asbuild
A simple build tool for AssemblyScript projects, similar to
cargo, etc.
Install it globally
npm install -g asbuild
Or, locally as dev dependencies
npm install --save-dev asbuild
Build tool for AssemblyScript projects.
Usage:
asb [command] [options]
Commands:
asb Alias of build command, to maintain back-ward
compatibility [default]
asb build Compile a local package and all of its dependencies
[aliases: compile, make]
asb init [baseDir] Create a new AS package in an given directory
asb test Run as-pect tests
asb fmt [paths..] This utility formats current module using eslint.
[aliases: format, lint]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
asb init - Create an empty project
asb init [baseDir]
Create a new AS package in an given directory
Positionals:
baseDir Create a sample AS project in this directory [string] [default: "."]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--yes Skip the interactive prompt [boolean] [default: false]
asb test - Run as-pect tests
asb test
Run as-pect tests
USAGE:
asb test [options] -- [aspect_options]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--verbose, --vv Print out arguments passed to as-pect
[boolean] [default: false]
asb fmt - Format AS files using ESlint
asb fmt [paths..]
This utility formats current module using eslint.
Positionals:
paths Paths to format [array] [default: ["."]]
Initialisation:
--init Generates recommended eslint config for AS Projects [boolean]
Miscellaneous
--lint, --dry-run Tries to fix problems without saving the changes to the
file system [boolean] [default: false]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help
asb run - Run a WASI binary
asb run
Run a WASI binary
USAGE:
asb run [options] [binary path] -- [binary options]
Positionals:
binary path to Wasm binary [string] [required]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--preopen, -p comma separated list of directories to open.
[default: "."]
asb build - Compile the project using asc
asb build
Compile a local package and all of its dependencies
USAGE:
asb build [entry_file] [options] -- [asc_options]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--baseDir, -d Base directory of project. [string] [default: "."]
--config, -c Path to asconfig file [string] [default: "./asconfig.json"]
--wat Output wat file to outDir [boolean] [default: false]
--outDir Directory to place built binaries. Default "./build/<target>/"
[string]
--target Target for compilation [string] [default: "release"]
--verbose Print out arguments passed to asc [boolean] [default: false]
Examples:
asb build Build release of 'assembly/index.ts to
build/release/packageName.wasm
asb build --target release Build a release binary
asb build -- --measure Pass argument to 'asc'
project/
package.json
asconfig.json
assembly/
index.ts
build/
release/
project.wasm
debug/
project.wasm
entry field is in
asconfig.json,
project/assembly/index.ts is assumed.
asconfig.json allows for options for different compile targets, e.g. release, debug, etc.
asc defaults to the release target.
./build, and artifacts are placed at
./build/<target>/packageName.wasm.
If a
workspace field is added to a top level
asconfig.json file, then each path in the array is built and placed into the top level
outDir.
For example,
asconfig.json:
{
"workspaces": ["a", "b"]
}
Running
asb in the directory below will use the top level build directory to place all the binaries.
project/
package.json
asconfig.json
a/
asconfig.json
assembly/
index.ts
b/
asconfig.json
assembly/
index.ts
build/
release/
a.wasm
b.wasm
debug/
a.wasm
b.wasm
To see an example in action check out the test workspace
Asbuild started as wrapper around
asc to provide an easier CLI interface and now has been extened to support other commands
like
init,
test and
fmt just like
cargo to become a one stop build tool for AS Projects.
This library is provided under the open-source MIT license.