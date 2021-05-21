asbuild

A simple build tool for AssemblyScript projects, similar to cargo , etc.

🚩 Table of Contents

🔧 Installing

Install it globally

npm install -g asbuild

Or, locally as dev dependencies

npm install --save-dev asbuild

💡 Usage

Build tool for AssemblyScript projects . Usage : asb [command] [options] Commands : asb Alias of build command , to maintain back-ward compatibility [default] asb build Compile a local package and all of its dependencies [aliases: compile, make] asb init [baseDir] Create a new AS package in an given directory asb test Run as-pect tests asb fmt [paths..] This utility formats current module using eslint . [aliases: format, lint] Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean]

asb init - Create an empty project

asb init [baseDir] Create a new AS package in an given directory Positionals: baseDir Create a sample AS project in this directory [ string ] [ default : "." ] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] --help Show help [ boolean ] --yes Skip the interactive prompt [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

asb test - Run as-pect tests

asb test Run as -pect tests USAGE: asb test [options] -- [aspect_options] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] --help Show help [ boolean ] --verbose, --vv Print out arguments passed to as -pect [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

asb fmt - Format AS files using ESlint

asb fmt [paths..] This utility formats current module using eslint. Positionals: paths Paths to format [array] [ default : [ "." ]] Initialisation: --init Generates recommended eslint config for AS Projects [ boolean ] Miscellaneous --lint, --dry-run Tries to fix problems without saving the changes to the file system [ boolean ] [ default : false ] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] --help Show help

asb run - Run a WASI binary

asb run Run a WASI binary USAGE : asb run [options] [binary path] -- [binary options] Positionals : binary path to Wasm binary [string] [required] Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --preopen , -p comma separated list of directories to open . [default: "."]

asb build - Compile the project using asc

asb build Compile a local package and all of its dependencies USAGE : asb build [entry_file] [options] -- [asc_options] Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --baseDir, -d Base directory of project. [ string ] [default: "." ] --config, -c Path to asconfig file [ string ] [default: "./asconfig.json" ] --wat Output wat file to outDir [boolean] [default: false ] --outDir Directory to place built binaries. Default "./build/<target>/" [ string ] --target Target for compilation [ string ] [default: "release" ] --verbose Print out arguments passed to asc [boolean] [default: false ] Examples : asb build Build release of 'assembly /index.ts to build/release/packageName.wasm asb build --target release Build a release binary asb build -- --measure Pass argument to 'asc'

Defaults

Project structure

project/ package.json asconfig.json assembly/ index .ts build/ release / project.wasm debug / project.wasm

If no entry file passed and no entry field is in asconfig.json , project/assembly/index.ts is assumed.

field is in , is assumed. asconfig.json allows for options for different compile targets, e.g. release, debug, etc. asc defaults to the release target.

allows for options for different compile targets, e.g. release, debug, etc. defaults to the release target. The default build directory is ./build , and artifacts are placed at ./build/<target>/packageName.wasm .

Workspaces

If a workspace field is added to a top level asconfig.json file, then each path in the array is built and placed into the top level outDir .

For example,

asconfig.json :

{ "workspaces" : [ "a" , "b" ] }

Running asb in the directory below will use the top level build directory to place all the binaries.

project/ package .json asconfig .json a/ asconfig .json assembly/ index .ts b/ asconfig .json assembly/ index .ts build/ release/ a .wasm b .wasm debug/ a .wasm b .wasm

To see an example in action check out the test workspace

📖 Background

Asbuild started as wrapper around asc to provide an easier CLI interface and now has been extened to support other commands like init , test and fmt just like cargo to become a one stop build tool for AS Projects.

📜 License

This library is provided under the open-source MIT license.