steve' ]
]
}
{"title":"Title","heading":["id","name"],"rows":[[1,"Bob"],[2,"Steve"]]}
Populate the table from json object, should match the
toJSON output above.
Alias: [
parse]
Example:
var table = new AsciiTable().fromJSON({
title: 'Title'
, heading: [ 'id', 'name' ]
, rows: [
[ 1, 'Bob' ]
, [ 2, 'Steve' ]
]
})
Clear / reset all table data
Alias: [
reset]
Reset all row data, maintains title and headings.
With npm
npm install ascii-table
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Beau Sorensen
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.