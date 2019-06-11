Ascii progress-bar(s) in the terminal.

Feature:

Support multi progress-bars

Relative and absolute with

Colorful bar and text

Highly customizable

Install

npm install ascii-progress

Usage

var ProgressBar = require ( 'ascii-progress' ); var bar = new ProgressBar({ schema : ':bar' , total : 10 }); var iv = setInterval( function ( ) { bar.tick(); if (bar.completed) { clearInterval(iv); } }, 100 );

Options

These are keys in the options object you can pass to the progress bar along with total as seen in the example above.

schema - template string of the progress bar. Default " [:bar] :current/:total :percent :elapseds :etas'" .

- template string of the progress bar. Default . total - total number of ticks to complete. Default 100 .

- total number of ticks to complete. Default . current - number of completed ticks. Default 0 .

- number of completed ticks. Default . width - display width, percentage or less than 1 is relative the terminal's width. Default 60 .

- display width, percentage or less than is relative the terminal's width. Default . fixedWidth - do not adjust the bar based on the terminal size

- do not adjust the bar based on the terminal size filled - completion character. Default "▇" .

- completion character. Default . blank - blank character. Default "-" .

- blank character. Default . clean - clear the progress bar on completion. Default false .

- clear the progress bar on completion. Default . callback - optional function to call when the progress bar completes.

Update the schema of the progress bar. If refresh or tokens is truely the progress bar will be refreshed.

Update ticks of the progress bar by delta , then render the progress bar with optional tokens .

Update the progress bar to ratio by percentage, then render the progress bar with optional tokens .

Clean the progress bar in the terminal.

Schema

The schema defines appearance the progress bar. Few inner tokens and many formatting methods can be used to customer you progress bar.

Tokens

These are tokens you can use in the format of your progress bar.

:filled Completed part of the progress bar.

Completed part of the progress bar. :blank Blank part of the progress bar.

Blank part of the progress bar. :bar Whole progress bar, equal to :completed:blank .

Whole progress bar, equal to . :current Current tick number.

Current tick number. :total Total ticks.

Total ticks. :percent Completion percentage.

Completion percentage. :elapsed Time elapsed in seconds.

Time elapsed in seconds. :eta Estimated completion time in seconds.

Custom Tokens

You can define custom tokens by adding a {name: value} object parameter to your method ( tick() , update() , etc.) calls.

var bar = new ProgressBar({ schema : ':current: :token1 :token2' , total : 3 }); bar.tick({ 'token1' : "Hello" , 'token2' : "World!" }) bar.tick( 2 , { 'token1' : "Goodbye" , 'token2' : "World!" })

The above example would result in the output below.

1 : Hello World! 3 : Goodbye World!

Colors

Color names can be use in schema:

Then the progress bar will be red, and the percentage will be green.

All available color names:

red

cyan

blue

grey

white

black

green

yellow

magenta

brightRed

brightBlue

brightCyan

brightWhite

brightBlack

brightGreen

brightYellow

brightMagenta

And with the bg prefix, such as bgRed , the color will be applied to the background.

:bar .red .bgBlue

The above progress bar has blue background and red foreground.

Gradient

:bar.gradient(red , blue )

The arguments can be color names or hex color:

#xxxxxx

Font style

Same as color names, font style can also be assigned by name:

bold

italic

inverse

underline

The percentage is green and bold.

