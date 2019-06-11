Ascii progress-bar(s) in the terminal.
Feature:
$ npm install ascii-progress
For more usage see the examples
var ProgressBar = require('ascii-progress');
var bar = new ProgressBar({
schema: ':bar',
total : 10
});
var iv = setInterval(function () {
bar.tick();
if (bar.completed) {
clearInterval(iv);
}
}, 100);
These are keys in the options object you can pass to the progress bar along with
total as seen in the example above.
schema - template string of the progress bar. Default
" [:bar] :current/:total :percent :elapseds :etas'".
total - total number of ticks to complete. Default
100.
current- number of completed ticks. Default
0.
width - display width, percentage or less than
1 is relative the terminal's width. Default
60.
fixedWidth - do not adjust the bar based on the terminal size
filled- completion character. Default
"▇".
blank - blank character. Default
"-".
clean - clear the progress bar on completion. Default
false.
callback - optional function to call when the progress bar completes.
schema
total
current
completed
setSchema(schema, refresh/tokens)
Update the schema of the progress bar. If
refresh or
tokens is truely the progress bar will be refreshed.
tick(delta, tokens)
Update ticks of the progress bar by
delta, then render the progress bar with optional
tokens.
update(ratio, tokens)
Update the progress bar to
ratio by percentage, then render the progress bar with optional
tokens.
clear()
Clean the progress bar in the terminal.
The schema defines appearance the progress bar. Few inner tokens and many formatting methods can be used to customer you progress bar.
These are tokens you can use in the format of your progress bar.
:filled Completed part of the progress bar.
:blank Blank part of the progress bar.
:bar Whole progress bar, equal to
:completed:blank.
:current Current tick number.
:total Total ticks.
:percent Completion percentage.
:elapsed Time elapsed in seconds.
:eta Estimated completion time in seconds.
You can define custom tokens by adding a
{name: value} object parameter to your method (
tick(),
update(), etc.) calls.
var bar = new ProgressBar({
schema: ':current: :token1 :token2',
total : 3
});
bar.tick({
'token1': "Hello",
'token2': "World!"
})
bar.tick(2, {
'token1': "Goodbye",
'token2': "World!"
})
The above example would result in the output below.
1: Hello World!
3: Goodbye World!
Color names can be use in schema:
:bar.red :percent.green
Then the progress bar will be red, and the percentage will be green.
All available color names:
And with the
bg prefix, such as
bgRed, the color will be applied to the background.
:bar.red.bgBlue
The above progress bar has blue background and red foreground.
:bar.gradient(red,blue)
The arguments can be color names or hex color:
Same as color names, font style can also be assigned by name:
:bar.red :percent.green.bold
The percentage is green and bold.
