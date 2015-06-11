Generates ASCII-only JSON with escaped non-ASCII chracters.

Why

I wrote this to send UTF-8 JSON data as HTTP 1.x header value which can only use ISO-8859-1 characters.

BASE-64 could've been used but result wouldn't be as readable.

Install

npm install ascii-json

Examples

var asciiJSON = require ( 'ascii-json' );

See if a string is all ASCII or not

asciiJSON .isAscii ( "this is all ASCII" ); asciiJSON .isAscii ( "this is not 에스키" );

Escape non-ASCII strings

console .log(asciiJSON.escapeNonAsciis( 'this is not 에스키' ));

Stringify object with non-ASCII property value