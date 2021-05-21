openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

asbuild

by AssemblyScript
0.2.0 (see all)

A simple build tool for AssemblyScript projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

asbuild Stars

A simple build tool for AssemblyScript projects, similar to cargo, etc.

🚩 Table of Contents

🔧 Installing

Install it globally

npm install -g asbuild

Or, locally as dev dependencies

npm install --save-dev asbuild

💡 Usage

Build tool for AssemblyScript projects.

Usage:
  asb [command] [options]

Commands:
  asb                 Alias of build command, to maintain back-ward
                      compatibility                                    [default]
  asb build           Compile a local package and all of its dependencies
                                                        [aliases: compile, make]
  asb init [baseDir]  Create a new AS package in an given directory
  asb test            Run as-pect tests
  asb fmt [paths..]   This utility formats current module using eslint.
                                                         [aliases: format, lint]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]

asb init - Create an empty project

asb init [baseDir]

Create a new AS package in an given directory

Positionals:
  baseDir  Create a sample AS project in this directory  [string] [default: "."]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]
  --yes      Skip the interactive prompt              [boolean] [default: false]

asb test - Run as-pect tests

asb test
Run as-pect tests

USAGE:
    asb test [options] -- [aspect_options]

Options:
  --version        Show version number                                 [boolean]
  --help           Show help                                           [boolean]
  --verbose, --vv  Print out arguments passed to as-pect
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]

asb fmt - Format AS files using ESlint

asb fmt [paths..]

This utility formats current module using eslint.

Positionals:
  paths  Paths to format                                [array] [default: ["."]]

Initialisation:
  --init  Generates recommended eslint config for AS Projects          [boolean]

Miscellaneous
  --lint, --dry-run  Tries to fix problems without saving the changes to the
                     file system                      [boolean] [default: false]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help

asb run - Run a WASI binary

asb run
Run a WASI binary

USAGE:
    asb run [options] [binary path] -- [binary options]

Positionals:
  binary  path to Wasm binary                                [string] [required]

Options:
  --version      Show version number                                   [boolean]
  --help         Show help                                             [boolean]
  --preopen, -p  comma separated list of directories to open.
                                   [default: "."]

asb build - Compile the project using asc

asb build
Compile a local package and all of its dependencies

USAGE:
    asb build [entry_file] [options] -- [asc_options]

Options:
  --version      Show version number                                   [boolean]
  --help         Show help                                             [boolean]
  --baseDir, -d  Base directory of project.              [string] [default: "."]
  --config, -c   Path to asconfig file     [string] [default: "./asconfig.json"]
  --wat          Output wat file to outDir            [boolean] [default: false]
  --outDir       Directory to place built binaries. Default "./build/<target>/"
                                                                        [string]
  --target       Target for compilation            [string] [default: "release"]
  --verbose      Print out arguments passed to asc    [boolean] [default: false]

Examples:
  asb build                   Build release of 'assembly/index.ts to
                              build/release/packageName.wasm
  asb build --target release  Build a release binary
  asb build -- --measure      Pass argument to 'asc'

Defaults

Project structure
project/
  package.json   
  asconfig.json
  assembly/
    index.ts
  build/
    release/
      project.wasm
    debug/
      project.wasm
  • If no entry file passed and no entry field is in asconfig.json, project/assembly/index.ts is assumed.
  • asconfig.json allows for options for different compile targets, e.g. release, debug, etc. asc defaults to the release target.
  • The default build directory is ./build, and artifacts are placed at ./build/<target>/packageName.wasm.
Workspaces

If a workspace field is added to a top level asconfig.json file, then each path in the array is built and placed into the top level outDir.

For example,

asconfig.json:

{
  "workspaces": ["a", "b"]
}

Running asb in the directory below will use the top level build directory to place all the binaries.

project/
  package.json
  asconfig.json
  a/
    asconfig.json
    assembly/
      index.ts
  b/
    asconfig.json
    assembly/
      index.ts
  build/
    release/
      a.wasm
      b.wasm
    debug/
      a.wasm
      b.wasm

To see an example in action check out the test workspace

📖 Background

Asbuild started as wrapper around asc to provide an easier CLI interface and now has been extened to support other commands like init, test and fmt just like cargo to become a one stop build tool for AS Projects.

📜 License

This library is provided under the open-source MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial