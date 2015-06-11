openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aj

ascii-json

by Don Park
0.2.0 (see all)

Generates ASCII-only JSON with escaped non-ASCII chracters

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

919

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Generates ASCII-only JSON with escaped non-ASCII chracters.

Why

I wrote this to send UTF-8 JSON data as HTTP 1.x header value which can only use ISO-8859-1 characters.

BASE-64 could've been used but result wouldn't be as readable.

Install

    npm install ascii-json

Examples

    var asciiJSON = require('ascii-json');

See if a string is all ASCII or not

    asciiJSON.isAscii("this is all ASCII"); // true
    asciiJSON.isAscii("this is not 에스키"); // false

Escape non-ASCII strings

    console.log(asciiJSON.escapeNonAsciis('this is not 에스키'));

    // output: this is not \uc5d0\uc2a4\ud0a4"

Stringify object with non-ASCII property value

    troublemaker = {
      ascii: "hello world",
      nonascii: "안녕하세요"
    };
    asciiOnly = asciiJSON.stringify(troublemaker);
    console.log(asciiOnly);

    // output: {"ascii":"hello world","nonascii":"\uc548\ub155\ud558\uc138\uc694"}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial