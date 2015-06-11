Generates ASCII-only JSON with escaped non-ASCII chracters.
I wrote this to send UTF-8 JSON data as HTTP 1.x header value which can only use ISO-8859-1 characters.
BASE-64 could've been used but result wouldn't be as readable.
npm install ascii-json
var asciiJSON = require('ascii-json');
See if a string is all ASCII or not
asciiJSON.isAscii("this is all ASCII"); // true
asciiJSON.isAscii("this is not 에스키"); // false
Escape non-ASCII strings
console.log(asciiJSON.escapeNonAsciis('this is not 에스키'));
// output: this is not \uc5d0\uc2a4\ud0a4"
Stringify object with non-ASCII property value
troublemaker = {
ascii: "hello world",
nonascii: "안녕하세요"
};
asciiOnly = asciiJSON.stringify(troublemaker);
console.log(asciiOnly);
// output: {"ascii":"hello world","nonascii":"\uc548\ub155\ud558\uc138\uc694"}